RED (South Australia) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction RED 37 % Chance of Winning BLU 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.626 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New South Wales will take on South Australia in the 11th match of the Marsh Cup 2023 at the Adelaide Oval on October 20, 2023. The game will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

South Australia vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

South Australia had a fantastic season last year, winning four games while losing on three occasions. They eventually ended up as the runners-up in that season. However, they have been having trouble replicating the same this season with a disappointing run in their campaign so far. In their three games, they lost two matches while one of them got abandoned. As a consequence, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with a point and a net run rate of -0.590.

New South Wales are recovering from an abysmal campaign last season where they finished fifth in standings. They won their first game against Tasmania but lost the next two games in the competition. With a win and two losses, they are placed 4th in the points table with 5 points and a net run rate of -0.314.

South Australia is in a delicate situation. They are leading a poor campaign so far and New South Wales will be keen on exploiting this situation to earn another set of points and leap higher in the standings.

South Australia's chance of winning: 37%

New South Wales’s chance of winning: 63%

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South Australia vs New South Wales Betting Tips

New South Wales to score high before their 1st dismissal

New South Wales have a very talented batting line-up in the team, starting from their opening line-up. Daniel Hughes and Jack Edwards opened for the team and posted the scores of 0, 26 & 137 runs for the first wicket in their three games so far. Hughes and Edwards average at 62.00 & 35.66 respectively in the competition and look in a smashing form. South Australia are facing a big hiccup in their bowling order. They have been leaking too many runs in the game, failing to pick timely wickets. SOA conceded 124 runs in their previous game against Tasmania before their first pick in the game. In their last clash the previous season, Kurtis Patterson accompanied Hughes in the opening pair and led an opening partnership of 76 runs in the game. All the facts indicate a good batting tendency of NSW batters to score high before their first dismissal in their next clash.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: South Australia 2.27 Bet on Parimatch Match Winner: New South Wales 1.623 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: New South Wales 1.623 Bet on 1xBet

South Australia vs New South Wales Toss Prediction

The Adelaide Oval has been a high-scoring ground and should hand the batting side an advantage. However, there is also assistance for both the pacers as well as the spinners and the upcoming one could be a neck-to-neck affair. The skipper winning the toss may elect to bat first considering the conditions.

Weather Report

The temperature shall remain between 19 to 24 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day but the skies will remain partly cloudy on the match-day.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c) Batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk Batsman Daniel Drew Batsman Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Nathan McSweeney Batsman Brendan Doggett Bowler Henry Hunt Batsman

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia were in for a high run chase in the previous game they played in the competition. Their batters were fantastic but their bowlers have to be more economic in the competition.

New South Wales Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Blake Macdonald, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Rookies: Joel Davies, Jack Nisbet, Will Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Hunar Verma

New South Wales Predicted XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Moises Henriques (c) All-rounder Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Jason Sangha All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jack Nisbet Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales lost their last game against New South Wales by a small margin. They have a balanced batting and bowling order.

South Australia vs New South Wales Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, South Australia leads the tally by 3-1. However, New South Wales will enter as a stronger team between the two.

South Australia Won: 3

New South Wales Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

South Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds

South Australia faced Tasmania in their previous outing but lost the game by 37 runs in a high run chase. Tasmania hammered 435 runs in the game due to the inefficiency of SOA bowlers to pick wickets in the game. SOA scored 398 runs in return with spectacular innings of the top order batsmen. They will have to deliver a more promising bowling performance if they wish to climb up in the table.

New South Wales also faced a defeat against South Australia by 1 wicket in their previous game. They scored 217 runs batting first in the game. Moises Henriques came up with 82 runs on his own. However, the majority of the team went out cheaply in the game. Despite a small target, NSW picked 9 South Australia wickets but eventually lost the game. Jack Edwards has been on the top of his form and picked 4 wickets in the game.

South Australia vs New South Wales List a Adelaide Oval, Adelaide South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now! New South Wales Blues Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.626 Bet Now!

South Australia vs New South Wales Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales's top batter

Daniel Hughes is in an exceptional form this season. Coming into this season, he blasted off in the first game, scoring 58 off 71 balls. He did not stop there and hammered 69 & 59 runs in the next two games. He is the top scorer of the team with 186 runs in 3 games at an average of 62.00. Last season in his clash against South Australia, he scored 139 runs in the game.

Daniel Drew to be the top batter for South Australia

Daniel Drew is the top scorer of South Australia and posted 172 runs in 2 games at an average of 86.00. He posted the scores of 120 & 52 runs in the two games respectively. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

South Australia vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be New South Wales's top bowler

Jack Edwards is the top wicket taker in the competition with 8 scalps in three games. He has an economy rate of 3.74. His figures of 4/38 in the previous game and looks in good form.

Brendan Doggett to be the top bowler for South Australia

Brendan Doggett picked 3 wickets in his last game. He is the top wicket taker in the team with 6 scalps to his name.