BLU (New South Wales) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction BLU 45 % Chance of Winning WEA 55 % Bet now! New South Wales take on Western Australia in the opening game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 22 at 05:00 AM IST.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

Western Australia had a solid season last year as they ended up with five wins in seven matches and ended up second on the table. They went head to head against New South Wales in the finals and dominated the game as New South Wales were restricted to 169 and Western Australia won the game with five wickets to spare.

New South Wales were pretty perfect in the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table. In the group stages they did a double against Western Australia but fell short in the finals which makes this an intriguing game. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 45%

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 55%

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New South Wales vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Moises Henriques had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 364 runs in eight matches with an average of 72.80. In the finals against Western Australia, Henriques scored 32 off 59 balls and was consistent throughout the campaign. We believe Henriques will score well in the upcoming game.

Cooper Connolly struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 68 runs in four matches with an average of 17 runs which clearly showcases his struggle. In the finals against New South Wales Connolly scored 11 which makes us believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Western Australia 1.85 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: New South Wales 2.10 Bet on Batery

New South Wales vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Hughes, Joel Davies, Kurtis Patterson, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Ryan Hackney, Sam Konstas, Steven Smith, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe (Wk), Lachlan Shaw (Wk), Matthew Gilkes (Wk), Ryan Hicks (Wk), Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Anderson, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Jack Nisbet, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Liam Hatcher, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Ryan Hadley, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, William Salzmann

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Jack Edwards Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Chris Green All-rounder William Salzmann All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales had a solid campaign last season as they ended up at the top of the table and made the finals last season.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Corey Wasley, Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, D'Arcy Short, Keaton Critchell, Mitchell Marsh, Baxter Holt (Wk), Josh Inglis (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Gannon, Charlie Stobo, Corey Rocchiccioli, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Josh Vernon, Lance Morris, Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Sam Greer

Predicted Playing XI

D'Arcy Short Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Fanning Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Sam Whiteman Wicket-keeper Cooper Connolly Batter Keaton Critchell All-rounder Hamish McKenzie All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia are the defending champions as they beat New South Wales in the finals. In the group stages they won five of the seven matches and ended up second on the table.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Head to Head

New South Wales have had an upper hand in this fixture against Western Australia 36-30. Last season both sides made the finals and it was Western Australia who had the last laugh.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 36

Western Australia: 30

New South Wales vs Western Australia Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Western Australia and New South Wales go head to head in the season opener this term. Both sides were the best teams in the competition last year and made the finals which turned out to be a one sided affair. New South Wales batted first and posted 169 runs on the scoreboard and West Australia managed to chase down the target in the 34th over as they eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. Even though New South Wales lost the game they had a better opening partnership on the day. Both sides went head to head thrice last season and in two matches New South Wales had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’ top batter

Daniel Hughes had a phenomenal campaign last season as he scored 453 runs last season and was the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’ top batter

Sam Whiteman was the star of the show last season as he scored 419 runs and was the leading run scorer for Western Australia. We expect him to have a wonderful campaign once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Jack Edwards missed the finals last season but that doesn’t change the fact he was the most consistent bowler for New South Wales and was also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cameron Gannon to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Cameron Gannon has been one of the most consistent bowlers in 2024 especially in franchise cricket. We expect Gannon to play a key role this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.