RED (South Australia) vs BUL (Queensland) Match Prediction RED 36 % Chance of Winning BUL 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next game of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2023-24, Queensland will clash against South Australia in the 19th game of the competition. The match will be played at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on February 14, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

South Australia vs Queensland Chances of Winning

South Australia are not doing so well in the competition. They have been unable to win a single game in the competition and lie at the bottom of the points table. The team has lost five games in the competition while ending one game in a draw. They have 1 point and a net run rate of -0.560. They are coming from a loss here against Victoria and will be looking for a breakthrough in the upcoming fixture.

Queensland have won a single game and lost four fixtures in the competition. With that, they are placed 5th in the points table. They are coming from three consecutive losses in the tournament. The team has a spectacular batting line-up but lacks in their bowling order. They lost their last game against Tasmania and will be hoping for a better result in the next game. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.738.

Queensland chance of winning - 64%

South Australia chance of winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Australia vs Queensland Betting Tips

Queensland to score high before 1st dismissal

The top order of Queensland has been phenomenal in this season of the Marsh ODI Cup. The opening order revolves around Ben McDermott and several other players. Currently, Max Bryant will take the opening position with McDermott. Bryant and McDermott average at 30.40 & 62.40 respectively in the competition. McDermott in particular has smashed a century and two fifties already in five outings. The team has posted the opening partnerships of 39, 30, 37, 145 & 28 runs in their five outings. That said, it looks like the opening partnership has played a vital role in providing the team a good batting start. Moreover, South Australia have been seen to leak many runs with their current bowling order. That said, it looks like a safe betting tip.

South Australia vs Queensland Toss Prediction

Karen Rolton Oval has proven to be a neutral playing surface, favouring the pacers who have exerted dominance. On the other hand, batters have faced challenges in accumulating runs on this pitch. The new ball would be crucial and there is a chance of the pitch slowing down a bit in the latter half of the second innings. The captain who wins the toss could bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature will vary from 15-22 degree Celsius on game-day. The day will be appropriate for a game of cricket. There may be cloudy cover.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Kelvin Smith Batter Daniel Drew Batter Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Henry Hunt Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia have lost all their games in the competition. They have a decent batting order but are not doing very well in their bowling order. They will have to do better in the next game against Queensland.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja (c) Batter Bryce Street Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Jack Wildermuth Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland are coming from a loss against Tasmania by 5 wickets. Captain Jimmy Peirson will be hoping that the side can raise their overall game with bat and ball in this fixture.

South Australia vs Queensland Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, both the teams have won two games each.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Australia - 2

Queensland - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 1

South Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

Queensland met with Tasmania in the previous outing. Queensland batted first and raised 150 runs while losing all their wickets. Max Bryant was the top scorer with 32 runs in the game. Tasmania outwitted QUN’s batters and were also able to chase the target successfully with 5 wickets remaining. All the bowlers from Queensland picked a wicket each in the game but could not make enough difference.

South Australia went against Victoria in their last outing. They lost the game by 3 wickets. South Australia scored 231 runs in the first innings. Harry Nielson scored 61 while Nathan McSweeney (40) & Harry Conway (43*) chipped in their fair share of runs. Victoria surpassed the target with 3 wickets to spare. However, Jordan Buckingham picked 3 wickets for South Australia.

South Australia vs Queensland List a Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now! Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.574 Bet Now!

South Australia vs Queensland Best Batters

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’s Best Batter

With 312 runs at an average of 62.40, Ben McDermott is currently leading run-scorer for Queensland so far this season. McDermott smashed a breathtaking 143 runs off 112 balls before his last game where he was knocked out for 6 runs. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Nathan McSweeney is the top scorer of South Australia. He has scored 255 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51.00. He has grabbed 3 fifties in his campaign. He scored 40 runs in his last outing and will be expected to play a smashing innings in the next outing.

South Australia vs Queensland Best Bowlers

Gurinder Sandhu to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

With six wickets at an average of 29.28, Gurinder Sandhu is the leading bowling chart for Queensland so far this season. He has an economy rate of 5.00 in the competition and has picked 7 wickets in 5 innings.

Henry Thornton to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Henry Thornton has picked 7 wickets in 5 games for South Australia. He picked 2 wickets in his last game and will be expected for timely dismissals in the next fixture. He has an economy rate of 7.26 in the tournament.