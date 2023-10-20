RED (South Australia) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction
RED
37%
Chance of Winning
BLU
63%
List a
Adelaide Oval
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides last season was won by South Australia by 8 runs.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, SOA leads the tally by 3-1.
South Australia vs New South Wales Chance of Winning
South Australia had a fantastic season last year, winning four games while losing on three occasions. They eventually ended up as the runners-up in that season. However, they have been having trouble replicating the same this season with a disappointing run in their campaign so far. In their three games, they lost two matches while one of them got abandoned. As a consequence, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with a point and a net run rate of -0.590.
New South Wales are recovering from an abysmal campaign last season where they finished fifth in standings. They won their first game against Tasmania but lost the next two games in the competition. With a win and two losses, they are placed 4th in the points table with 5 points and a net run rate of -0.314.
South Australia is in a delicate situation. They are leading a poor campaign so far and New South Wales will be keen on exploiting this situation to earn another set of points and leap higher in the standings.
South Australia's chance of winning: 37%
New South Wales’s chance of winning: 63%
South Australia vs New South Wales Betting Tips
New South Wales to score high before their 1st dismissal
New South Wales have a very talented batting line-up in the team, starting from their opening line-up. Daniel Hughes and Jack Edwards opened for the team and posted the scores of 0, 26 & 137 runs for the first wicket in their three games so far. Hughes and Edwards average at 62.00 & 35.66 respectively in the competition and look in a smashing form. South Australia are facing a big hiccup in their bowling order. They have been leaking too many runs in the game, failing to pick timely wickets. SOA conceded 124 runs in their previous game against Tasmania before their first pick in the game. In their last clash the previous season, Kurtis Patterson accompanied Hughes in the opening pair and led an opening partnership of 76 runs in the game. All the facts indicate a good batting tendency of NSW batters to score high before their first dismissal in their next clash.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: South Australia
Match Winner: New South Wales
Match Winner: New South Wales
South Australia vs New South Wales Toss Prediction
The Adelaide Oval has been a high-scoring ground and should hand the batting side an advantage. However, there is also assistance for both the pacers as well as the spinners and the upcoming one could be a neck-to-neck affair. The skipper winning the toss may elect to bat first considering the conditions.
Weather Report
The temperature shall remain between 19 to 24 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day but the skies will remain partly cloudy on the match-day.
South Australia Player List
Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson
Predicted Playing XI
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Jake Lehmann (c)
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Batsman
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Jake Fraser-McGurk
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Batsman
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Daniel Drew
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Batsman
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Ben Manenti
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Bowler
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Harry Nielsen (wk)
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Wicket-keeper
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Nathan McAndrew
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Bowler
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Wes Agar
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Bowler
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Henry Thornton
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Bowler
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Nathan McSweeney
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Batsman
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Brendan Doggett
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Bowler
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Henry Hunt
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Batsman
South Australia Recent Form
South Australia were in for a high run chase in the previous game they played in the competition. Their batters were fantastic but their bowlers have to be more economic in the competition.
New South Wales Player List
Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Blake Macdonald, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Rookies: Joel Davies, Jack Nisbet, Will Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Hunar Verma
New South Wales Predicted XI
|
Daniel Hughes
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Batter
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Kurtis Patterson
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Batter
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Jack Edwards
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All-rounder
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Moises Henriques (c)
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All-rounder
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Matthew Gilkes
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Wicket-keeper
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Oliver Davies
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Batter
|
Jason Sangha
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All-rounder
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Ben Dwarshuis
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Bowler
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Chris Green
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Bowler
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Chris Tremain
|
Bowler
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Jack Nisbet
|
Bowler
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales lost their last game against New South Wales by a small margin. They have a balanced batting and bowling order.
South Australia vs New South Wales Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, South Australia leads the tally by 3-1. However, New South Wales will enter as a stronger team between the two.
South Australia Won: 3
New South Wales Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
South Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds
South Australia faced Tasmania in their previous outing but lost the game by 37 runs in a high run chase. Tasmania hammered 435 runs in the game due to the inefficiency of SOA bowlers to pick wickets in the game. SOA scored 398 runs in return with spectacular innings of the top order batsmen. They will have to deliver a more promising bowling performance if they wish to climb up in the table.
New South Wales also faced a defeat against South Australia by 1 wicket in their previous game. They scored 217 runs batting first in the game. Moises Henriques came up with 82 runs on his own. However, the majority of the team went out cheaply in the game. Despite a small target, NSW picked 9 South Australia wickets but eventually lost the game. Jack Edwards has been on the top of his form and picked 4 wickets in the game.
South Australia vs New South Wales
List a
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
South Australia vs New South Wales Top Batters
Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales's top batter
Daniel Hughes is in an exceptional form this season. Coming into this season, he blasted off in the first game, scoring 58 off 71 balls. He did not stop there and hammered 69 & 59 runs in the next two games. He is the top scorer of the team with 186 runs in 3 games at an average of 62.00. Last season in his clash against South Australia, he scored 139 runs in the game.
Daniel Drew to be the top batter for South Australia
Daniel Drew is the top scorer of South Australia and posted 172 runs in 2 games at an average of 86.00. He posted the scores of 120 & 52 runs in the two games respectively. He will be expected to score high in the next game.
South Australia vs New South Wales Top Bowlers
Jack Edwards to be New South Wales's top bowler
Jack Edwards is the top wicket taker in the competition with 8 scalps in three games. He has an economy rate of 3.74. His figures of 4/38 in the previous game and looks in good form.
Brendan Doggett to be the top bowler for South Australia
Brendan Doggett picked 3 wickets in his last game. He is the top wicket taker in the team with 6 scalps to his name.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales
South Australia to win the match @ 2.27(Parimatch)
New South Wales to win the match @ 1.59(Parimatch)
Parimatch