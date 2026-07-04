South Australia vs Western Australia Match Prediction

It will be a clash of titans when South Australia will lock horns against Western Australia on 15 Feb 2023 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide in match no. 17 of the Marsh Cup. Western Australia is unbeaten in this series as they have won all 5 matches consecutively, on the other hand South Australia got victory in 3 out of 5 matches. Henry Hunt will lead South Australia whereas Aston Turner will command the Western Australia.

Bet on Australia Domestic One-Day Cup

Facts This is the 17th match of the Marsh One day domestic series.

Western Australia have won all 5 matches they played, South Australia won 3 in 5 matches they played.

South Australia faced defeat in the last match played between these two giants.

Western Australia is still in 1st position in the points table.

Marsh, Bancroft, Hunt and McSweeney may create trouble for bowlers.

South Australia vs Western Australia Chance of winning

Western Australia looks more strong in comparison to South Australia. In the previous match South Australia scored a good score of 266 runs but Western Australia managed to secure a victory of 2 wickets by smashing 270 runs. Team did well with bat and bowl. Western Australia has 73% winning chances whereas South Australia has just 26% winning chances.

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South Australia vs Western Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In this series Western Australia and South Australia are at 1st and 2nd position in points table respectively. Both the teams have chances to meet in the final as well. For betting Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglish, Nathan McSweeney, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann are top batsmen of the match. In bowling Inglis, Hardie, Henry Thornton and Harry Conway create some trouble for the opponent.

South Australia vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Pitch looks flat and we expect a 280+ score in this condition. Batsmen love to play at Adelaide Oval due to its plat surface and small boundaries. So the team winning the toss would like to bat first and put a challenging score on the board.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 24 degree celsius with humidity of 55%. Wind speed will be around 27 KMPH. There is no rain prediction for 15th Feb. Good playing conditions here at Adelaide. .

South Australia Player List

South Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role Henry Hunt (C) Batsman Jake Weatherald Batsman Nathan McSweeney All Rounder Thomas Kelly Batsman Jake Lehmann Batsman Harry Nielsen (WK) Batsman Nathan McAndrew All Rounder Ben Manenti Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Harry Conway Bowler

South Australia squad for the Marsh Cup:Henry Hunt (C), Jake Weatherald, Nathan McSweeney, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen (WK), Nathan McAndrew, Ben Manenti, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway, Liam scott, Lioyd Pope

South Australia Team Form

By winning the 3 matches of the series, the team showed their brilliant form. Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Lehmann performed well with the bat and Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway are picking wickets for the team.

Western Australia Player List

Team may keep the same playing XI that played in the last match.

Western Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role Josh Philippe Batsman D'Arcy Short Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batsman Josh Inglis (WK) Batsman Ashton Turner (C) All Rounder Hilton Cartwright All Rounder Aaron Hardie All Rounder Joel Paris Bowler Matthew Kelly Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Western Australiasquad for the Marsh Cup:Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (WK), Ashton Turner (C), Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Gannon, Sam Whiteman

Western Australia Team Form

Team is in wonderful form as they won all 5 matches consecutively they played in this series. Players like Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie are in fantastic form throughout the series.

South Australia vs Western Australia Head to Head

Both teams encountered 63 times in ODI, in which Western Australia has won 37 matches whereas South Australia won 25 ODI matches. 1 match resulted in a tie.

Total ODI Matches played – 63

South Australia won – 25

Western Australia won – 37

Tie - 1

South Australia vs Western Australia Betting odds

Looking at the tremendous form of Western Australia, the team became the favorite side of bookies. As a result, Western Australia got the winning odds of 1.30 whereas Western Australia is getting odds as high as 3.60. However, South Australia also had a very good series so far so punters can take chances by putting some money on South Australia.

South Australia to win @ 3.60

Western Australia to win @ 1.30

South Australia vs Western Australia Top Team Batsmen

Henry Hunt and Nathan McSweeney are key batsmen for South Australia. Hunt has smashed a century in the last match against Western Australia. McSweeney playing good innings consistently with 104*, 55, 75, 94 runs.

Josh Philippe and D Arcy Short are the countable batters for Western Australia. Philippe has been in amazing form as he smashed 100 and 81 against Victoria, 73 against Queensland and 55 against South Australia in the previous match. D Arcy Short scored 90 against Victoria and some other good innings. Josh Inglis also scored 85 runs in the last match.

South Australia vs Western Australia Top Team Bowler

Wes Agar and Henry Thornton bowled well in this series and SA mostly depended on them. Agar is picking regular wickets for the team and 5 wickets in two matches. Thornton grabbed 3 wickets against NSW.

For Western Australia Matthew Kelly has been fantastic and picked 3 wickets against SA in the last match. Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff also have the ability to put the opponent on the knee.