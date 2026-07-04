Queensland vs Victoria Match Prediction

Queensland will take on Victoria on 14 Feb 2023 at Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia in match no 16 of the series. In this Marsh Cup domestic one day series both the teams are at same level as they played 5-5 matches in which both the teams won 2-2 matches and lost 3 matches. Sam Heazlett will lead the young bridge of Queensland, on the other hand Victoria will look for another option as Peter Handscomb is on Indian tour for Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bet on Australia Domestic One-Day Cup

Facts This is the 16th match of the March One day series.

Both the teams won 2-2 matches and lost 3-3 matches.

In the previous encounter Queensland has beaten Victoria with 7 wickets.

Queensland and Victoria are in 4th and 5th position in points table.

Many star players of both the teams are not playing in this match due to their other commitments.

Queensland vs Victoria Chance of winning

Teams have the equal strength as far as records and team line ups are concerned. In the previous match Queensland had the upper hand over Victoria as they won by 7 wickets. Queensland has 61% chances on the other hand Victoria has 39% winning chances.

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Queensland vs Victoria Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This domestic tournament is crucial for both the teams therefore the big international players like Usman Khawaja, Sam Truloff, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb and Scoot Bolland have been part of this series. Now some of the players are not available as they are with the senior team on the Indian tour.

As far as this series is concerned both the teams are at 4th and 5th Positions respectively. It will be tough for both the teams to make their place in the final. Western Australia and South Australia Redbacks are the two leading teams in this tournament.

Queensland vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

The Melbourne Cricket Ground offers a favourable playing environment for both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers benefit from good bounce and pace. Spinners typically don't have a significant impact here. In games played at night, batting second could be advantageous. Team winning the toss may like to bowl first.

Weather Report

On 14th Feb the weather will seem to be pleasant here in Melbourne. Temperature is expected to be around 23 degree celsius with humidity of 55%. Wind speed will be around 16 KMPH but there is no rain obstacle in the match.

Queensland Player List

Queensland will miss Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Swepson as they ruled out the series due to their tour to India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Queensland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Sam Heazlett (c) Batsman Sam Truloff Batsman Max Bryant Batsman Jimmy Peirson (wk) Batsman Jack Clayton Batsman Kane Richardson Batsman Gurinder Sandhu All Rounder Mark Steketee All Rounder James Bazley Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Queensland squad for the Marsh Cup:Sam Heazlett (c), Usman Khawaja, Sam Truloff, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie, Jack Clayton

Queensland Team Form

Although the team lost their 3 matches, they got two tremendous victories in this series. Players like Sam Heazlett, Sam Truloff, Max Bryant, Jack Clayton and wicket keeper batsman Jimmy Peirson have been fantastic throughout the series.

Victoria Player List

Services of Peter Handscomb, Todd Murphy and Pacer Scott Boland will not be available for being a part of the Australian team on their tour to India.

Victoria Probable Playing XI

Player Role Marcus Harris Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Nic Maddinson Batsman Sam Harper Batsman Campbell Kellaway All Rounder Will Sutherland All Rounder Fergus O Neill All Rounder Jack Prestwidge Bowler Mackenzie Harvey Batsman Jake Fraser McGurk All Rounder Jonathan Merlo Bowler

Victoriasquad for the Marsh Cup:Marcus Harris, Matthew Short, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Todd Murphy, Fergus O Neill, Scott Boland, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk, Jonathan Merlo, Will Pucovski

Victoria Team Form

Victoria played average cricket in this series. They won against New South Wales and Tasmania but the team faced defeat in the remaining 3 matches. Marcus Harris, Matthew Short and Peter Handscomb played really well in this series but Handscomb will not be a part of the rest of the matches of the series.

Queensland vs Victoria Head to Head

In the 54 games that Queensland and Victoria have played against one another, Queensland has won 31 games and Victoria has won 23 games. Victoria has won 2 of the last 5 ODI matches, while Queensland has won 3 of them.

Total ODI Matches played – 54

Queensland won – 31

Victoria won – 23

Queensland vs Victoria Betting odds

Both the teams are at equal level in this series so far so there has not been a big difference as far as odds are concerned. As a result, Queensland got the winning odds of 1.21 whereas Victoria is getting winning odds of 1.63. These odds may vary from bookie to bookie.

Queensland to win @ 1.21

Victoria to win @ 1.63

Queensland vs Victoria Top Team Batsmen

For Queensland Sam Truloff has been fantastic so far. He scored 49, 38, 80 and 55 in the last four matches of the series. Max Bryant is another countable batsman for Queensland as he made 88 runs on just 55 balls in the match against New South wales. Wicket Keeper Jimmy Peirson and Jack Clayton are also playing in this series.

Marcus Harris and Matthew Short have played brilliantly in this series. Harris smashed 142 runs against Tasmania. Matthew Short also did well with the bat and moved the scoreboard for the team.

Queensland vs Victoria Top Team Bowler

Gurinder Sandhu is picking regular wickes for the teams. Michael Neser has been fantastic with bat and bowl. Xavier Bartlett is another key bowler for Queensland.

Murphy and Boland bowled brilliantly in this series but unfortunately they are not part of this match. So Victoria may believe in Fergus O'Neill and Will Sutherland who bowled well throughout the Marsh Cup.