BLU (New South Wales) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction BLU 69 % Chance of Winning WEA 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.808 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.406 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New South Wales will take on Western Australia in the 13th match of the Marsh Cup 2023 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on November 4, 2023. The game will commence from 4:30 AM IST.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

New South Wales are recovering from an abysmal campaign last season where they finished fifth in standings. They won their first game against Tasmania but lost the next two games in the competition. However, the team bounced back and are coming from a win in their last game. They are placed at the 3rd place with 2 wins and as many losses. They have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.050.

Western Australia had a flawless campaign last season. They have maintained their same form this season as they have won all their games so far in the competition. With three wins, they are placed at the top place of the points table with 13 points and a net run rate of 1.707. Western Australia possesses the best squad in the competition and New South will stand no chance against them in their next contest.

Western Australia's chance of winning: 31%

New South Wales’s chance of winning: 69%

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Our Prediction

In the last five head-to-head clashes between the sides, Western Australia and New South Wales won two games each while one of the games was abandoned. However, talking about their recent meetings, Western Australia will have an upper hand who defeated NSW on both occasions last season. WA are having an unbeatable campaign and will look to continue the same. They have a splendid batting and bowling order and are expected to prevail in the next game.

Western Australia to win the match @ 1.442(Parimatch)

New South Wales to win the match @ 2.808(Parimatch)

New South Wales vs Western Australia Betting Tips

New South Wales to score high before their 1st dismissal

New South Wales have a very talented batting line-up in the team, starting from their opening line-up. Daniel Hughes and Jack Edwards opened for the team and posted the scores of 0, 26, 137 & 51 runs for the first wicket in their four games so far. However, Kurtis Patterson replaced Edwards in the opening line-up. Patterson and Hughes average at 16.00 & 58.50 in the competition and look in a smashing form. Western Australia conceded 39, 26 & 15 runs in the three games before picking their first wicket in the competition. All the facts indicate a good batting tendency of NSW batters to score high before their first dismissal in their next clash.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia to win 1.502 Bet on MegaPari New South Wales to win 2.808 Bet on 1xBet Western Australia to win 1.57 Bet on Melbet

New South Wales vs Western Australia Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sydney Showground Stadium will assist the pacers as it has some assistance for the bowlers at the start of the innings. However, batters might fancy their chances towards the back end. Team winning the toss should opt to bat first

Weather Report

The temperature shall remain between 19 to 21 degree Celsius on the match day. There is a prediction of rain on the game day and may affect the game on November 4.

Western Australia Players List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter D'arcy Short Batter Ashton Turner (c) Batter Josh Philippe (wk) Wicket-keeper Sam Whiteman Batter Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye All-rounder Nick Hobson Batsman Jason Behrendorff Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler Lance Morris Wicket-keeper

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia, the reigning Marsh One Day Champions have won three games in a row in the tournament. They will be aiming at maintaining the same momentum.

New South Wales Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Blake Macdonald, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Rookies: Joel Davies, Jack Nisbet, Will Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Hunar Verma

New South Wales Predicted XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Moises Henriques (c) All-rounder Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Jason Sangha All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jack Nisbet Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales won their last game against South Australia by 33 runs. They have a balanced batting and bowling order.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Western Australia and New South Wales have won two games each.

Western Australia Won: 2

New South Wales Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

New South Wales vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia faced Victoria and bagged an easy victory in the game by a margin of 6 wickets. Batting first, Victoria could only score 107 runs in the game. WA were efficient with the ball and bundled Victoria out at such a low score. WA managed to surpass the target with 6 wickets in hand and 158 balls remaining.

New South Wales went against South Australia and picked a victory in the game by 33 runs. NSW went in to bat first and scored 291 runs with the loss of 7 wickets. Moises Henriques scored an unbeaten 103 off 72 balls in the game and was the batting highlight of the game. They managed to restrict SOA at 158, winning the game by 33 runs. Salzmann and Hatcher picked 3 wickets each and were fantastic with the ball.

New South Wales vs Western Australia List a Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney New South Wales Blues Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.808 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.52 Bet Now! Western Australia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.502 Bet Now!

New South Wales vs Western Australia Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales's top batter

Daniel Hughes is in an exceptional form this season. Coming into this season, he scored 58, 69, 59 & 48 runs in the four games this season, averaging at 58.50. He is the top scorer of the team with 234 runs in 4 games.

Sam Whiteman to be the top batter for Western Australia

Sam Whiteman is an exceptional white ball batter. He has scored 189 runs in 3 games at an average of 94.50. He has scored 62, 89 & 38* runs in the three games. He will be the top batting pick in the team and will score high in the next game.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Liam Hatcher to be New South Wales's top bowler

Liam Hatcher made his season debut in the last game and picked 3 wickets in the game. He gave away 73 runs in the game and maintained an economy of 7.30.

Lance Morris to be the top bowler for Western Australia

Lance Morris has played 2 games this season and picked 6 wickets in the competition. He has an economy of 5.77 in the tournament and picked 2 wickets in his last outing.