BLU (New South Wales) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction BLU 55 % Chance of Winning WEA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New South Wales and Western Australia will clash in the finals of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2023-24. The showdown will take place at Cricket Central, Sydney on February 25, 2024. It will commence from 4:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Chances of Winning

New South Wales finished the group games on a strong note. They had a hiccup in the first few games but won four games in a row to enter the finals. They finished at the top place with five wins and two losses. They have a net run rate of 0.330 in the competition. They are coming from victory against Victoria by the DLS method. They will be keen on lifting the trophy and look in a good winning momentum.

Western Australia had a slightly rough time in the last few games. They are coming from a strong win against Tasmania. They have also won five games and lost two in their seven outings. They have a net run rate of 0.543. They have a good batting and bowling order and will be looking to finish strong in the competition.

Western Australia chance of winning - 45%

New South Wales chance of winning - 55%

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New South Wales vs Western Australia Betting Tips

New South Wales to score low before 1st dismissal

New South Wales boasts a formidable batting lineup. However, their opening partnerships in this season have not been as impressive as they had hoped for. Jack Edwards and Daniel Hughes opened for the team in the majority of the games. The team had a change of player in the opening position in place of Edwards where the team had some success. However, Edwards is constantly getting dismissed very cheaply in the games resulting in poor opening partnership. Hughes and Edwards average at 61.4 & 23.4 respectively. The team posted the scores of 0, 51, 32m 8 & 12 runs before their first dismissal in their last five outings. In their last clash against Western Australia, NSW scored 8 runs before Edwards lost his wicket. That said, New South Wales can hope for an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership New South Wales 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

New South Wales vs Western Australia Toss Prediction

Cricket Central, Sydney typically offers a batter-friendly track, providing consistent bounce conducive to stylish strokeplay. Seam bowlers might find initial support, while spinners could come into play as the game unfolds. The team that wins the toss should bat first. The surface is expected to slow down, making batting harder towards the conclusion.

Weather Report

It is a perfect day for a game of cricket on February 25. The temperature will see a high of 24 degree Celsius. There will be no rain and the skies will remain sunny.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Nick Hobson Batter Bryce Jackson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Sam Whiteman (c) Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder D’Arcy Short All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Cameron Gannon Bowler Keaton Critchell All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia have won all but two games in their campaign. Their only two losses came against New South Wales. They have a good batting and bowling order and should be performing their best in the next game.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Blake Macdonald Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Chris Green Bowler Moises Henriques © All-rounder Tanveer Sangha All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Oliver Davies Batter Jackson Bird Bowler William Salzmann Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

They conceded many runs in the last game. But their batters managed to chase the target and win the game.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally by 3-2, in favour of New South Wales.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New South Wales - 3

Western Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

New South Wales vs Western Australia Betting Odds

New South Wales met with Victoria and managed to win the game by 7 wickets. Victoria batted first in the game and scored 311, losing all the wickets. Ben Dwarshuis picked 4 wickets whereas Jack Edwards & William Salzmann picked 2 wickets each. The game was cut short to 42 overs with a target of 253 runs. Daniel Hughes scored 119 runs while Moises Henriques smashed an unbeaten 73 in the game to win the game for the team. The team will be confident with their batting and bowling order.

Western Australia clashed against Tasmania in the last game and won the game by 6 wickets. Western Australia scored 320 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. D’Arcy Short scored 127 runs whereas Cameron Bancroft racked 64 runs in the game. While defending the target, Tasmania were bundled out for 268 runs in the game. Western Australia won the game by 52 runs. Ashton Agar and Bryce Jackson picked 3 wickets each in the game.

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New South Wales vs Western Australia Best Batters

Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Sam Whiteman is the second highest run-scorer of the competition. He has 416 runs in 7 innings at an average of 83.2. He has banked in a century and two fifties in his campaign so far. He scored 49 runs in his last outing.

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes is the top run-scorer in the competition. He scored 428 runs in 7 innings at an average of 61.14. He smashed 119 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Best Bowlers

Andrew Tye to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Andrew is a very talented bowler from Western Australia. He picked 13 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 6.01 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in his last game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Ben Dwarshuis will be the top batter from New South Wales. He has 11 wickets so far in 6 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 5.44 in the competition. He is coming from picking 4 wickets in his last game.