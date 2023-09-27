BLU (New South Wales) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction BLU 55 % Chance of Winning TAS 45 % Bet Now! Match 4 of the 2023 Marsh One Day Cup will witness the tussle between New South Wales and Tasmania. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Junction Oval, Melbourne on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 5:35 am IST.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

The NSW Men’s Cricket Team is set to kick off their domestic season this week with a pair of matches in Melbourne. Among the players in contention for their debut with the Blues is 19-year-old all-rounder Joel Davies. Under the leadership of the seasoned skipper Moises Henriques, the Blues squad is commencing their summer campaign in the 50-over Marsh One-Day Cup competition with a match against Tasmania on Wednesday. In the 13-player squad, there are only two players who have yet to earn their Blues caps. The team boasts a mix of seasoned veterans, including Henriques, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, and Chris Tremain. Alongside these experienced players, there's also a new generation of NSW cricket talent, which includes the likes of Davies and his older brother Ollie, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Hayden Kerr, and Jason Sangha. Notably, Hughes had an exceptional season in 2022/23, where the left-handed batsman achieved remarkable success, scoring four centuries in just seven matches. In total, he amassed an impressive 548 runs for the competition, boasting an average of over 78. Bird is another player who could potentially make his List-A debut for NSW. Although he is a former Test fast bowler and has appeared 41 times in the domestic One-Day competition for Tasmania, he is yet to play a List-A match for NSW, where he could add to his record of 52 wickets.

Coming to Tasmania, Beau Webster's outstanding all-round performance, contributing 83 runs and taking 2 wickets for just 17 runs, couldn't secure a victory for his side in a low-scoring encounter. Tasmania's top-order batsmen struggled against a well-disciplined Victorian bowling attack on a challenging early season pitch. They were eventually bowled out for 224 on the final ball of their allotted 50 overs at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Webster received support from Matthew Wade and Mitchell Owen as they pushed the Tigers' total to 224, with some late contributions from Sam Rainbird. However, it became evident that they fell short by 30 to 40 runs in the end. Handscomb, in tandem with opener Tom Rogers, were well aware of the potential threat and made a conscious effort to steer clear of falling into the same trap during their run chase. Billy Stanlake picked up two while Sam Rainbird, Riley Meredith and Mitchell Owen picked up a wicket each but that wasn’t enough to stop Victoria from chasing the below par total of 225 runs.

New South Wales's chance of winning: 55%

Tasmania’s chance of winning: 45%

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Daniel Hughes was impressive in the previous season of the Marsh One Day Cup, scoring 548 runs in 7 games at an average of 78.28. He was phenomenal in the Sheffield Shield as well, hammering 537 runs at 41.30. All that said, Hughes is expected to score over 30.5 runs against Tasmania in the game.

Caleb Jewell had an impressive record last season, accumulating a total of 317 runs across seven games with a remarkable average of 52.83. He held the position of Tasmania's second-highest run-scorer in the previous season. Consequently, it is reasonable to expect that Jewell will exceed the 24.5 run mark in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval in Melbourne features a pitch that tends to be advantageous for batsmen, requiring bowlers to focus on maintaining accurate lines and lengths to contain the batsmen. On the other hand, the batsmen anticipate taking full advantage of the pitch's batting-friendly characteristics. As a result, teams often opt to chase the target after winning the toss, with the average first innings score being 249 runs in the last five Marsh One Day Cup matches. Four of the last five Marsh One Day Cup games here have ended in favour of the team chasing the total. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Wednesday is expected to be around 17 degree Celsius and 64% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

New South Wales Players List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Daniel Hughes Batsman Ollie Davies Batsman Kurtis Patterson Batsman Moises Henriques © All-rounder Joel Davies Batsman Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Hayden Kerr All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

New South Wales had a poor outing in the Marsh One Day Cup last season. They came second from the bottom of the table with only two wins and five defeats in seven outings. They will aim to kick-off their season on a high this time.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Caleb Jewell Batsman Jake Weatherald Batsman Jordan Silk (c) Batsman Mac Wright Batsman Beau Webster All-rounder Matthew Wade (wk) Wicket Keeper Mitch Owen Batsman Billy Stanlake Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Sam Rainbird Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

After having a disastrous campaign last time around, Tasmania’s campaign this season began on the back of a three wicket defeat.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, New South Wales had the upper hand, winning on three occasions. The remaining two matches had to be abandoned.

New South Wales Won: 3 matches

Tasmania Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 2 matches

New South Wales vs Tasmania Betting Odds

New South Wales to score over 29.5 runs before their first dismissal

New South Wales in their past five games posted the totals of 76, 207, 31, 39 and 6 runs before their first dismissal. In each of these five games, barring one, New South Wales managed to score over 29.5 runs before their first dismissal. Matthew Gilkes and Daniel Hughes are expected to open the innings for New South Wales. The duo averaged almost 16.66 & 78.28 respectively. Therefore, we have backed New South Wales to score over 29.5 runs before their first dismissal in the game.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be the top batter for New South Wales

Daniel Hughes, the 34-year-old left-handed batter was the tournament’s leading run-getter last season, scoring 548 runs in 7 matches at 78.28. He smashed four centuries last season. The southpaw boasts an List A average of 59.62 and hence we have backed him to be the best batter for New South Wales in the game.

Beau Websterto be the top batter for Tasmania

All-rounder Beau Webster was the lone warrior for Tasmania in the last game, scoring 83 runs off 86 balls, smashing 9 fours and a six in the process. He was the best batter for Tasmania in the game. Last season, he maintained an average of 33.25 in the competition, scoring 133 runs in 7 matches. Bet on Beau Webster to be the top batter for Tasmania once again.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Chris Green to be the top bowler for New South Wales

Chris Green demonstrated his prowess by claiming six wickets across four Marsh One Day Cup matches last season, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 4.81. Remarkably, he stood as the second-highest wicket-taker for New South Wales in the previous season. Green also had a successful outing in the CPL, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Jamaica Tallawahs, securing an impressive total of 15 wickets. Given his exceptional current form, there are high expectations that Chris Green will play a pivotal role as the top-performing bowler for New South Wales in their upcoming opening game.

Riley Meredith to be the top bowler for Tasmania

Riley Meredith was superb with the ball in Tasmania’s opening game of the season against Victoria. Although he only picked up a wicket but was accurate with his line and length, conceding only 29 runs in his ten over spell. Last season, he played six games in the Marsh One Day Cup and managed to pick up 10 wickets at an economy of 5.30. His current run of form makes him a top bowling prospect for Tasmania in the game.