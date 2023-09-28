BUL (Queensland) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction BUL 25 % Chance of Winning RED 75 % Bet Now! Queensland will be at loggerheads with South Australia in their upcoming Marsh One Day Cup match. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 9:35 am IST.

Queensland vs South Australia Chance of Winning

In their opening match, Queensland suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of South Australia. Captain Usman Khawaja is hopeful that the team can deliver an improved performance in this fixture. In terms of batting, Queensland will depend on the contributions of Sam Heazlett, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Ben McDermott, wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson, and Max Bryant to provide the majority of the runs. In the last game, Ben McDermott displayed good form with the bat, scoring the top score of 52 runs off 69 balls, including seven fours and one six. In addition to McDermott, Max Bryant made 42 runs off 50 balls with five boundaries, while Michael Neser added 40 runs off 50 balls. When it comes to the bowling department, Queensland will look to players such as Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandu, and Michael Neser to secure crucial breakthroughs. In the previous match, Mark Steketee stood out as Queensland's best bowler, claiming 2 wickets for 39 runs in his eight overs.

On the contrary, South Australia faced a 22-run defeat against Western Australia. Captain Jake Lehmann is optimistic that the team can glean valuable lessons from their previous match and enhance their bowling performance in this upcoming fixture. In terms of batting, South Australia will bank on the contributions of Jake Lehmann, Daniel Drew, Jake-Fraser McGurk, Henry Hunt, and Nathan McSweeney to amass the majority of the runs. In the previous game, Daniel Drew was the standout batsman for South Australia, amassing the highest score of 120 runs off 119 balls, inclusive of fourteen fours and two sixes. Apart from Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney contributed with 51 runs from 44 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes, while Henry Hunt added 47 runs from 71 balls, including seven boundaries. Regarding the bowling department, South Australia will look to players such as Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, and Ben Manenti to secure pivotal breakthroughs. In the prior match against Western Australia, Nathan McAndrew excelled as the top bowler for South Australia, claiming 2 wickets for 35 runs in nine overs. In addition to McAndrew, Brendan Doggett delivered a commendable performance, finishing with figures of 2 wickets for 52 runs in ten overs.

Queensland's chance of winning: 25%

South Australia’s chance of winning: 75%

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Queensland vs South Australia Betting Tips

Usman Khawaja boasts a wealth of experience with 40 ODI matches under his belt, amassing 1554 runs at an impressive average of 42.00. Despite a relatively modest performance of 69 runs across four matches last season, it is expected that his contribution will be more substantial this season as he assumes a crucial role for his team. It's a reasonable wager to predict that Khawaja will score more than 31.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Nathan McSweeney scored 51 off 44 balls against Western Australia in the last game. Last season, he scored 284 runs in 8 matches for South Australia at an average of 40.57. Bet on Sweeney to score over 27.5 runs against Queensland in the game.

Queensland vs South Australia Toss Prediction

The pitch is favourable for batsmen and is likely to provide them with good conditions. It offers minimal support for fast bowlers initially, and the spinners will need to put in a considerable effort to take wickets on this track. Both teams will be eager to win the toss, opt to bowl first, and limit the opposition to a total of under 270 runs.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Thursday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 66% humidity, 60% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. Rain is forecasted for the latter part of the match.

Queensland Players List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Usman Khawaja (c) Batsman Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Sam Heazlett Batsman Matthew Renshaw Batsman Max Bryant Batsman Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler Matt Kuhnemann Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland lost their opening game of the season by 4 wickets against Western Australia.

South Australia Players List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jake Lehmann (c) Batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk Batsman Daniel Drew Batsman Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Henry Hunt Batsman

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia suffered a 22 run defeat at the hands of Western Australia in their Marsh Cup opener.

Queensland vs South Australia Head-to-Head Record

Since 2019, the sides have met five times out of which South Australia won on three occasions while Queensland picked up two wins.

Queensland Won: 2 matches

South Australia Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Queensland vs South Australia Betting Odds

Queensland to score over 26.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the forthcoming match, Queensland is likely to field Ben McDermott and Usman Khawaja as their opening batting pair. McDermott boasts an impressive ODI average of 44.60, while Khawaja maintains a close-to-42.00 average. In the previous game, the two formed a 39-run partnership. Both of these players are presently in fine form, and they are expected to establish a strong foundation for Queensland's innings.

Queensland vs South Australia Top Batters

Ben McDermott to be the top batter for Queensland

Ben McDermott scored a fifty in Queensland’s opening game of the season against Western Australia. The 22-year-old boasts an List A average of 43.75. Last season, McDermott hammered 176 runs in 7 games at an average of 25.14. We predict Ben McDermott to be the best batter for Queensland in the game.

Henry Hunt to be the top batter for South Australia

Henry Hunt was the highest run-scorer for South Australia in the previous season, accumulating 292 runs across 7 games at an impressive average of 41.71. In the most recent match, the 26-year-old opener contributed 47 runs for his team. It's a safe bet to expect Henry Hunt to lead the batting for South Australia in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Michael Neser to be the top bowler for Queensland

The 33-year-old all-rounder in the bowling department secured 11 wickets in four One Day matches during the previous season, maintaining an economy rate of 4.40. This tally also encompasses a five-wicket haul. In this season's Marsh Cup opener, Neser conceded 52 runs and managed to take a wicket. It is anticipated that he will be Queensland's standout bowler in the upcoming game.

Nathan McAndrew to be the top bowler for South Australia

Nathan McAndrew, the 30-year-old fast-bowler, picked up two wickets while conceding 53 runs in his quota of 10 overs. He was the second best bowler for his side in the last game. Therefore, we have backed Nathan McAndrew to be the best bowler for South Australia in the game.