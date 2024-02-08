Queensland vs Tasmania Match Prediction BUL 64 % Chance of Winning TAS 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next game of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2023-24, Queensland will clash against Tasmania in the 18th game of the competition. The match will be played at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane on February 8, 2024. The match will begin at 8:35 AM IST.

Queensland vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

The competition is very competitive where the top three teams are winning the majority of the games whereas the bottom teams are not doing so well. Tasmania and Queensland are placed at the bottom half of the points table.

Queensland have won a single game and lost three fixtures in the competition. They are coming from two consecutive losses in the tournament. The team has a spectacular batting line-up but lacks in their bowling order. They lost their last game against Tasmania and will be hoping for a better result in the next game. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.162.

Tasmania is not doing so well in the competition either. They had a breakthrough in the middle but went to their losing ways in their last game. They have won two games and lost three fixtures in the competition. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.663. They have already won against Queensland in their last meeting and will be looking to do the same in the next outing.

Queensland chance of winning - 64%

Tasmania chance of winning - 36%

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Queensland vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal

Queensland has a stellar line-up of batters in the competition. However, the team did not present a promising opening partnership in the competition. The opening line-up revolved around Caleb Jewell and Jake Weatherald. Weatherald was replaced by Matthew Wade in the last game. Jewell and Wade average at 48.60 & 23.00 respectively in the tournament. Tasmania posted the scores of 17, 0, 124, 21 & 12 runs before their first dismissal in five games so far. Except for a game, they failed to establish a successful opening partnership in the competition. Queensland conceded the scores of 0 127 & 21 runs before they picked their first wicket in their last three outings. That said, they will be expected to score low in their next game for their 1st wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Queensland 1.63 Bet on Parimatch Tasmania score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Queensland score before 1st dismissal Over 32.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Queensland vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The renowned Gabba pitch offers consistent carry, benefiting seam bowlers with reliable bounce. Once set, batters find opportunities to hit through the line. Expect seamers to challenge batters consistently. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to lowest possible score.

Weather Report

With light rain showers for Thursday’s match, the wicket prepared at The Gabba is expected to provide a lot of help to the seamers.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja (c) Batter Bryce Street Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Jack Wildermuth Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland are coming from a loss against Tasmania by 28 runs. Captain Jimmy Peirson will be hoping that the side can raise their overall game with bat and ball in this fixture.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batsman Jake Doran Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk Batsman Mac Wright Batsman Beau Webster All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Mitch Owen Batsman Nivethan Radhakrishnan All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler Sam Rainbird Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. Captain Jordan Silk will be hoping that the side can put in an improved batting performance against Queensland.

Queensland vs Tasmania Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland leads the tally by 3-2. However, Queensland is expected to change the trend in the next fixture.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Tasmania - 2

Queensland - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Queensland vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Queensland met with Tasmania in the previous outing. Tasmania outwitted them with a spectacular batting performance. They scored 376 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Liam Guthrie picked 3 wickets in the game for QUN. Kane Richardson and Gurinder Sandhu were able to pick 2 wickets each in the game. Queensland were bundled out for 348 runs in the game, losing all the wickets. They had a promising start with an opening partnership of 145 runs between Sam Heazlett (63) and Ben McDermott (143). Jack Clayton also chipped in 50 runs in the game.

Tasmania went against Victoria in their last outing. They lost the game by 6 wickets. Tasmania were all out for 156 runs in the game. Beau Webster scored 47 runs in the game whereas others in the squad failed to score much in the match. They were bound to lose the game, defending a low score. Victoria scored past the target with 6 wickets and 86 balls to spare. Tom Rogers picked 2 wickets for the side.

Queensland vs Tasmania List a The Gabba, Brisbane Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Tasmania Tigers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.255 Bet Now!

Queensland vs Tasmania Best Batters

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’s Best Batter

With 306 runs at an average of 76.50, Ben McDermott is currently leading run-scorer for Queensland so far this season. In the previous match, McDermott smashed a breathtaking 143 runs off 112 balls with the help of thirteen fours and two sixes.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

With 247 runs at an average of 49.40, Beau Webster is currently leading run-scorer for Tasmania so far this season. He scored 47 runs in the last game and was the best batter in the last fixture for Tasmania.

Queensland vs Tasmania Best Bowlers

Gurinder Sandhu to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

With six wickets at an average of 29.50, Gurinder Sandhu is the leading bowling chart for Queensland so far this season. He has an economy rate of 5.36 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets against Tasmania in the last game.

Billy Stanlake to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

With seven wickets at an average of 42.85, pacer Billy Stanlake is the leading bowling charts for Tasmania so far this season. He picked a single wicket in the last game and will be responsible for the timely dismissals in the next fixture.