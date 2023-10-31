Tasmania vs Queensland Match Prediction TAS 38 % Chance of Winning BUL 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.679 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tasmania and Queensland will lock horns in the 12th game of the Marsh Cup 2023. The game will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 30, 2023. The game will commence from 4:35 AM IST.

Tasmania vs Queensland Chance of Winning

The points table has shaped up quite well after almost every team has finished playing four games in the competition.

Tasmania had a disappointing start in the competition since they lost the first two games but bounced back in their last outing with a win against South Australia. With that, they are placed fifth in the table standings with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.696. They will be pumped after their last victory and look to earn another set of points in the upcoming game.

This season did not start in the favour of Queensland. They faced a loss in their initial game while their next game was abandoned due to rain. So far, the team has managed to win a single game while losing on two occasions. They are placed 4th in the points table with 7 points and a net run rate of -0.027.

Queensland's chance of winning: 62%

Tasmania’s chance of winning: 38%

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Tasmania vs Queensland Betting Tips

Queensland to score higher before their first dismissal (1.727 @1XBET)

Usman Khawaja has taken a seat while Sam Heazlett replaced him in the opening line-up alongside Ben McDermott for Queensland. Heazlett and McDermott average at 34.66 & 54.33 respectively in the competition. QUN has posted 39, 30 & 37 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. This indicates consistency in the opening duo. Whereas things look pretty fragile for Tasmania. They posted 17, 0 & 124 runs for the first wicket in three games. They have Caleb Jewell & Jake Weatherald, averaging at 34.33 & 24.00, as openers. Moreover, the Tasmanian bowlers have not been much efficient with the ball. The team conceded 12, 137 & 172 runs in three games before picking their first wicket in the game. This will be exploited by the Queensland openers who already look in good form.

Tasmania vs Queensland Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval, Hobart, is a small ground, and the short square boundaries offer many scoring opportunities to the batsmen. The wicket offers early assistance to the fast bowlers, who have done well here. There is little on this surface for the spinners, and they have gone for runs. Most teams have preferred to chase totals in this tournament, which has worked well for them. The pitch will assist the bowlers early on during the game. Hence, the side that wins the toss in this game will likely opt for bowling first.

Weather Report

The skies will remain mostly cloudy on the match day with a high of 17 degrees Celsius in Hobart on the match day.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Clayton Batter Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Sam Heazlett Batter Matthew Renshaw Batter Max Bryant Batter Jimmy Peirson (c) Wicket Keeper Liam Guthrie Bowler Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler Matt Kuhnemann Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland lost their last game by 19 runs. They needed to do better with the ball as they let their opponents score 349 runs in the previous game.

Tasmania Player List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Wicket-keeper Jake Weatherald Batsman Jordan Silk (c) Batsman Mac Wright Batsman Beau Webster All-rounder Bradley Hope All-rounder Mitch Owen Batsman Billy Stanlake Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler Sam Rainbird Bowler Mitchell Owen Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

After having a disastrous campaign last time around, Tasmania’s campaign this season began with two consecutive defeats. They scored pretty high in the previous game and won it.

Tasmania vs Queensland Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Queensland has won three of those outings whereas Tasmania only won two.

Queensland Won: 3

Tasmania Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Tasmania vs Queensland Betting Odds

Tasmania went against South Australia in their last outing and scored 435 runs batting first. It was a tremendous batting effort from the team with top-class innings from Jordan Silk (116) & Caleb Jewell (90). TAS bowlers did not have to do much while SAU concluded their innings at 398. Tasmania won the game by 37 runs while Mitchell Owen got the most wickets (3) for Tasmania.

Queensland lost their last game against Victoria in a failed attempt to chase a high target. They conceded 349 runs while Jack Wildermuth picked 3 scalps for QUN. However, there were only a few batters in the team who stood tall in the game. Matt Renshaw (102), Ben McDermott (86) & Max Bryant (62) led an impressive innings in the game but the team fell short by 19 runs by the end, hence, losing the game.

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Tasmania vs Queensland Top Batters

Beau Webster to be the top batter for Tasmania

All-rounder Beau Webster has been terrific in the competition so far. After a splendid last season, he went on to post 83, 65 & 42 runs in his three games in the three games of the current competition. He has 190 runs in 3 games at an average of 63.33.

Ben McDermott to be the top batter for Queensland

Ben McDermott scored two fifties for Queensland in three games. He has scored 52, 25 & 86 runs in the three games and averages at 163 runs in 3 games at an average of 54.33. He will be expected to score a bundle of runs in the upcoming game considering his explosive form.

Tasmania vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Mitchell Owen to be Tasmania's top bowler

Mitchell Owen took 3 wickets in his last game for 46 runs. He has played 3 games and picked 4 wickets so far. He will be looking to maintain his good momentum in the next game.

Jack Wildermuth to be the top bowler for Queensland

Jack Wildermuth is a terrific bowler and picked 5 wickets in 2 innings that he bowled in. He has an economy rate of 6.42 in the competition and picked 3 wickets in his last game. He looks in good form and should trouble Tasmania batters in the next game.