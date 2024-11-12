BLU (New South Wales) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction
RED
41%
Chance of Winning
BLU
59%
List a
Adelaide Oval
Facts:
- With 177 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for New South Wales this season.
- With 165 runs, Daniel Drew is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
New South Wales vs South Australia Chance of Winning
New South Wales has had a terrific start to the campaign this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition. New South Wales beat Western Australia in the opening game and then in the last game they dominated Victoria as they won the tie by 140 runs and are currently at the top of the table.
On the other hand, South Australia too have looked solid thus far as they have one loss ini four matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Victoria and won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New South Wales’ chances of winning - 59%
- South Australia’ chances of winning - 41%
New South Wales vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Matthew Gilkes has showcased consistency this season as in two matches thus far Gilkes has scored 115 runs with an average of 57.50. We expect Gilkes to make an impact once again and to score well in the upcoming game.
Daniel Drew was sensational in the last game against Victoria as he scored a brilliant century. So far this season Drew has scored 165 runs in three matches and is the leading run scorer for his side. We believe Drew will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: New South Wales
Most Sixes: New South Wales
Best Opening Partnership: South Australia
New South Wales vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
New South Wales News & Player List
New South Wales Player List
Josh Philippe (wk), Nic Maddinson, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Charlie Anderson, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Konstas, Lachlan Shaw
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Batter
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Lachlan Shaw
|
All-rounder
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
|
Liam Hatcher
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Anderson
|
Bowler
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales have had a solid start to the campaign as they remain unbeaten and are currently at the top of the table.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Alex Carey (c & wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Daniel Drew, Thomas Kelly, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Ben Manenti, Spencer Johnson, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McSweeney, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Harry Nielsen, Wes Agar, Henry Hunt, Jordan Buckingham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mackenzie Harvey
|
Batter
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Nielsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thomas Kelly
|
Batter
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Scott
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia have had a decent start to the campaign thus far as they have two wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.
New South Wales vs South Australia Head to Head
New South Wales have dominated this fixture in the past against South Australia 28-24. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stage and it was New South Wales who won the game.
Head to Head
New South Wales: 28
South Australia: 24
New South Wales vs South Australia Betting Odds
South Australia to have a better opening partnership than New South Wales
South Australia and New South Wales head into this fixture after both sides have been dominant thus far in this tournament. New South Wales head into this game after two wins in three games and they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament. On the other hand South Australia were dominant in the last game against Victoria as they won the game with nine wickets to spare. South Australia are currently second on the table one point behind New South Wales who beat South Australia in the last campaign but it was South Australia who had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe South Australia would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
New South Wales vs South Australia Top Batters
Josh Philippe to be New South Wales’ top batter
Josh Philippe has been sensational thus far for New South Wales as in two matches thus far he has scored 177 runs and is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’ top batter
Nathan McSweeney missed the last game as he was called up for the series against Pakistan. We expect McSweeney to return in the starting eleven and dominate once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New South Wales vs South Australia Top Bowlers
Tanveer Sangha to be New South Wales’ top bowler
Tanveer Sangha has been the most consistent bowler for New South Wales in this tournament and has bagged four wickets thus far. He is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Spencer Johnson to be South Australia’ top bowler
Spencer Johnson was recalled in the starting eleven as South Australia were missing important players and Johnson did not disappoint as he bagged four wickets in the last game against Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales
- New South Wales to win @ 1.67 (PariMatch)
- South Australia to win @ 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch