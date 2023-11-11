Tasmania vs Victoria Match Prediction

TAS

45%

Chance of Winning

VIC

55%

Parimatch

1.81
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1.81
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1.73
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University of Tasmania Stadium

Tasmania and Victoria will meet in the 14th game of the Marsh Cup 2023. The game will be played at University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston on November 11, 2023. The game will commence from 4:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • The last clash between the sides last season was won by Victoria by 3 wickets.
  • In the last five clashes between the sides, VIC leads the tally by 3-2.

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Tasmania vs Victoria Chance of Winning

Every team has finished playing at least four games in the competition. The sides will be playing their fifth game in the tournament and hope for the best outcome in their favour.

Tasmania had a disappointing start in the competition since they lost the first two games but bounced back with two straight wins in the tournament. Tasmania are coming into this game after a comprehensive win over Victoria. With two wins and as many losses, they are placed 4th in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.398.

Victoria are also on a fantastic winning momentum. They have won their last two outings and will be pumped entering this fixture. With three wins and a loss in four games, Victoria are placed 3rd in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.149. This will be their second clash in the competition.

Victoria's chance of winning: 55%

Tasmania’s chance of winning: 45%

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Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Tips

Victoria to score high before their first dismissal

Victoria has talented openers in the team that gave a boosted start to their innings in the four games they have played. VIC posted the scores of 12, 61, 15 & 127 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Sam Harper and Thomas Rogers open for the team and average at 40.25 & 34.00. They are in good form, especially after a fantastic opening partnership in their previous outing. In their last clash, Victoria scored 12 runs for the first wicket against Tasmania. However, things went downhill for the Tasmania bowlers who were pretty expensive in the last three games. They conceded 12, 137, 172 & 145 runs before they could pick their first wicket in the four games. Victoria will be looking to exploit that. Having said that, Victoria are expected to lead a successful opening partnership in their next brawl.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Tasmania Opening Partnership Over 25.5

1.85
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Victoria Opening Partnership Over 25.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: Victoria

1.88
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Tasmania vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The University of Tasmania Stadium, also known as Aurora Stadium, is renowned for its batting-friendly wicket. Batters are expected to relish the conditions, and the pitch’s true nature could lead to high-scoring encounters. Additionally, the pacers may find some assistance from the pitch, adding an extra dimension to the game. With the chasing trend prevailing on this ground, the toss may play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match.

Weather Report

The temperature will be a high of 24 degrees Celsius at the venue on the match day. However, rain might interrupt the game as there is a 40% prediction of rain.

Tasmania Player List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell

Wicket-keeper

Jake Weatherald

Batsman

Jordan Silk (c)

Batsman

Mac Wright

Batsman

Beau Webster

All-rounder

Tom Rogers

Bowler

Mitch Owen

Batsman

Billy Stanlake

Bowler

Patrick Dooley

Bowler

Nathan Ellis

Bowler

Mitchell Owen

All-rounder

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania have recovered well with their two consecutive wins in the last two games. They scored 376 runs in their last outing.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c)

Batter

Thomas Rogers

Batter

Marcus Harris

Batter

Matthew Short

Batter

Jonathan Merlo

All-rounder

Sam Harper

Wicket-keeper

Sam Elliott

Bowler

Fergus O Neill

Bowler

Todd Murphy

Bowler

Scott Boland

Bowler

Will Sutherland

All-rounder

Victoria Team Form

Victoria has a talented batting line-up and scored 349 runs in the previous game.

Tasmania vs Victoria Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Victoria has won three of those outings whereas Tasmania only won two.

Victoria Won: 3

Tasmania Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Odds

Tasmania went against Queensland in their last outing and scored 376 runs batting first. It was a tremendous batting effort from the team with top-class innings from Caleb Jewell (137), Charlie Wakim (82) & Jordan Silkl (85). TAS bowlers did not have to do much while QUN were bundled out at 348, losing the game by 28 runs. Beau Webster and Patrick Dooley picked 2 wickets each in the fixture.

Victoria also defeated Queensland in their last outing against them. Victoria blasted off to a fantastic start in the top order and posted 349 runs in the game. Matthew Short posted 134 runs in the game. Queensland responded with 330 runs in the game, losing the game by 19 runs. Todd Murphy and Will Sutherland picked 3 wickets each in the game and ensured the victory for Victoria.

Tasmania vs Victoria

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University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston

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Tasmania Tigers

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Victoria

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Tasmania vs Victoria Top Batters

Caleb Jewell to be the top batter for Tasmania

Caleb Jewell has provided the right start for Tasmanian innings in the competition. He smashed 240 runs in 4 games at an average of 60.00. He strikes at 115.38 in the tournament. His innings is laced with a century and a fifty. He struck 137 runs in his last outing, making him the best batting pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Victoria

Matthew Short made his Marsh Cup entry with a bang in the last game against Queensland. He struck 134 off 100 balls in the game with the help of 13 boundaries and 6 sixes. He will be the top batter for them in the next game against Tasmania.

Tasmania vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Beau Webster to be Tasmania's top bowler

Beau Webster is the top bowler from Tasmania. He has picked 5 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 5.54 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in his last game.

Will Sutherland to be the top bowler for Victoria

Will Sutherland continues to be the best bowler in the Victoria squad. He has picked 9 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 5.50. He picked 3 wickets in his last game. He will be expected to pick the timely wickets in the next game against Tasmania.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Victoria

Victoria are a vicious unit this season. They have won the majority of their games in the competition. They lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Tasmania. The sides met before this season where Victoria had the last laugh, winning the fixture by 3 wickets. Victoria displayed better bowling performance and bundled out Tasmania at a low total. Tasmania may have better batters in the team, however, Victoria bowlers are very efficient and have managed to turn things around in their favour. That said, Victoria will go in as match favourites.

Tasmania to win the match @ 2.00(Parimatch)

Victoria to win the match @ 1.81(Parimatch)

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