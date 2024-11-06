VIC (Victoria) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction RED 45 % Chance of Winning VIC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.054 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria take on South Australia in the 11th game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 06 at 05:05 AM IST.

Victoria vs South Australia Chance of Winning

Victoria missed the finals last season by a single point. This year Victoria have had a solid start to the campaign as they have two wins in the first three matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match they went head to head against New South Wales who dominated the game and won the match by 140 runs.

On the other hand, South Australia struggled to find their footing last season and once again have been inconsistent thus far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Queensland who won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria’ chances of winning - 55%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Victoria vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Samuel Elliott has been sublime this season as he has showcased consistency with the ball and with the bat. So far this season he has scored 65 with an average of 32.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Daniel Drew was one of the most consistent batsmen for South Australia last season. So far this term he has scored 57 in two matches and we expect him to turn things around and well in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Rogers, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Merlo Batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Thomas Rogers All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Samuel Elliott All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have had a solid start to the campaign as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Benjamin Manenti, Campbell Thompson, Conor McInerney, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey (Wk), Harry Matthias (Wk), Harry Nielsen (Wk), Brendan Doggett, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Mackenzie Harvey Batter Henry Hunt Batter Daniel Drew Batter Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Thomas Kelly Batter Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Liam Scott All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table.

Victoria vs South Australia Head to Head

Victoria have dominated this fixture in the past against South Australia 36-24. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stage and it was Victoria who won the game.

Head to Head

Victoria: 36

South Australia: 24

Victoria vs South Australia Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

South Australia and Victoria go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Victoria came close last season but missed the top two spots as Western Australia had a better NRR. This year they have two wins in three matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, South Australia struggled last season and once again have struggled thus far in this campaign. Both sides went head to head last season and it was Victoria who dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership in the game. Even though Victoria have conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last two matches we expect them to dominate this fixture once again and to end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs South Australia List a Karen Rolton Oval, null South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

Victoria vs South Australia Top Batters

Will Sutherland to be Victoria’ top batter

Will Sutherland has been the brightest spark for Victoria in the batting department as he has been the most consistent player thus far. With 99 runs he is the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’ top batter

Nathan McSweeney had an impressive season last year and once again has been the best batsman for South Australia this season. In the last game he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler

Samuel Elliott has been the star of the show thus far and has been the main reason for Victoria’s impressive form after three games. With ten wickets, Elliott is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew was impressive with the ball and the bat last season and once again he has showcased consistency with the ball this term. With five wickets McAndrew is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.