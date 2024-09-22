BLU (New South Wales) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction
BLU
45%
Chance of Winning
WEA
55%
List a
Cricket Central
Facts:
- With 453 runs, Daniel Hughes was the leading run scorer for New South Wales last season.
- With 419 runs, Sam Whiteman was the leading run scorer for Western Australia in the last campaign.
New South Wales vs Western Australia Chance of Winning
Western Australia had a solid season last year as they ended up with five wins in seven matches and ended up second on the table. They went head to head against New South Wales in the finals and dominated the game as New South Wales were restricted to 169 and Western Australia won the game with five wickets to spare.
New South Wales were pretty perfect in the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table. In the group stages they did a double against Western Australia but fell short in the finals which makes this an intriguing game. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New South Wales’ chances of winning - 45%
- Western Australia’ chances of winning - 55%
New South Wales vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Moises Henriques had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 364 runs in eight matches with an average of 72.80. In the finals against Western Australia, Henriques scored 32 off 59 balls and was consistent throughout the campaign. We believe Henriques will score well in the upcoming game.
Cooper Connolly struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 68 runs in four matches with an average of 17 runs which clearly showcases his struggle. In the finals against New South Wales Connolly scored 11 which makes us believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Western Australia
Most Sixes: New South Wales
New South Wales vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
New South Wales News & Player List
New South Wales Player List
Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Hughes, Joel Davies, Kurtis Patterson, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Ryan Hackney, Sam Konstas, Steven Smith, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe (Wk), Lachlan Shaw (Wk), Matthew Gilkes (Wk), Ryan Hicks (Wk), Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Anderson, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Jack Nisbet, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Liam Hatcher, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Ryan Hadley, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, William Salzmann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
Batter
|
Kurtis Patterson
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
William Salzmann
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales had a solid campaign last season as they ended up at the top of the table and made the finals last season.
Western Australia News & Player List
Western Australia Player List
Cameron Bancroft, Corey Wasley, Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, D'Arcy Short, Keaton Critchell, Mitchell Marsh, Baxter Holt (Wk), Josh Inglis (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Gannon, Charlie Stobo, Corey Rocchiccioli, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Josh Vernon, Lance Morris, Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Sam Greer
Predicted Playing XI
|
D'Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Sam Fanning
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Keaton Critchell
|
All-rounder
|
Hamish McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Lance Morris
|
Bowler
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia are the defending champions as they beat New South Wales in the finals. In the group stages they won five of the seven matches and ended up second on the table.
New South Wales vs Western Australia Head to Head
New South Wales have had an upper hand in this fixture against Western Australia 36-30. Last season both sides made the finals and it was Western Australia who had the last laugh.
Head to Head
New South Wales: 36
Western Australia: 30
New South Wales vs Western Australia Betting Odds
New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia
Western Australia and New South Wales go head to head in the season opener this term. Both sides were the best teams in the competition last year and made the finals which turned out to be a one sided affair. New South Wales batted first and posted 169 runs on the scoreboard and West Australia managed to chase down the target in the 34th over as they eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. Even though New South Wales lost the game they had a better opening partnership on the day. Both sides went head to head thrice last season and in two matches New South Wales had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
New South Wales vs Western Australia Top Batters
Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’ top batter
Daniel Hughes had a phenomenal campaign last season as he scored 453 runs last season and was the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’ top batter
Sam Whiteman was the star of the show last season as he scored 419 runs and was the leading run scorer for Western Australia. We expect him to have a wonderful campaign once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New South Wales vs Western Australia Top Bowlers
Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’ top bowler
Jack Edwards missed the finals last season but that doesn’t change the fact he was the most consistent bowler for New South Wales and was also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cameron Gannon to be Western Australia’ top bowler
Cameron Gannon has been one of the most consistent bowlers in 2024 especially in franchise cricket. We expect Gannon to play a key role this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
- New South Wales to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Western Australia to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch