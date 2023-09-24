BUL (Queensland) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction BUL 42 % Chance of Winning WEA 58 % Bet Now! Queensland and Western Australia will square off against each other in the curtain raiser of the 2023 Marsh One Day Cup. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 5:35 am IST.

Queensland vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

Queensland finished 4th in the league table last season with three wins and four defeats in seven outings. They picked up 13 points with a solid net run rate of -0.530. The return of Ben McDermott will be a vital addition for the Bulls. His inclusion is expected to boost the one-day squad, which has been facing its longest-ever title drought, with the last victory dating back to 2013-14. McDermott is likely to be a valuable addition to the batting lineup, which, when fully assembled, is one of the nation's most formidable. With pace bowlers Michael Neser and Mark Steketee once again taking charge of the new ball, and Neser batting at number seven, the Bulls appear to have a strong bowling attack capable of securing the necessary 10 wickets.

Western Australia secured the top spot in the league table last season, winning all the seven matches. They got 30 points and a positive net run rate of +1.039 besides their name. They beat Tasmania in the final by 6 wickets to lift the silverware. The likes of Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Josh Vernon, Andrew Tye have been the new additions this year. Western Australia have a formidable batting lineup with big names like Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe and D'Arcy Short in it. Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson are expected to lead their bowling lineup.

Queensland's chance of winning: 42%

Western Australia’s chance of winning: 58%

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Queensland vs Western Australia Betting Tips

Usman Khawaja holds an experience of 40 ODI matches in which he has accumulated 1554 runs at an average of 42.00. Although he scored only 69 runs in four matches last season, that is to improve as he will be one of the vital pillars for his team this season. Bet on Khawaja to score over 31.5 runs in the game.

Cameron Bancroft scored 327 runs while playing for Western Australia last season at an average of 65.40, smashing three fifties in seven innings. He was their second highest run-scorer last season and therefore we have backed him to score over 27.5 runs against Queensland in the game.

Queensland vs Western Australia Toss Prediction

The Allan Border Field pitch typically offers support to fast bowlers, and it doesn't appear to be conducive to high-scoring matches. In the previous season, three out of the four matches played at this venue were won by the team batting second. The average score for the first innings here is 209 runs. Therefore, our prediction is that the team's captain, upon winning the toss, will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Sunday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 59% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Queensland Players List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Usman Khawaja Batsman Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Joe Burns Batsman Matthew Renshaw Batsman Max Bryant Batsman Jimmy Peirson Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matt Kuhnemann Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland finished 4th last season in the Marsh One Day Cup, winning only three out of the seven games played.

Western Australia Players List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Cameron Bancroft Batsman D'arcy Short Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Hilton Cartwright Batsman Aaron Hardie All-rounder Matt Kelly Bowler Andrew Tye All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler Ashton Agar Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia are the reigning champions of the Marsh One Day Cup. They beat Tasmania in the final by 6 wickets last season to claim the silverware.

Queensland vs Western Australia Head-to-Head Record

Since 2019, these two teams have faced each other five times. Western Australia has won three of these encounters, while Queensland has emerged victorious in two matches.

Last five matches

Queensland Won: 2 matches

Western Australia Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Queensland vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Queensland to score over 26.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the upcoming game, Queensland is expected to have Ben McDermott and Usman Khawaja as their opening pair. McDermott holds an impressive ODI average of 44.60, while Khawaja maintains a close-to-42.00 average. Both players are currently in good form, and they are anticipated to provide a solid start to Queensland's innings.

Queensland vs Western Australia Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be the top batter for Queensland

Matt Renshaw played only four games last season, accumulating 194 runs at an average of 64.66. The southpaw is arriving here after scoring 43 & 48 runs respectively in back-to-back matches against NZ-A team. We predict Renshaw to be the top batter for Queensland in the game.

Josh Philippe to be the top batter for Western Australia

Josh Philippe scored 438 runs for the title winning side, Western Australia last season at an average of 62.57. Philippe infact emerged as the tournament’s 2nd highest run-getter. He scored 73 runs against Queensland when the sides met last season. Bet on Philippe to be the top batter for Western Australia in the game.

Queensland vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Michael Neser to be the top batter for Queensland

The 33-year-old bowling all-rounder picked up 11 wickets in four One Day games last season at an economy of 4.40. This also includes a five wicket haul. Coincidently, this five wicket haul came against Western Australia. Neser conceded 28 runs and was the side’s best bowler in the game. He is expected to repeat a similar performance in the upcoming game as well.

Andrew Tye to be the top batter for Western Australia

Andrew Tye played only six games for Western Australia last season, picking up 14 wickets with best figures of 4/54. The Aussie bowler conceded runs at an economy of 5.05. He is arriving here after emerging as the joint highest wicket taker for Seattle Orcas at the 2023 Major League Cricket. He picked up 11 wickets. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Andrew Tye will come out to be Western Australia’s best bowler in the game.