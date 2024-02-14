BLU (New South Wales) vs VIC (Victoria) Match Prediction BLU 45 % Chance of Winning VIC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next game of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2023-24, Victoria will clash against New South Wales in the 19th game of the competition. The match will be played at North Sydney Oval, Sydney on 11 February, 2024. The match will begin at 4:30 AM IST.

New South Wales vs Victoria Chances of Winning

Victoria are having a fantastic season so far in the competition. They are coming from three consecutive wins in the competition. They have won five games and lost a single game in their campaign. The team has 21 points and a net run rate of 0.303. The sides will be clashing for the second time in the competition and they will be hoping to reciprocate the same results in the upcoming clash.

New South Wales took control of their campaign and grabbed three victories in a row. They won their last game against Western Australia. With four wins and two losses, New South Wales occupy the second place in the points table. They have 18 points and a net run rate of 0.332 in the competition. The team has a good team composition and will try to avenge their loss in their last meeting.

Victoria chance of winning - 55%

New South Wales chance of winning - 45%

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New South Wales vs Victoria Betting Tips

Victoria to score high before 1st dismissal

Victoria has a stellar line-up of batters in the competition. Sam Harper and Thomas Rogers opened for Victoria initially in the competition. Harper stepped down in the middle order while Nic Maddinson took his place and played a fantastic opening partnership alongside Rogers in their recent outing. The pair raised 103 runs for the first wicket. The team has posted the scores of 12, 61, 15, 127, 23 & 103 runs before their first dismissal. Rogers averages at 35.00 in the competition. In their last meeting, VIC scored 61 runs before their first dismissal. That said, Victoria will be able to dominate with their batters in the next game and score high in the opening partnership.

New South Wales vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 206 runs. The pitch at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 24°C with 66% humidity. The day will be perfect for a game of cricket.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Thomas Rogers Batter Marcus Harris Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Sam Elliott Bowler Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Team Form

Victoria won their last game by 3 wickets. They have a good batting and bowling order and should enter this contest stronger.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Blake Macdonald Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Chris Green Bowler Moises Henriques © All-rounder Tanveer Sangha Bowler Jack Edwards All-rounder Oliver Davies Batter Jackson Bird Bowler William Salzmann Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

They performed well in their bowling department in the previous game. They won against Western Australia by 5 wickets in the game.

New South Wales vs Victoria Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New South Wales - 2

Victoria - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 1

New South Wales vs Victoria Betting Odds

Victoria met with South Australia in the previous outing. Victoria chose to field first and conceded 231 runs, while picking 9 wickets. Fergus O’Neil was the best bowler with 3 wickets. Whereas Peter Siddle and Sam Elliot picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target was not very difficult. Thomas Rogers (67), Nic Maddinson (54) & Marcus Harris (43) were the best batters in the team. The side managed to score past the target, winning the game by 3 wickets.

New South Wales went against Western Australia in the last game. New South Wales were very good with their bowling and bundled out Western Australia at 161. William Salzmann and Jack Edwards picked 3 wickets each. New South Wales chased the target comfortably and won the game by 5 wickets. Daniel Hughes was the best batter with 52 runs in the game. However, there were too many early dismissals in the top order.

New South Wales vs Victoria List a North Sydney Oval, Sydney New South Wales Blues Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now!

New South Wales vs Victoria Best Batters

Thomas Rogers to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Thomas Rogers is a talented batter in the team. He was able to score 210 runs in 6 games in the competition. He averages at 35.00 in the current competition. He scored 67 runs off 87 balls in the last game. Rogers will continue his top form in the next fixture as well.

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes is the top batter of the team. He has scored 309 runs in 6 games at an average of 51.50. He smashed 52 off 83 balls in the last game. He will be the top pick in the batting department for NSW.

New South Wales vs Victoria Best Bowlers

Fergus O’Neil to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Fergus O’Neil is a terrific bowler from Victoria. He has picked a total of 11 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 4.12 in the competition and has been pretty effective in restricting runs. The bowler picked 3 wickets in his last outing.

Jack Edwars to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Jack Edwards is the top bowling pick from New South Wales. He has picked 11 wickets in 4 games. He was able to send 3 batsmen back in the last fixture. The bowler has an economy rate of 3.28 in the tournament.