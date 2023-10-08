RED (South Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction RED 55 % Chance of Winning TAS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tasmania will take on South Australia in the 7th match of the Marsh Cup 2023 at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on October 8, 2023. The game will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

South Australia vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

South Australia had a fantastic season last year, winning four games while losing on three occasions. They reached the finals but lost the game to finish second in the competition. They did not have the best starts to this year’s campaign. They are currently 5th in the standings with a loss and an abandoned game. The team has a point with a net run rate of -0.440.

On the other hand, Tasmania had a terrible campaign last year. Having finished at the bottom of the table, Tasmania delivered underwhelming performances and lost 5 matches and won only 2. They could not do any better in the two games this season as they tasted defeat in them both and reside at the bottom of the table this season as well. They are yet to earn their first set of points and possess a net run rate of -1.213.

Their last contest in 2022 was a high scoring affair. Tasmania got off to a great start scoring 252 runs in the game. However, the talented deep order of South Australia managed to cruise past the target with 4 wickets in hand. After a bad start in the competition this season, one of the teams will earn their first victory of the competition. South Australia plays at home, which is a big advantage for the side. The players know the conditions at this venue well and shall look to take advantage of it.

South Australia's chance of winning: 55%

Tasmania’s chance of winning: 45%

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South Australia vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Tasmania to face an early dismissal

Tasmania had an unfortunate start to this year’s campaign of the Marsh Cup. Caleb Jewell and Jake Weatherald open for the team and average at 6.50 & 18.50 respectively in the competition so far. In their first game against Victoria, the duo posted 17 runs before their first dismissal. It went worse in their next game against New South Wales where they could not score a run before their 1st loss in their innings. Caleb Jewell was the first one to face the dismissal in both the games, however, Weatherald followed him soon after. The teams last clashed in 2022 where TAS posted 17 runs before their dismissal. Looking at these figures, it is certain that Tasmania has a weak opening line-up and are very likely to face an early dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia to win 1.83 Bet on Parimatch South Australia to win 1.923 Bet on Melbet South Australia to win 1.923 Bet on 1xBet

South Australia vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

We will likely see assistance for the bowlers in this game while it will be a bit challenging for the batters. Sides chasing scores in these conditions always tend to have an advantage. Hence, the side winning the toss shall look to take advantage of the conditions by bowling first.

Weather Report

The temperature shall remain between 13 to 18 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day as the skies will remain mostly sunny on the game day.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c) Batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk Batsman Daniel Drew Batsman Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Nathan McSweeney Batsman Brendan Doggett Bowler Henry Hunt Batsman

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia were in for a high run chase in the previous game they played in the competition. Their batters were fantastic but their bowlers have to be more economic in the competition.

Tasmania Player List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Wicket-keeper Jake Weatherald Batsman Jordan Silk (c) Batsman Mac Wright Batsman Beau Webster All-rounder Bradley Hope All-rounder Mitch Owen Batsman Billy Stanlake Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

After having a disastrous campaign last time around, Tasmania’s campaign this season began on the back of a three wicket defeat. They lost their last game by 6 wickets as well. Their batters have been posting low totals in the games.

South Australia vs Tasmania Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Tasmania leads the tally by 3-2. However, South Australia will enter as a stronger team, having won the last contest between the two. .

South Australia Won: 2

Tasmania Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

South Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds

South Australia faced a 22-run defeat against Western Australia in their first game of the competition. Daniel Drew was the standout batsman for South Australia, amassing the highest score of 120 runs off 119 balls. Apart from Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney contributed with 51 runs from 44 balls. Whereas Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew and Ben Manenti picked 2 scalps each in the game. Their last game was washed out due to bad weather but they will be thrilled to be back at the ground to win their first win of the season.

Tasmania lost their second game of the season against New South Wales. Their batters bundled out at 198 in the game and also failed to defend the target. NSW comfortably scored past the target in the 35th over and 6 wickets to spare. Beau Webster scored 65 while others in Tasmania settled for a low score. Patrick Dooley was the only successful bowler with 2 wickets in the team.

As we close in towards the encounter between the two, South Australia will look to climb up the standings and win this affair.

South Australia vs Tasmania List a Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Tasmania Tigers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.736 Bet Now!

South Australia vs Tasmania Top Batters

Beau Webster to be the top batter for Tasmania

All-rounder Beau Webster was the lone warrior for Tasmania in competition for Tasmania. Last season, he maintained an average of 33.25 in the competition, scoring 133 runs in 7 matches. He is the second highest run-scorer in the competition right now with 148 runs in 2 games, averaging at 74.00. He scored 83 & 65 runs in the two games respectively.

Henry Hunt to be the top batter for South Australia

Henry Hunt was the highest run-scorer for South Australia in the previous season, accumulating 292 runs across 7 games at an impressive average of 41.71. In the most recent match, Hunt smashed 47 runs off 71 balls in the outing against Western Australia.

South Australia vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Beau Webster to be Tasmania's top bowler

Beau Webster has been incredible with the ball as well. In his first game of the competition, he picked 2 wickets for 17 runs in the game. He could not pick any scalps in the next game but maintained an impressive economy rate of 3.84 in the game.

Nathan McAndrew to be the top bowler for South Australia

Nathan McAndrew, the 30-year-old fast-bowler, picked up two wickets while conceding 53 runs in his quota of 10 overs. His fast bowling can be very lethal for Tasmania in the game.