TAS (Tasmania) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction
TAS
36%
Chance of Winning
WEA
64%
List a
Blundstone
Facts:
- Western Australia leads the tally by 3-2 in their last five games against Tasmania.
- Currently, Tasmania are placed at the 4th place of the table whereas Western Australia are placed at the 3rd place.
Tasmania vs Western Australia Chances of Winning
Tasmania started their campaign on a poor note. However, they made amends and are coming from a victory here. They have won three games and lost as many in six matches so far. With that, the team is placed 4th in the points table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.045. Tasmania performed very well with the ball in the previous game and will be hoping to continue the same form in the next game.
Western Australia began their campaign with three straight wins. However, their winning train derailed as they lost two games in their last three games. They are coming here after a loss against New South Wales. With four wins and two losses, Western Australia are placed 3rd in the points table with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.442.
Western Australia chance of winning - 64%
Tasmania chance of winning - 36%
Tasmania vs Western Australia Betting Tips
Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal
Western Australia has a stellar line-up of batters in the competition. However, the team did not present a promising opening partnership in the competition. The opening line-up revolved around Caleb Jewell and Jake Weatherald. Jewell and Weatherald average at 50.66 & 16.20 respectively in the tournament. Tasmania posted the scores of 17, 0, 124, 21, 12 & 19 runs before their first dismissal in six games so far. Except for a game, they failed to establish a successful opening partnership in the competition. Western Australia have been very consistent in their bowling order and will be looking for an early wicket in the next game. That said, they will be expected to score low in their next game for their 1st wicket.
Tasmania vs Western Australia Toss Prediction
Matches held at this venue provide a balanced and unbiased environment for both batters and bowlers. Extensive modifications to the playing surface have promoted a fairer competition, catering to the needs of both batting and bowling. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss and bat first here.
Weather Report
It will be a cold day in Hobart. The temperature will revolve around 18 degree Celsius with a cloudy cover.
Tasmania Players List
Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
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Wicket Keeper
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Charlie Wakim
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Batter
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Jordan Silk (c)
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Batter
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Mac Wright
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Batter
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Beau Webster
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All-rounder
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Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Mitch Owen
|
Batter
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RIley Meredith
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Bowler
|
Tom Rogers
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Dooley
|
Bowler
|
Iain Carlisle
|
Bowler
Tasmania Recent Form
Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. Captain Jordan Silk will be hoping that the side can put in an improved batting performance against Western Australia.
Western Australia Player List
Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
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Batter
|
Sam Fanning
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Batter
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Cameron Gannon
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Bowler
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Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Sam Whiteman (c)
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
D’Arcy Short
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Liam Haskett
|
Bowler
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
Batter
Western Australia Recent Form
Western Australia were having a fantastic season until two losses in their last two games. They need to get back in form to stay at the top half of the standings. They lost their last game by 5 wickets against NSW.
Tasmania vs Western Australia Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Australia leads the tally by 3-2. However, Western Australia is expected to change the trend in the next fixture.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Tasmania - 2
Western Australia - 3
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Tasmania vs Western Australia Betting Odds
Tasmania went against Queensland in their last outing. They were fantastic in their bowling order, bundling out Queensland at 150 in the game. Iain Carlisle picked 3 wickets whereas Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith and Beau Webster picked 2 wickets each. While chasing the target, Tasmania lost 5 wickets but managed to score past the target, winning the game by 5 wickets. Caleb Jewell scored 61 runs, highest from the side.
Western Australia went against New South Wales. It was a disappointing batting outing for the side as they bundled out for 161 runs in the game. D’Arcy Short scored 47 runs while Cameron Bancroft chipped in 32 runs. NSW comfortably cruised past the target, winning the fixture by 5 wickets. Their bowling order tried their level best but could not defend such a low target. Andrew Tye and Cameron Gannon managed to pick 2 wickets in the game.
Tasmania vs Western Australia
List a
Blundstone, Bellerive
Tasmania vs Western Australia Best Batters
Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’s Best Batter
Sam Whiteman is a terrific batter from Western Australia. He has mustered a total of 367 runs in 6 games at an average of 91.75. He has smashed a century and two fifties in his campaign. He will be expected to score well in the next game.
Caleb Jewell to be Tasmania’s Best Batter
Caleb Jewell is the best batter from Tasmania. He has scored 304 runs in 6 games. Jewell averages at 50.66 in the tournament. He has scored 61 off 68 balls in the last game. With a century and two fifties in his campaign, he will enter as the best batting pick from Tasmania into the next fixture.
Tasmania vs Western Australia Best Bowlers
Andrew Tye to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler
Andrew Tye is an impressive bowler in the squad. He has picked 12 wickets in the competition and possesses an economy rate of 5.66 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will continue his form in the next game as well.
Patrick Dooley to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler
Tasmania do not have many bowlers to rely on in the team. However, Patrick Dooley is one of the few names in the bowling unit who could be of use to the side. He has picked 8 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 5.64 in the tournament and was successful in picking 2 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
Western Australia to win @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
Tasmania to win @ 2.07 (Parimatch)
Parimatch