Victoria vs Queensland Match Prediction VIC 56 % Chance of Winning BUL 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria take on Queensland in the sixth game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 27 at 05:30 AM IST.

Victoria vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Victoria had a stunning campaign last season as they had five wins in seven matches and have got off to a great start this time around as they beat Tasmania in the opening game this term. Tasmania batted first and were restricted by mere 126 runs. Victoria managed to chase down the target and win the game with four wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Queensland’s opening game was called off due to rain. Queensland scored 128 runs in the first 16 overs before the game got suspended.Queensland did not have a great tournament and would be hoping for change in fortunes this season. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria’ chances of winning - 56%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 44%

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Victoria vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sam Harper struggled for consistency last season as in seven matches he scored 164 runs with an average of 23.42. Harper showcased his class in the opening game as he scored 43 off 32 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Clayton only played four games last season and scored 84 with an average of 21 which isn’t great. But we expect him to feature in all games thus far and to have an impact this term. We believe Clyton will have a great game against Victoria and will score well in the match.

Victoria vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last six of the eight matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 4C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Sam Harper (wk), Josh Brown, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Rogers, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Campbell Kellaway, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Brown Batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Thomas Rogers All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Jonathan Merlo Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Samuel Elliott All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria had a solid campaign last season as they ended up with 21 points and once again they have had a positive start this year as they won the opening game.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Ben McDermott, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Hugo Burdon (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson (c), Tom Straker, Usman Khawaja, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Max Bryant Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Lachlan Hearne All-rounder Hugo Burdon Wicket-keeper Jack Wildermuth Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Tom Straker Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won just once in the last campaign. Their opening game against Tasmania was called off due to bad weather.

Victoria vs Queensland Head to Head

Queensland have had an upper hand in this fixture against Victoria 33-26. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Victoria who won the game.

Head to Head

Victoria: 26

Queensland: 33

Victoria vs Queensland Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Queensland and Victoria go head to head after contrasting seasons last season. Victoria headed into this season after a phenomenal campaign last season as they missed the top two place due to NRR. Victoria ended up with five wins in seven matches and this year have got off to a great start as they won the opening game and also had a better opening partnership in the game. On the other hand, Queensland struggled to make an impact last year and one managed one win in seven games. Both sides went head to head last year and it was Victoria who won the game and they also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Victoria would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Victoria vs Queensland Top Batters

Thomas Rogers to be Victoria’ top batter

Even though Thomas Rogers did not have a great start to the campaign, we are going to stick with him as he was sensational last season and it's only a matter of time before he hits the ground running which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’ top batter

Ben McDermott was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Queensland last season as he scored 316 runs and was the leading run scorer. We expect McDermott to make a similar impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Sam Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler

Sam Elliott was sensational last season as he bagged 14 wickets in the tournament. In the opening game, he has already reached the halfway mark as he bagged seven wickets against Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Wildermuth to be Queensland’ top bowler

Jack Wildermuth was one of the better performers for Queensland last season as he was pretty consistent throughout the campaign last term. We expect Wildermuth to play a key role this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.