Tasmania vs Queensland Match Prediction TAS 59 % Chance of Winning BUL 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.116 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tasmania take on Queensland in the 14th game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 03 at 04:30 AM IST.

Tasmania vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Tasmania have struggled to make an impact this season in all formats as they have struggled with the red ball and now have one win in three matches in the ODIs and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they dominated Western Australia as they won the match with seven wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Queensland have one win in three games with includes back to back losses against Victoria and Western Australia. In the last match they beat South Australia with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Tasmania are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania ’ chances of winning - 59%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 41%

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Tasmania vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

None of the the Tasmania Batters have stepped up this season, Caleb Jewell has struggled thus far as in two matches he has scored 10 and 3 which clearly showcases his struggles, we believe Jewell would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Jimmy Peirson has missed most of the campaign but returned in the starting eleven in the last game and scored a brilliant century against South Australia which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Queensland Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Opening Partnership: Queensland 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

Tasmania vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batted first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald , Jordan Silk (c), Matthew Wade, Beau Webster, Jake Doran (wk), Bradley Hope, Tom Rogers, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Charlie Wakim, Will Prestwidge, Patrick Dooley

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade Batter Bradley Hope All-rounder Charlie Wakim All-rounder Tom Rogers Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Billy Stanlake Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania have one win in three matches and seven points thus far they are currently fourth on the table.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Hugo Burdon, James Bazley, Liam Guthrie, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Tom Whitney, Jack Wildermuth, Max Bryant

Predicted Playing XI

Max Bryant Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Lachlan Hearne All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Jack Clayton Batter Tom Straker All-rounder Hugo Burdon All-rounder James Bazley Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland have struggled thus far as they have one win in four games and are currently fifth on the table.

Tasmania vs Queensland Head to Head

Queensland have had a upper hand in this fixture in the past against Tasmania 34-24. Last season both sides went head to head twice and it was Tasmania who won the game on both occasions.

Head to Head

Tasmania : 24

Queensland: 34

Tasmania vs Queensland Betting Odds

Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Queensland and Tasmania go head to head after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far. Queensland have started off this campaign with one win in four games and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Tasmania have played just three matches and with one win they are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and it was Tasmania who dominated the game on both occasions But it was Queensland who have a better opening partnership in both matches. This season Queensland have had a better opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe they would endup with better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Tasmania vs Queensland Top Batters

Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter

Jake Weatherald has been one of the most consistent players for Tasmania and even though he haven’t batted much this season we expect him to play a key role which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’ top batter

Matt Renshaw has had a sublime season thus far as he has scored 161 runs with an average of 53.66 which makes him one of the most consistent batsmen for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Billy Stanlake to be Tasmania’ top bowler

The absence of Beau Webster who be huge for Tasmania in this fixture. Billy Stanlake had a great outing in the last match against Western Australia as he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with five wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.