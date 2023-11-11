Tasmania vs Victoria Match Prediction
TAS
45%
Chance of Winning
VIC
55%
List a
University of Tasmania Stadium
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides last season was won by Victoria by 3 wickets.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, VIC leads the tally by 3-2.
Tasmania vs Victoria Chance of Winning
Every team has finished playing at least four games in the competition. The sides will be playing their fifth game in the tournament and hope for the best outcome in their favour.
Tasmania had a disappointing start in the competition since they lost the first two games but bounced back with two straight wins in the tournament. Tasmania are coming into this game after a comprehensive win over Victoria. With two wins and as many losses, they are placed 4th in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.398.
Victoria are also on a fantastic winning momentum. They have won their last two outings and will be pumped entering this fixture. With three wins and a loss in four games, Victoria are placed 3rd in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.149. This will be their second clash in the competition.
Victoria's chance of winning: 55%
Tasmania’s chance of winning: 45%
Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Tips
Victoria to score high before their first dismissal
Victoria has talented openers in the team that gave a boosted start to their innings in the four games they have played. VIC posted the scores of 12, 61, 15 & 127 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Sam Harper and Thomas Rogers open for the team and average at 40.25 & 34.00. They are in good form, especially after a fantastic opening partnership in their previous outing. In their last clash, Victoria scored 12 runs for the first wicket against Tasmania. However, things went downhill for the Tasmania bowlers who were pretty expensive in the last three games. They conceded 12, 137, 172 & 145 runs before they could pick their first wicket in the four games. Victoria will be looking to exploit that. Having said that, Victoria are expected to lead a successful opening partnership in their next brawl.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tasmania Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Victoria Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Victoria
Tasmania vs Victoria Toss Prediction
The University of Tasmania Stadium, also known as Aurora Stadium, is renowned for its batting-friendly wicket. Batters are expected to relish the conditions, and the pitch’s true nature could lead to high-scoring encounters. Additionally, the pacers may find some assistance from the pitch, adding an extra dimension to the game. With the chasing trend prevailing on this ground, the toss may play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match.
Weather Report
The temperature will be a high of 24 degrees Celsius at the venue on the match day. However, rain might interrupt the game as there is a 40% prediction of rain.
Tasmania Player List
Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jake Weatherald
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Batsman
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Jordan Silk (c)
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Batsman
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Mac Wright
|
Batsman
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Rogers
|
Bowler
|
Mitch Owen
|
Batsman
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Dooley
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
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Bowler
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Mitchell Owen
|
All-rounder
Tasmania Recent Form
Tasmania have recovered well with their two consecutive wins in the last two games. They scored 376 runs in their last outing.
Victoria Player List
Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren
Victoria Predicted XI
|
Peter Handscomb (c)
|
Batter
|
Thomas Rogers
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Elliott
|
Bowler
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Scott Boland
|
Bowler
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
Victoria Team Form
Victoria has a talented batting line-up and scored 349 runs in the previous game.
Tasmania vs Victoria Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Victoria has won three of those outings whereas Tasmania only won two.
Victoria Won: 3
Tasmania Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Odds
Tasmania went against Queensland in their last outing and scored 376 runs batting first. It was a tremendous batting effort from the team with top-class innings from Caleb Jewell (137), Charlie Wakim (82) & Jordan Silkl (85). TAS bowlers did not have to do much while QUN were bundled out at 348, losing the game by 28 runs. Beau Webster and Patrick Dooley picked 2 wickets each in the fixture.
Victoria also defeated Queensland in their last outing against them. Victoria blasted off to a fantastic start in the top order and posted 349 runs in the game. Matthew Short posted 134 runs in the game. Queensland responded with 330 runs in the game, losing the game by 19 runs. Todd Murphy and Will Sutherland picked 3 wickets each in the game and ensured the victory for Victoria.
Tasmania vs Victoria
List a
University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston
Tasmania vs Victoria Top Batters
Caleb Jewell to be the top batter for Tasmania
Caleb Jewell has provided the right start for Tasmanian innings in the competition. He smashed 240 runs in 4 games at an average of 60.00. He strikes at 115.38 in the tournament. His innings is laced with a century and a fifty. He struck 137 runs in his last outing, making him the best batting pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Short to be the top batter for Victoria
Matthew Short made his Marsh Cup entry with a bang in the last game against Queensland. He struck 134 off 100 balls in the game with the help of 13 boundaries and 6 sixes. He will be the top batter for them in the next game against Tasmania.
Tasmania vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Beau Webster to be Tasmania's top bowler
Beau Webster is the top bowler from Tasmania. He has picked 5 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 5.54 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in his last game.
Will Sutherland to be the top bowler for Victoria
Will Sutherland continues to be the best bowler in the Victoria squad. He has picked 9 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 5.50. He picked 3 wickets in his last game. He will be expected to pick the timely wickets in the next game against Tasmania.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Victoria
Tasmania to win the match @ 2.00(Parimatch)
Victoria to win the match @ 1.81(Parimatch)
Parimatch