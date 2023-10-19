Queensland vs Victoria Match Prediction BUL 70 % Chance of Winning VIC 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.454 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria and Queensland will clash in the 10th match of the Marsh Cup 2023 at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay on October 19, 2023. The game will commence from 5:35 AM IST. Let’s dive into the game details before it begins.

Queensland vs Victoria Chance of Winning

Victoria finished third in the previous edition of the competition with three wins and four losses. They had a fantastic start to their campaign this season and went on to win their first two games in the competition. However, that did not last long as they faced the strong Western Australia in their previous outing and lost the game. With 2 wins and a loss, Victoria are placed second in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.248.

On the other hand, Queensland finished 4th in the points table of the previous edition of the competition. Queensland did not have the best starts in the competition and lost their first game against Western Australia. They missed out on an opportunity to win their next game as it was abandoned due to bad weather. However, the team registered an ecstatic win in their previous outing. Currently, the team occupies the 3rd place in the points table with 7 points and a net run rate of 0.152.

Queensland will be favourites going into this fixture with a better batting and bowling order. This might change the dynamics of the points table since a win for Queensland is likely to take them higher in the standings.

Queensland's chance of winning: 70%

Victoria’s chance of winning: 30%

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Queensland vs Victoria Betting Tips

Queensland to score high before their first dismissal

In the forthcoming match, Queensland will field Ben McDermott and Usman Khawaja as their opening batting pair. McDermott and Khawaja boast an impressive ODI average of above 40. The pair scored 39 runs before Khawaja gave away his wicket in the first game. McDermott scored 52 runs in the game, indicating his batting prowess in the format. In their second game against Western Australia, QUN scored 30 runs before their first dismissal. McDermott and Khawaja average at 38.50 & 12.00 respectively in the competition. Moreover, Victoria conceded 19, 26 and 33 runs before they could pick their first wicket in the game. Having said that, QUN are very likely to lead a great opening partnership in the upcoming clash between the sides.

Queensland vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay will allow for good stroke play, and batters will have a great time on this surface. Seamers won’t get much lateral movement here, but they should generate good bounce, which might trouble batters who are new to the crease. Once batters get their eye in, they can make a huge score at this venue. With the weather being nice and sunny, and conditions likely to be great for batting, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Weather Report

It is a batting-friendly surface at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. It will be a sunny day with a high of 26 degrees Celsius on the match day.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja (c) Batsman Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Sam Heazlett Batsman Matthew Renshaw Batsman Max Bryant Batsman Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Liam Guthrie Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler Matt Kuhnemann Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland are coming from a win against NSW. They conquered the target under 38 overs in their last game, indicating a smashing batting line-up.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Thomas Rogers Batter Marcus Harris Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeeper Sam Elliott Bowler Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Team Form

Victoria bundled out at 107 runs in their last game. They delivered a disappointing batting performance in that game.

Queensland vs Victoria Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Queensland and Victoria split the wins by 2-2.

Queensland Won: 2

Victoria Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Queensland vs Victoria Betting Odds

Queensland met with New South Wales in their previous outing and managed to win the game by 1 wicket. NSW went in to bat first and scored 217 runs, losing all their wickets in the 45th over. Liam Guthrie picked 3 scalps in the game and helped to keep NSW batters at a low total. QUN chased the target comfortably under 38 overs with a wicket remaining. Sam Heazlett scored 58 runs in the game and was the top scorer in the team. They will enter this game with high spirits after an impeccable win in their last outing.

Victoria met Western Australia in their previous game and were overwhelmed in their batting and bowling department. VIC could only score 107 runs, losing their last wicket in the 22nd over. It was an easy chase for WA who won the game by 6 wickets. Despite the loss, Will Sutherland maintained his form in the game and picked 2 wickets for Victoria.

Queensland vs Victoria Top Batters

Sam Harper to be Victoria's top batter

Sam Harper is a talented batter in the Victoria squad. He only played two innings last season but had a pleasant start to this year’s campaign of the competition. He scored 114 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.00. He scored 10, 96 & 8 runs in the three games respectively.

Sam Heazlett to be the top batter for Queensland

Sam Heazlett scored 184 runs in 7 games last year at an average of 26.28. This season has started on a positive note for the batter as he averages 47.00 with 94 runs in 2 innings. He scored 36 & 58 runs in the two games respectively.

Queensland vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Will Sutherland to be the top bowler for Victoria

Will Sutherland picked 6 wickets in two games so far and possesses an economy rate of 4.39 in the competition. He was handy in the previous game to pick 2 wickets in the clash against Western Australia.

Gurinder Sandhu to be the top bowler for Queensland

Gurinder Sandhu picked 8 wickets for Queensland last season. He did not get any wickets in the first game but picked 2 important scalps in his last outing against NSW. He has an economy rate of 5.55 in the competition.