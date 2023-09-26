RED (South Australia) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction RED 22 % Chance of Winning WEA 78 % Bet Now! South Australia will kick off their campaign in the Marsh One-Day Cup 2023-24 against the reigning champions, Western Australia. This is a recap of last year’s final and is scheduled to be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 9:35 am IST.

South Australia vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

South Australia aims to leverage their home advantage to establish a strong start and establish the tone for the remainder of the season. Jake Lehmann and his team are eager to put behind their loss in the final from the previous year against Western Australia. They have a talented group of players who are determined to deliver a strong performance in this upcoming game. Facing Western Australia won't be an easy task, and Lehmann is looking for a spirited effort from his squad. The opening pair of Henry Hunt and Kelvin Smith possess substantial batting skills, and South Australia will rely on them to provide a solid start. In the middle order, Daniel Drew, Liam Scott, and Lehmann himself are crucial figures responsible for building partnerships and steering the innings. The team expects quick runs from the lower middle order, with Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, and Wes Agar contributing significantly. South Australia's bowlers will confront a challenging task in this match, and early breakthroughs will be crucial. Wes Agar and Harry Conway are key players tasked with taking early wickets. Henry Thornton, a promising prospect for the team, must perform well in the middle overs alongside Ben Manenti. Additionally, McAndrew's role as a supporting bowler will be vital for South Australia's chances of success.

Western Australia secured a victory against Queensland in their opening match, setting a positive tone for their campaign. Ashton Turner's team commenced the season with a victory, displaying an impressive performance with the ball, leading them to a four-wicket triumph over Queensland in the previous match. They hold a favourable record against South Australia, and Turner aims to build upon their recent success with another win in this encounter. Josh Philippe, who narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century in the last game, intends to provide a strong start alongside D'Arcy Short. The team boasts a formidable middle order, with Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, and Ashton Turner expected to contribute significantly with the bat. Additionally, they anticipate valuable runs from the lower middle order, where Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, and Cameron Gannon will play crucial roles. Following an impressive performance in the previous game, the bowlers enter this match with confidence. Lance Morris and Cameron Gannon, both in good form, will seek early breakthroughs. Charles Stobo and Andrew Tye delivered effective spells in the middle overs, and a similar performance will be beneficial. D'Arcy Short and Cooper Connolly further enhance the team's bowling strength with their varied skill sets.

South Australia's chance of winning: 22%

Western Australia’s chance of winning: 78%

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South Australia vs Western Australia Betting Tips

Henry Hunt scored a fifty in last year’s Marsh One Day Cup final against Western Australia. He was also South Australia’s leading run-scorer last season with 292 runs in 7 games. We predict Henry Hunt to score over 26.5 runs against Western Australia in the game.

Cameron Bancroft scored 327 runs while playing for Western Australia last season at an average of 65.40, smashing three fifties in seven innings. He was their second highest run-scorer last season and therefore we have backed him to score over 27.5 runs against South Australia in the game.

South Australia vs Western Australia Toss Prediction

The pitch is expected to exhibit lively characteristics, offering movement to the fast bowlers. Batsmen will need to adapt to the conditions to perform effectively. Achieving a score of 280 runs or more is considered competitive and defendable at this venue. Allan Border Field, situated in Brisbane, is a compact ground with short square boundaries that favour batsmen, enabling them to score runs. Nevertheless, the pitch itself is lively, providing an advantage to fast bowlers. Spinners may struggle to generate significant turn on this surface and will need to rely on their skills to succeed. The pitch also offers good bounce and carry to the fast bowlers, making it challenging for batsmen, especially in the early stages of the game. Conditions tend to improve as the match progresses. Given these conditions, the team winning the toss in this game is likely to opt for bowling first to capitalise on the favourable conditions offered by the pitch.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 54% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. A clear sky is expected over Brisbane on Tuesday.

South Australia Players List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jake Lehmann (c) Batsman Kelvin Smith Batsman Daniel Drew Batsman Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Harry Conway Bowler Liam Scott Bowler Henry Hunt Batsman

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia will be disappointed with the way things ended last season. They lost the final against Western Australia by 181 runs. They will aim to kick things off in style against the same opposition in their Marsh One Day Cup opener this season.

Western Australia Players List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Cameron Bancroft Batsman D'arcy Short Batsman Ashton Turner (c) Batsman Josh Philippe (wk) Wicket-keeper Sam Whiteman Wicket-keeper Cooper Connolly Batsman Andrew Tye All-rounder Nick Hobson Batsman Cameron Gannon Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler Lance Morris Wicket-keeper

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia, the reigning Marsh One Day Champions kicked off their season on the back of a thumping 4 wicket win over Queensland.

South Australia vs Western Australia Head-to-Head Record

Western Australia has an impressive track record against South Australia, having emerged victorious in their previous five encounters.

Last five meetings:

Western Australia Won: 5 matches

South Australia Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

South Australia vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia to score under 29.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

In the previous match, the opening partnership of D'Arcy Short and Josh Philippe for the team yielded only 8 runs. Unfortunately, D'Arcy Short was dismissed without scoring a run. Additionally, in last year's Marsh One Day Cup final, Western Australia lost their first wicket with only 3 runs on the board. Therefore, based on these recent performances, it is anticipated that they may score under 29.5 runs before experiencing their first dismissal in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Western Australia Top Batters

Jake Lehmann to be the top batter for South Australia

Last season, Lehmann hammered 238 runs in seven innings for South Australia at 47.60. He last played a First-Class against New South Wales where he scored a century in the first innings and followed it with a fifty in the next. The batter looks in some form at the moment. We can make full use of this opportunity by betting on him to be the top batter for his side in this upcoming fixture.

Josh Philippe to be the top batter for Western Australia

Josh Philippe was a standout performer for the title-winning team, Western Australia, in the previous season, accumulating 438 runs at an impressive average of 62.57. Notably, Philippe ranked as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. In the season's opening game this year, he once again exhibited his batting prowess, emerging as the top run-scorer for his team by amassing 90 runs from 88 deliveries. It is a reasonable choice to bet on Josh Philippe to excel as Western Australia's top batter in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Wes Agar to be the top bowler for South Australia

The last time Wes Agar stepped onto the pitch, he picked up a fifer in the first innings of a First-Class contest against Northamptonshire while being in Kent’s shirts. Last season in the Marsh One Day Cup, he managed to bag 10 wickets in a mere 8 games for South Australia at an economy of 4.81. Therefore, we have backed Wes Agar to be the best bowler for South Australia in the game.

Andrew Tye to be the top bowler for Western Australia

During the previous season, Andrew Tye featured in just six matches for Western Australia, where he managed to claim 14 wickets, with his most notable performance being 4/54. The Australian bowler conceded runs at an economy rate of 5.05. In the opening game of the current season, Tye showcased his skills and emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker for his team, securing two wickets while giving away 46 runs within his allotted 10 overs. Consequently, it is reasonable to anticipate that Andrew Tye will likely be Western Australia's top-performing bowler in the upcoming game.