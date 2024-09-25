Tasmania vs Queensland Match Prediction TAS 55 % Chance of Winning BUL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.116 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tasmania take on Queensland in the fourth game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 25 at 05:30 AM IST.

Tasmania vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Tasmania did not have a great start to the tournament last season and once again faltered in the opening game against Victoria. Tasmania batted first in the game and their batters failed to show up as Tasmania was bowled out for 126 which Victoria managed to chase in 27th over and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Queensland heads into this tournament after a dismal performance in the last campaign where they only managed to win once in seven matches and ended up fifth on the table, last year they were beaten by Tasmania on both occasions. As per our calculations, Tasmania are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 55%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 45%

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Tasmania vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Beau Webster had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 315 runs in seven matches with an average of 52.50. In the last game against Queensland he scored an unbeaten 20 as Tasmania won the game. Even though Webster did not have a great start to the tournament we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Clayton only played four games last season and scored 84 with an average of 21 which isn’t great. But he was outstanding in both games against Tasmania as in the first game he scored a brilliant half century and then in the next game scored 24 off 38 balls which makes us believe Clayton would score well in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last six of the nine matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 6C.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald , Matthew Wade, Jordan Silk (c), Beau Webster, Jake Doran (wk), Mitchell Owen, Gabe Bell, Tom Rogers, Bradley Hope, Matthew Kuhnemann, Charlie Wakim, Will Prestwidge, Patrick Dooley

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Bradley Hope All-rounder Tom Rogers Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania did not have a great start to the tournament as much like last season they ended up losing the opening game against Victoria.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Bryce Street, Hugh Weibgen, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Angus Lovell, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Ben McDermott (Wk), Jem Ryan (Wk), Jimmy Peirson (Wk), Lachlan Aitken (Wk), Callum Vidler, Connor Sully, Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Guthrie, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney, Xavier Bartlett

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Max Bryant Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Hugo Burdon Batter Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Gurinder Sandhu All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Tom Whitney Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won one match in the group stages and ended up fifth on the table.

Tasmania vs Queensland Head to Head

Queensland have dominated this fixture in the past against Tasmania 34-24. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Tasmania won the game.

Head to Head

Tasmania: 24

Queensland: 34

Tasmania vs Queensland Betting Odds

Queensland to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

Queensland and Tasmania go head to head in what feels like a one sided affair. Queensland struggled to make an impact last season as they won one game in the entire campaign and ended up fifth on the table. Much like their opponents Tasmania struggled to find their footing last season as they won three in seven matches and ended up fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Tasmania bagged maximum points. Even though Queensland struggled in both games they still managed to have a better opening partnership on both occasions which makes us believe Queensland would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Tasmania vs Queensland Top Batters

Caleb Jewell to be Tasmania’ top batter

Caleb Jewell did not have a great start to the tournament, regardless we are going to stick with him as he was the standout player last season for Tasmania and was also their top run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’ top batter

Ben McDermott was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Queensland as he was the leading run scorer for his side. Mcdermott scored a brilliant century last season against Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Beau Webster made an impact with the ball in the opening game even though Tasmania lost the game. He ended the game with bowling figures of 3/20 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gurinder Sandhu to be Queensland’ top bowler

Gurinder Sandhu had an impressive season last year with the ball as he was the most consistent bowler for Queensland and with nine wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.