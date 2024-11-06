VIC (Victoria) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction
RED
45%
Chance of Winning
VIC
55%
List a
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- With 99 runs, Will Sutherland is the leading run scorer for Victoria this season.
- With 137 runs, Nathan McSweeney is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
Victoria vs South Australia Chance of Winning
Victoria missed the finals last season by a single point. This year Victoria have had a solid start to the campaign as they have two wins in the first three matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match they went head to head against New South Wales who dominated the game and won the match by 140 runs.
On the other hand, South Australia struggled to find their footing last season and once again have been inconsistent thus far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Queensland who won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 55%
- South Australia’ chances of winning - 45%
Victoria vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Samuel Elliott has been sublime this season as he has showcased consistency with the ball and with the bat. So far this season he has scored 65 with an average of 32.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Daniel Drew was one of the most consistent batsmen for South Australia last season. So far this term he has scored 57 in two matches and we expect him to turn things around and well in the upcoming game.
Victoria vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Rogers, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Thomas Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Perry
|
Batter
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Samuel Elliott
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria have had a solid start to the campaign as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Benjamin Manenti, Campbell Thompson, Conor McInerney, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey (Wk), Harry Matthias (Wk), Harry Nielsen (Wk), Brendan Doggett, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mackenzie Harvey
|
Batter
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Nielsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thomas Kelly
|
Batter
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Scott
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table.
Victoria vs South Australia Head to Head
Victoria have dominated this fixture in the past against South Australia 36-24. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stage and it was Victoria who won the game.
Head to Head
Victoria: 36
South Australia: 24
Victoria vs South Australia Betting Odds
Victoria to have a better opening partnership than South Australia
South Australia and Victoria go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Victoria came close last season but missed the top two spots as Western Australia had a better NRR. This year they have two wins in three matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, South Australia struggled last season and once again have struggled thus far in this campaign. Both sides went head to head last season and it was Victoria who dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership in the game. Even though Victoria have conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last two matches we expect them to dominate this fixture once again and to end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Victoria vs South Australia
List a
Karen Rolton Oval, null
Victoria vs South Australia Top Batters
Will Sutherland to be Victoria’ top batter
Will Sutherland has been the brightest spark for Victoria in the batting department as he has been the most consistent player thus far. With 99 runs he is the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’ top batter
Nathan McSweeney had an impressive season last year and once again has been the best batsman for South Australia this season. In the last game he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Victoria vs South Australia Top Bowlers
Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler
Samuel Elliott has been the star of the show thus far and has been the main reason for Victoria’s impressive form after three games. With ten wickets, Elliott is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler
Nathan McAndrew was impressive with the ball and the bat last season and once again he has showcased consistency with the ball this term. With five wickets McAndrew is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Victoria
- Victoria to win @ 1.94 (PariMatch)
- South Australia to win @ 1.74 (PariMatch)
Parimatch