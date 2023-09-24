BUL (Queensland) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction
BUL
42%
Chance of Winning
WEA
58%
List a
Allan Border Field
Facts
- Western Australia are the reigning champions of the Marsh One Day Cup and the Sheffield Shield as well.
- Western Australia defeated Queensland in each of their previous two meetings.
- With 438 runs, Josh Philippe, a Western Australia batter, emerged as the tournament’s second highest run-scorer.
Queensland vs Western Australia Chance of Winning
Queensland finished 4th in the league table last season with three wins and four defeats in seven outings. They picked up 13 points with a solid net run rate of -0.530. The return of Ben McDermott will be a vital addition for the Bulls. His inclusion is expected to boost the one-day squad, which has been facing its longest-ever title drought, with the last victory dating back to 2013-14. McDermott is likely to be a valuable addition to the batting lineup, which, when fully assembled, is one of the nation's most formidable. With pace bowlers Michael Neser and Mark Steketee once again taking charge of the new ball, and Neser batting at number seven, the Bulls appear to have a strong bowling attack capable of securing the necessary 10 wickets.
Western Australia secured the top spot in the league table last season, winning all the seven matches. They got 30 points and a positive net run rate of +1.039 besides their name. They beat Tasmania in the final by 6 wickets to lift the silverware. The likes of Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Josh Vernon, Andrew Tye have been the new additions this year. Western Australia have a formidable batting lineup with big names like Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe and D'Arcy Short in it. Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson are expected to lead their bowling lineup.
- Queensland's chance of winning: 42%
- Western Australia’s chance of winning: 58%
Queensland vs Western Australia Betting Tips
Usman Khawaja holds an experience of 40 ODI matches in which he has accumulated 1554 runs at an average of 42.00. Although he scored only 69 runs in four matches last season, that is to improve as he will be one of the vital pillars for his team this season. Bet on Khawaja to score over 31.5 runs in the game.
Cameron Bancroft scored 327 runs while playing for Western Australia last season at an average of 65.40, smashing three fifties in seven innings. He was their second highest run-scorer last season and therefore we have backed him to score over 27.5 runs against Queensland in the game.
Queensland vs Western Australia Toss Prediction
The Allan Border Field pitch typically offers support to fast bowlers, and it doesn't appear to be conducive to high-scoring matches. In the previous season, three out of the four matches played at this venue were won by the team batting second. The average score for the first innings here is 209 runs. Therefore, our prediction is that the team's captain, upon winning the toss, will choose to bat first.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Sunday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 59% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Queensland Players List
Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batsman
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Joe Burns
|
Batsman
|
Matthew Renshaw
|
Batsman
|
Max Bryant
|
Batsman
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Matt Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Queensland Recent Form
Queensland finished 4th last season in the Marsh One Day Cup, winning only three out of the seven games played.
Western Australia Players List
Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batsman
|
D'arcy Short
|
Batsman
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batsman
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
Batsman
|
Aaron Hardie
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Kelly
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Tye
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Ashton Agar
|
Bowler
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
Western Australia Recent Form
Western Australia are the reigning champions of the Marsh One Day Cup. They beat Tasmania in the final by 6 wickets last season to claim the silverware.
Queensland vs Western Australia Head-to-Head Record
Since 2019, these two teams have faced each other five times. Western Australia has won three of these encounters, while Queensland has emerged victorious in two matches.
Last five matches
- Queensland Won: 2 matches
- Western Australia Won: 3 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match
Queensland vs Western Australia Betting Odds
Queensland to score over 26.5 runs before their first dismissal
In the upcoming game, Queensland is expected to have Ben McDermott and Usman Khawaja as their opening pair. McDermott holds an impressive ODI average of 44.60, while Khawaja maintains a close-to-42.00 average. Both players are currently in good form, and they are anticipated to provide a solid start to Queensland's innings.
Queensland vs Western Australia Top Batters
Matt Renshaw to be the top batter for Queensland
Matt Renshaw played only four games last season, accumulating 194 runs at an average of 64.66. The southpaw is arriving here after scoring 43 & 48 runs respectively in back-to-back matches against NZ-A team. We predict Renshaw to be the top batter for Queensland in the game.
Josh Philippe to be the top batter for Western Australia
Josh Philippe scored 438 runs for the title winning side, Western Australia last season at an average of 62.57. Philippe infact emerged as the tournament’s 2nd highest run-getter. He scored 73 runs against Queensland when the sides met last season. Bet on Philippe to be the top batter for Western Australia in the game.
Queensland vs Western Australia Top Bowlers
Michael Neser to be the top batter for Queensland
The 33-year-old bowling all-rounder picked up 11 wickets in four One Day games last season at an economy of 4.40. This also includes a five wicket haul. Coincidently, this five wicket haul came against Western Australia. Neser conceded 28 runs and was the side’s best bowler in the game. He is expected to repeat a similar performance in the upcoming game as well.
Andrew Tye to be the top batter for Western Australia
Andrew Tye played only six games for Western Australia last season, picking up 14 wickets with best figures of 4/54. The Aussie bowler conceded runs at an economy of 5.05. He is arriving here after emerging as the joint highest wicket taker for Seattle Orcas at the 2023 Major League Cricket. He picked up 11 wickets. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Andrew Tye will come out to be Western Australia’s best bowler in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Western Australia
Western Australia are our favourites for this contest against Queensland. They are the reigning champions of the Marsh One Day Cup and Sheffield Shield. Additionally, Western Australia have the upper head in this fixture, winning three out of the last five meetings between the two sides. They have a strong batting lineup as well which includes the likes of Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe and D'Arcy Short. They were unbeaten in the One Day Cup last season and will aim to maintain the record this season as well. Hence, we predict Western Australia to emerge victorious against Queensland in the game.
- Queensland to win the match @ 2.01 (Pari Match)
- Western Australia to win the match @ 1.75 (Pari Match)