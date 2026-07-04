South Australia vs Victoria Match Prediction

It is expected to be a close encounter when South Australia will face Victoria on 23 Feb 2023 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide in match no. 19 of the Marsh Cup. Both the teams have won 3-3 matches and lost 3-3 matches they played. This clash is for finals as both the teams are at same level and will try to put their 100% to make their place in the final. Both have 13 points but as per run rate Victoria has the upper hand over South Australia.

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South Australia vs Victoria Chance of winning

Both the teams faced each other in the very start of this Marsh cup where Victoria beat SA by 3 runs. If we talk about their last match Victoria won against Queensland on the other hand South Australia were defeated by Western Australia. Victoria has a more balanced squad in comparison to opponents and the team has high confidence as well. Victoria has 80% chances of victory on the other hand South Australia has 20% winning probabilities.

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South Australia vs Victoria Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In this series Victoria and South Australia are at 2nd and 3rd position in points table respectively. Since both the points are equal, both the teams will have to give a tough fight to each other to make it to the finals.

Matthew Short, Marcus Harris are in excellent form. For South Australia Captain Henry Hunt, Nathan McSweeney and Ben Manenti are countable batsmen.

South Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

It's a batter’s paradise here at Adelaide Oval due to its plat surface and small boundaries. So the team winning the toss would like to bat first and put a challenging score on the board. First batting team may smash a total of 250+ runs.

Weather Report

It looks good playing conditions at Adelaide as there is no rain prediction. Temperature is expected to be around 25 degree celsius with humidity of 55%. Wind speed will be around 23 KMPH.

South Australia Player List

South Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role Henry Hunt (C) Batsman Jake Weatherald Batsman Nathan McSweeney All Rounder Thomas Kelly Batsman Jake Lehmann Batsman Harry Nielsen (WK) Batsman Nathan McAndrew All Rounder Ben Manenti Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Harry Conway Bowler

South Australia squad for the Marsh Cup:Henry Hunt (C), Jake Weatherald, Nathan McSweeney, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen (WK), Nathan McAndrew, Ben Manenti, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway, Liam scott, Lioyd Pope

South Australia Team Form

By winning the 3 matches of the series, the team showed their brilliant form. Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Lehmann performed well with the bat and Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway are picking wickets for the team.

Victoria Player List

Victoria Probable Playing XI

Player Role Marcus Harris Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Nic Maddinson Batsman Sam Harper Batsman Campbell Kellaway All Rounder Will Sutherland All Rounder Fergus O Neill All Rounder Jack Prestwidge Bowler Mackenzie Harvey Batsman Jake Fraser McGurk All Rounder Jonathan Merlo Bowler

Victoriasquad for the Marsh Cup:Marcus Harris, Matthew Short, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Todd Murphy, Fergus O Neill, Scott Boland, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk, Jonathan Merlo, Will Pucovski

Victoria Team Form

Victoria played really well in this series. They won 3 and lost 3 matches out of 6 matches. Their last matches were with queensland where they lost one and won the second. By winning the last match against Queensland the team has a morale boost and looking for another victory to secure their entry in finals.

South Australia vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria and South Australia played 256 matches each in which Victoria got victory in 130 matches whereas SA has won 60 matches. 66 matches ended with a tie.

Total Matches played – 256

Victoria won – 130

South Australia won – 60

Tie - 66

South Australia vs Victoria Betting odds

Although both the teams have equal strength in this series, looking at the records Victoria seems more powerful. Bookies are giving them odds of 1.73, on the other hand South Australia is getting higher odds of 2.00. These odds may vary from bookie to bookie.

South Australia to win @ 2.00

Victoria to win @ 1.73

South Australia vs Victoria Top Team Batsmen

Henry Hunt and Nathan McSweeney are key batsmen for South Australia. Hunt has smashed a century in the last match against Victoria. McSweeney playing good innings consistently with 104*, 55, 75, 94 runs.

Marcus Harris and Matthew Short will seem reliable batsmen for Victoria as they both had a fantastic series. Harris smashed 142 against Tasmania and 78 against Queensland. Matthew Short cracked a brilliant century in the last match.

South Australia vs Victoria Top Team Bowler

South Australia will rely on Wes Agar and Henry Thornton in the bowling section. They both picked regular wickets throughout the series. Agar is picking regular wickets for the team and 5 wickets in two matches. Thornton grabbed 3 wickets against New South Wales.

Fergus o'Neill picked 3 wickets in the previous match against Queensland. Sutherland is doing well with bat and ball. Jack Prestwidge was impressive against Tasmania by picking 3 wickets. Victory may believe in the skills of these top class bowlers.