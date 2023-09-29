VIC (Victoria) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction VIC 41 % Chance of Winning BLU 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New South Wales will take on Victoria in the 6th match of the Marsh Cup 2023 at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on September 29, 2023. The game will commence from 5:35 AM IST.

Victoria vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Both the sides did not have a noteworthy season in the previous edition of the Marsh Cup. Victoria finished 3rd in the points table with three wins and four losses. However, they must be excited this season with a good squad at disposal with many key players in the team. They had a fantastic start to their season and will look to carry on the same momentum. Currently, they are positioned at the 3rd place of the points table with a win and a net run rate of 0.628.

New South Wales finished at the fifth place last season with only two wins and five upsets. NSW entered the competition with a bang and occupied second place in the standings. They also have a few changes in the squad that worked for the best as observed from their last outing.

This will be an exciting clash between the sides. Having played only a single game this season, both teams will look to continue a winning streak in the upcoming game. With a better batting and bowling performance in the last game, NSW will go in as match favourites for the forthcoming game.

Victoria's chance of winning: 41%

New South Wales’s chance of winning: 59%

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Victoria vs New South Wales Betting Tips

Peter Handscomb is leading his team with his bat and played an incredible innings in his last game. Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper and Marcus Harris are amongst the other batters in the team. In the bowling department, Scott Boland will lead the attack while Todd Murphy will be the key spinner in this attack.

The opening duo of Jack Edwards and Daniel Hughes was quite threatening and these two delivered a 137-run opening stand in the last match. Kurtis Patterson and Moises Henriques are the other notable batters in the team. Their bowling attack is even more threatening with the likes of Chris Tremain, Jackson Bird, and Chris Green.

Victoria vs New South Wales Toss Prediction

In the two matches played at this venue so far this season, the team bowling first has dominated the opposition and secured a comfortable win. Both skippers will be eager to bowl first.

Weather Report

It is a batting-friendly surface at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. It will be a sunny day with a high of 25 degrees Celsius in Melbourne on the match day.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Marcus Harris Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Batter Sam Elliott Bowler Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Team Form

Victoria were pretty efficient with their bowling. However, their batting needs to improve.

New South Wales Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Blake Macdonald, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Rookies: Joel Davies, Jack Nisbet, Will Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Hunar Verma

New South Wales Predicted XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Moises Henriques (c) All-rounder Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Jason Sangha All-rounder Hayden Kerr Bowler Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales won their last match against Tasmania by 6 wickets. They displayed an aggressive bowling spell that bundled out the TAS line-up pretty early. Their batters also look in form.

Victoria vs New South Wales Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, both sides have won two games each.

Victoria Won: 2

New South Wales Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Victoria vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to score high before their first dismissal

New South Wales had an incredible start to their innings in the first game of the season. Batting against Tasmania, Jack Edwards and Daniel Hughes opened their innings and led a 137-run opening partnership. This is pretty impressive for the team. Last season, the sides collided once where it was Kurtis Patterson and Hughes who opened for the team, racking 52 runs for the 1st wicket.

Victoria vs New South Wales Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales's top batter

Daniel Hughes is a talented batter from NSW. He was the top scorer last season with 548 runs in 7 games at an average of 78.28. Coming into this season, he blasted off in the first game, scoring 58 off 71 balls against Tasmania.

Peter Hangscomb to be Victoria's top batter

Peter Handscomb averages 38.81 in his List-A career. Handscomb is leading Victoria this season and was off to a fantastic start after registering a victory with his strong batting performance. He scored 51 off 42 in the last game and is expected to play another fruitful innings in the next game.

Victoria vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Scott Edwards to be New South Wales's top bowler

Scott Edwards has expertise with the bat and the ball. With scoring massively in the last game, he also picked 2 important wickets in his last game. He only gave 24 runs in 9 overs and possessed an incredible economy rate of 2.66.

Scott Boland to be the top bowler for New South Wales

Scott Boland picked 6 wickets for Victoria last season. However, he is off to a great start as he picked 2 scalps in his last game, giving off only 30 runs in 10 overs at an economy of 3.00. He will be a crucial entity in the team’s bowling order.