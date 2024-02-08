VIC (Victoria) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction VIC 63 % Chance of Winning RED 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next game of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2023-24, Victoria will clash against South Australia in the 17th game of the competition. The match will be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne on 8 February, 2024. The match will begin at 4:30 AM IST.

Victoria vs South Australia Chances of Winning

The competition is very competitive where the top three teams are winning the majority of the games whereas the bottom teams are not doing so well.

Victoria have won four games and lost a single fixture in the competition. They are coming from two consecutive wins in the tournament. They settled their last outing pretty quickly and jumped to 3rd place in the points table. They have 17 points and a net run rate of 0.229. The team has a good batting order but a much more impressive bowling squad in the competition.

South Australia are not doing so well in the competition. They have been unable to win a single game in the competition and lie at the bottom of the points table. The team has lost four games in the competition while ending one game in a draw. They have 1 point and a net run rate of -0.492.

Victoria chance of winning - 63%

South Australia chance of winning - 37%

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Victoria vs South Australia Betting Tips

Victoria to score high before 1st dismissal

Victoria has a stellar line-up of batters in the competition. Sam Harper and Thomas Rogers opened for Victoria initially in the competition. Matthew Short entered the opening line-up later but will be absent due to injury. The team has posted the scores of 12, 61, 15, 127 & 23 runs before their first dismissal. Harper and Rogers average at 32.20 & 28.60 respectively in the competition. The betting tip relies more upon their bowling order and conceded 172, 51 & 6 runs respectively in their last three games. That said, Victoria will be able to dominate with their batters in the next game and score high in the opening partnership.

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Victoria vs South Australia Toss Prediction

The pitch at Junction Oval boasts a consistent and even bounce, which should boost the confidence of the batters. While the initial phases of the game might favour the fast bowlers with some movement off the surface, the true nature of the pitch becomes evident as the match progresses. Once the batters settle in, the bowlers could find it challenging to secure crucial wickets. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first keeping the past record of the venue in mind.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear in Melbourne. There will be no rainfall and the temperature will range between 13-22 degree Celsius.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Thomas Rogers Batter Marcus Harris Batter Will Pucovski Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Sam Elliott Bowler Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Team Form

Victoria has a talented batting line-up but they have an even better bowling order. They bundled out Tasmania at 156 runs in the last game.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Kelvin Smith Batter Daniel Drew Batter Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Henry Hunt Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia have lost all their games in the competition. They will have to do better in the next game against Victoria.

Victoria vs South Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, South Australia leads the tally by 3-2. However, Victoria is expected to change the trend in the next fixture.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Australia - 3

Victoria - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Victoria vs South Australia Betting Odds

Victoria met with Tasmania in the previous outing. Victoria were already stronger in the bowler order. It showed in the last game as Tasmania were bundled out for 156 runs in the game. Sam Elliot picked 4 wickets whereas Fergus O’Neil was able to pick 3 wickets. The batters were efficient in scoring past the target and winning the game by 6 wickets. Matthew Short scored an unbeaten 81 runs in the game.

South Australia went against Western Australia in the last game. South Australia were very good with their batting and raised 279 runs in the game. Daniel Drew scored 84 runs in the game whereas Nathan McSweeney scored 53 runs in the game. South Australia’s bowling order were not so capable in defending their score and lost the game by 4 wickets. Lloyd Pope picked 3 wickets in the game. They will have to pull their socks up to deliver a promising performance to have a chance at winning in their next outing.

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Victoria vs South Australia Best Batters

Thomas Rogers to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Thomas Rogers is a talented batter in the team. He was able to score 143 runs in 5 games in the competition. He averages at 28.60 in the current competition. He will be the best batting pick in absence of Matthew Short in their next game.

Daniel Drew to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Daniel Drew has scored 259 runs in his five games of the competition at an average of 64.75. He has scored 84 off 96 balls in the last game. He will be the top batting pick in the next game for South Australia.

Victoria vs South Australia Best Bowlers

Sam Elliot to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Sam Elliot will be the top bowling pick for Victoria in the next game. He has already picked 10 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 5.85 in the tournament. He picked 4 wickets for 26 runs in the game.

Lloyd Pope to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Lloyd Pope is a talented bowler in the team. He has picked 3 wickets for 59 runs in the last game. He maintained an economy rate of 5.90 in the game. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.