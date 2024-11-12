BLU (New South Wales) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction RED 41 % Chance of Winning BLU 59 % Bet Now! New South Wales take on South Australia in the 12th game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 12 at 05:05 AM IST.

New South Wales vs South Australia Chance of Winning

New South Wales has had a terrific start to the campaign this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition. New South Wales beat Western Australia in the opening game and then in the last game they dominated Victoria as they won the tie by 140 runs and are currently at the top of the table.

On the other hand, South Australia too have looked solid thus far as they have one loss ini four matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Victoria and won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 59%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 41%

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New South Wales vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Matthew Gilkes has showcased consistency this season as in two matches thus far Gilkes has scored 115 runs with an average of 57.50. We expect Gilkes to make an impact once again and to score well in the upcoming game.

Daniel Drew was sensational in the last game against Victoria as he scored a brilliant century. So far this season Drew has scored 165 runs in three matches and is the leading run scorer for his side. We believe Drew will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: New South Wales 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: New South Wales 2.08 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: South Australia 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

New South Wales vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), Nic Maddinson, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Charlie Anderson, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Konstas, Lachlan Shaw

Predicted Playing XI

Nic Maddinson Batter Steven Smith Batter Moises Henriques Batter Oliver Davies All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Matthew Gilkes Batter Chris Green All-rounder Lachlan Shaw All-rounder Tanveer Sangha Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler Charlie Anderson Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have had a solid start to the campaign as they remain unbeaten and are currently at the top of the table.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Alex Carey (c & wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Thomas Kelly, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Ben Manenti, Spencer Johnson, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McSweeney, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Harry Nielsen, Wes Agar, Henry Hunt, Jordan Buckingham

Predicted Playing XI

Mackenzie Harvey Batter Henry Hunt Batter Daniel Drew Batter Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Thomas Kelly Batter Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Liam Scott All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia have had a decent start to the campaign thus far as they have two wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.

New South Wales vs South Australia Head to Head

New South Wales have dominated this fixture in the past against South Australia 28-24. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stage and it was New South Wales who won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 28

South Australia: 24

New South Wales vs South Australia Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than New South Wales

South Australia and New South Wales head into this fixture after both sides have been dominant thus far in this tournament. New South Wales head into this game after two wins in three games and they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament. On the other hand South Australia were dominant in the last game against Victoria as they won the game with nine wickets to spare. South Australia are currently second on the table one point behind New South Wales who beat South Australia in the last campaign but it was South Australia who had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe South Australia would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

New South Wales vs South Australia Top Batters

Josh Philippe to be New South Wales’ top batter

Josh Philippe has been sensational thus far for New South Wales as in two matches thus far he has scored 177 runs and is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’ top batter

Nathan McSweeney missed the last game as he was called up for the series against Pakistan. We expect McSweeney to return in the starting eleven and dominate once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Tanveer Sangha to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Tanveer Sangha has been the most consistent bowler for New South Wales in this tournament and has bagged four wickets thus far. He is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Spencer Johnson to be South Australia’ top bowler

Spencer Johnson was recalled in the starting eleven as South Australia were missing important players and Johnson did not disappoint as he bagged four wickets in the last game against Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.