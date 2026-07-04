Queensland vs New South Wales Match Prediction

Queensland and New South Wales will lock horns at Gabba ground Brisbane on 26th Feb. Both the teams are equally strong as they both won 2-2 matches and lost other 4 matches. They both are not part of the final as western Australia has already entered into the final and the next team will be from the match between Victoria and South Australia. This is the fight for the 3rd number position.

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Queensland vs New South Wales Chance of winning

New South Wales has upper hand over Queensland. Both the teams faced each other in one encounter where Queensland won the rain affected game but now the situation has changed. After winning that match, the team lost their 2 matches. It looks a close encounter where NSW has 55% chances on the other hand Queensland has 45% winning possibility.

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Queensland vs New South Wales Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Due to their identical 2-2 victories and four losses in the other matches, both teams are equally strong. Both teams have been excluded from the championship round because Western Australia has already qualified for it, and the match between South Australia's and Victoria will decide the second finalist of the tournament.

Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patteerson, Sam Truloff, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Adam Zampa, Chris Green, Sean Abbott are some of the reliable players to bet on.

Queensland vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Gabba pitch was recently in controversy due to its green top surface. This pitch mostly helps the bowlers as it has a green top. Pacers may take advantage of the swing and bounce.Team winning the toss may like to bowl first.

Weather Report

The 26th of February appears to have a nice climate here in Brisbane. About 59% humidity and a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius are predicted. There won't be any rain obstacles in the contest and the wind speed will be around 16 KMPH.

Queensland Player List

Queensland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Sam Heazlett (c) Batsman Sam Truloff Batsman Max Bryant Batsman Jimmy Peirson (wk) Batsman Jack Clayton Batsman Kane Richardson Batsman Gurinder Sandhu All Rounder Mark Steketee All Rounder James Bazley Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Queensland squad for the Marsh Cup:Sam Heazlett (c), Usman Khawaja, Sam Truloff, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie, Jack Clayton

Queensland Team Form

Although losing four of its matches, the team managed to win two enormous matches in this series. Throughout the series, players like Sam Heazlett, Sam Truloff, Max Bryant, Jack Clayton and wicket keeper Jimmy Peirson have excelled.

New South Wales Player List

New South Wales Probable Playing XI

Player Role Kurtis Patterson (c) Batsman Daniel Hughes Batsman Matthew Gilkes Batsman Moises Henriques Batsman Oliver Davies Batsman Baxter Holt (wk) Batsman Hayden Kerr All Rounder Sean Abbott All Rounder Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler

New South Wales squad for the Marsh Cup:Kurtis Patterson (c), Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Oliver Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Baxter Holt (wk), Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Jason Sangha, Mickey Edwards, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Hearne, William Salzmann

New South Wales Team Form

NSW also lost four matches but they played brilliantly well in batting. Their last three matches were above 290 runs. Daniel Hughes is in outstanding form with 3 back to back centuries.

Queensland vs New South Wales Head to Head

In the 238 games that have been contested between Queensland and New South Wales, Queensland has won 58 and New South Wales has won 109. Remaining 71 matches ended with a tie.

Total Matches played – 238

New South Wales won – 109

Queensland won – 58

Tie - 71

Queensland vs New South Wales Betting odds

There hasn't been a significant difference in odds because both sides are now on par in this series. Queensland consequently had winning odds of 1.91 while New South Wales received winning odds of 1.83. These odds may differ from bookie to bookie.

Queensland to win @ 1.91

New South Wales to win @ 1.83

Queensland vs New South Wales Top Team Batsmen

Queensland’s Sam Truloff has been outstanding so far. He smashed 49, 38, 80, and 55 runs in the series' previous four games. Another noteworthy Queensland batsman is Max Bryant, who scored 88 runs in just 55 balls against New South Wales in the last game.

Daniel Hughes and Kurtis Patteerson are reliable and consistent players for New South Wales. Hughes’s last three innings are 120 against Tasmania, 101 against Tasmania and 139 against South Australia. Kurtis Patteerson scored 92 against Tasmania and 52 against South Australia.

Queensland vs New South Wales Top Team Bowler

Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee and Michael Neser have been fantastic so far for Queensland. Gurinder Sindhu is picking continuously. Mark Steketee and Michael Neser picked 3-3 wickets against Victoria.

New South Wales will rely on Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott and Chris Green. Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott have been outstanding in this series. Green picked 4 wickets against Tasmania.