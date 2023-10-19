Queensland vs Victoria Match Prediction
BUL
70%
Chance of Winning
VIC
30%
List a
Kerrydale Oval
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides last season was won by Victoria by 9 wickets.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, QUN and VIC are levelled at 2-2.
Queensland vs Victoria Chance of Winning
Victoria finished third in the previous edition of the competition with three wins and four losses. They had a fantastic start to their campaign this season and went on to win their first two games in the competition. However, that did not last long as they faced the strong Western Australia in their previous outing and lost the game. With 2 wins and a loss, Victoria are placed second in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.248.
On the other hand, Queensland finished 4th in the points table of the previous edition of the competition. Queensland did not have the best starts in the competition and lost their first game against Western Australia. They missed out on an opportunity to win their next game as it was abandoned due to bad weather. However, the team registered an ecstatic win in their previous outing. Currently, the team occupies the 3rd place in the points table with 7 points and a net run rate of 0.152.
Queensland will be favourites going into this fixture with a better batting and bowling order. This might change the dynamics of the points table since a win for Queensland is likely to take them higher in the standings.
Queensland's chance of winning: 70%
Victoria’s chance of winning: 30%
Queensland vs Victoria Betting Tips
Queensland to score high before their first dismissal
In the forthcoming match, Queensland will field Ben McDermott and Usman Khawaja as their opening batting pair. McDermott and Khawaja boast an impressive ODI average of above 40. The pair scored 39 runs before Khawaja gave away his wicket in the first game. McDermott scored 52 runs in the game, indicating his batting prowess in the format. In their second game against Western Australia, QUN scored 30 runs before their first dismissal. McDermott and Khawaja average at 38.50 & 12.00 respectively in the competition. Moreover, Victoria conceded 19, 26 and 33 runs before they could pick their first wicket in the game. Having said that, QUN are very likely to lead a great opening partnership in the upcoming clash between the sides.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Queensland
Match Winner: Victoria
Match Winner: Queensland
Queensland vs Victoria Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay will allow for good stroke play, and batters will have a great time on this surface. Seamers won’t get much lateral movement here, but they should generate good bounce, which might trouble batters who are new to the crease. Once batters get their eye in, they can make a huge score at this venue. With the weather being nice and sunny, and conditions likely to be great for batting, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.
Weather Report
It is a batting-friendly surface at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. It will be a sunny day with a high of 26 degrees Celsius on the match day.
Queensland Player List
Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney
Predicted Playing XI
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Usman Khawaja (c)
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Batsman
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Ben McDermott
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Wicket Keeper
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Sam Heazlett
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Batsman
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Matthew Renshaw
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Batsman
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Max Bryant
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Batsman
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Jimmy Peirson (wk)
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Wicket Keeper
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Jack Wildermuth
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All-rounder
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Liam Guthrie
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Bowler
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Gurinder Sandhu
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Bowler
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Kane Richardson
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Bowler
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Matt Kuhnemann
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Bowler
Queensland Recent Form
Queensland are coming from a win against NSW. They conquered the target under 38 overs in their last game, indicating a smashing batting line-up.
Victoria Player List
Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren
Victoria Predicted XI
|
Peter Handscomb (c)
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Batter
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Thomas Rogers
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Batter
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Marcus Harris
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Batter
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Campbell Kellaway
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Batter
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Jonathan Merlo
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All-rounder
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Sam Harper
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Wicket-keeeper
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Sam Elliott
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Bowler
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Fergus O Neill
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Bowler
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Todd Murphy
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Bowler
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Scott Boland
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Bowler
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Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
Victoria Team Form
Victoria bundled out at 107 runs in their last game. They delivered a disappointing batting performance in that game.
Queensland vs Victoria Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Queensland and Victoria split the wins by 2-2.
Queensland Won: 2
Victoria Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Queensland vs Victoria Betting Odds
Queensland met with New South Wales in their previous outing and managed to win the game by 1 wicket. NSW went in to bat first and scored 217 runs, losing all their wickets in the 45th over. Liam Guthrie picked 3 scalps in the game and helped to keep NSW batters at a low total. QUN chased the target comfortably under 38 overs with a wicket remaining. Sam Heazlett scored 58 runs in the game and was the top scorer in the team. They will enter this game with high spirits after an impeccable win in their last outing.
Victoria met Western Australia in their previous game and were overwhelmed in their batting and bowling department. VIC could only score 107 runs, losing their last wicket in the 22nd over. It was an easy chase for WA who won the game by 6 wickets. Despite the loss, Will Sutherland maintained his form in the game and picked 2 wickets for Victoria.
Queensland vs Victoria Top Batters
Sam Harper to be Victoria's top batter
Sam Harper is a talented batter in the Victoria squad. He only played two innings last season but had a pleasant start to this year’s campaign of the competition. He scored 114 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.00. He scored 10, 96 & 8 runs in the three games respectively.
Sam Heazlett to be the top batter for Queensland
Sam Heazlett scored 184 runs in 7 games last year at an average of 26.28. This season has started on a positive note for the batter as he averages 47.00 with 94 runs in 2 innings. He scored 36 & 58 runs in the two games respectively.
Queensland vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Will Sutherland to be the top bowler for Victoria
Will Sutherland picked 6 wickets in two games so far and possesses an economy rate of 4.39 in the competition. He was handy in the previous game to pick 2 wickets in the clash against Western Australia.
Gurinder Sandhu to be the top bowler for Queensland
Gurinder Sandhu picked 8 wickets for Queensland last season. He did not get any wickets in the first game but picked 2 important scalps in his last outing against NSW. He has an economy rate of 5.55 in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland
Queensland to win the match @ 1.43(Parimatch)
Victoria to win the match @ 2.70(Parimatch)
Parimatch