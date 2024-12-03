Tasmania vs Queensland Match Prediction
TAS
59%
Chance of Winning
BUL
41%
List a
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- With 11 wickets, Beau Webster is the leading wicket taker for Tasmania in this campaign.
- With five wickets, Mitchell Swepson is the leading wicket taker for Queensland this season.
Tasmania vs Queensland Chance of Winning
Tasmania have struggled to make an impact this season in all formats as they have struggled with the red ball and now have one win in three matches in the ODIs and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they dominated Western Australia as they won the match with seven wickets to spare.
Much like their opponents, Queensland have one win in three games with includes back to back losses against Victoria and Western Australia. In the last match they beat South Australia with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Tasmania are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Tasmania ’ chances of winning - 59%
- Queensland’ chances of winning - 41%
Tasmania vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
None of the the Tasmania Batters have stepped up this season, Caleb Jewell has struggled thus far as in two matches he has scored 10 and 3 which clearly showcases his struggles, we believe Jewell would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Jimmy Peirson has missed most of the campaign but returned in the starting eleven in the last game and scored a brilliant century against South Australia which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tasmania Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Queensland Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Best Opening Partnership Opening Partnership: Queensland
Tasmania vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batted first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Tasmania News & Player List
Tasmania Player List
Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald , Jordan Silk (c), Matthew Wade, Beau Webster, Jake Doran (wk), Bradley Hope, Tom Rogers, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Charlie Wakim, Will Prestwidge, Patrick Dooley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Doran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Wade
|
Batter
|
Bradley Hope
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Wakim
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Rogers
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
Tasmania Team Form
Tasmania have one win in three matches and seven points thus far they are currently fourth on the table.
Queensland News & Player List
Queensland Player List
Jimmy Peirson (wk), Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Hugo Burdon, James Bazley, Liam Guthrie, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Tom Whitney, Jack Wildermuth, Max Bryant
Predicted Playing XI
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Jack Wildermuth
|
All-rounder
|
Lachlan Hearne
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Clayton
|
Batter
|
Tom Straker
|
All-rounder
|
Hugo Burdon
|
All-rounder
|
James Bazley
|
Bowler
|
Liam Guthrie
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
Queensland Team Form
Queensland have struggled thus far as they have one win in four games and are currently fifth on the table.
Tasmania vs Queensland Head to Head
Queensland have had a upper hand in this fixture in the past against Tasmania 34-24. Last season both sides went head to head twice and it was Tasmania who won the game on both occasions.
Head to Head
Tasmania : 24
Queensland: 34
Tasmania vs Queensland Betting Odds
Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Queensland
Queensland and Tasmania go head to head after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far. Queensland have started off this campaign with one win in four games and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Tasmania have played just three matches and with one win they are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and it was Tasmania who dominated the game on both occasions But it was Queensland who have a better opening partnership in both matches. This season Queensland have had a better opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe they would endup with better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Tasmania vs Queensland
List a
Bellerive Oval, null
Tasmania vs Queensland Top Batters
Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter
Jake Weatherald has been one of the most consistent players for Tasmania and even though he haven’t batted much this season we expect him to play a key role which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’ top batter
Matt Renshaw has had a sublime season thus far as he has scored 161 runs with an average of 53.66 which makes him one of the most consistent batsmen for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tasmania vs Queensland Top Bowlers
Billy Stanlake to be Tasmania’ top bowler
The absence of Beau Webster who be huge for Tasmania in this fixture. Billy Stanlake had a great outing in the last match against Western Australia as he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler
Mitchell Swepson did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with five wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tasmania
- Tasmania to win - 2.18 (PariMatch)
- Queensland to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
Parimatch