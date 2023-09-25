Victoria vs Tasmania Match Prediction VIC 65 % Chance of Winning TAS 35 % Bet Now! Match 2 of the 2023 Marsh One Day Cup will witness the tussle between Victoria and Tasmania. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 5:35 am IST.

Victoria vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

Victoria, led by Marcus Harris finished 3rd last season, winning four out of the seven games they played. They got 13 points besides their name with a solid net run rate of -0.343. They fell five points short of qualifying for the finale. Peter Siddle, ex Tasmanian player has been drafted in Victoria’s squad this season. Aaron Finch has been excluded from the squad. With the likes of Marcus Harris, Matthew Short, Peter Handscomb and Will Pucovski, Victoria have a strong batting lineup in place.

Tasmania, on the other hand, had a disastrous campaign last time around. They finished at the bottom of the league table with only two wins and five defeats in seven matches. They had a bright start to their season, winning the first two games. However, they registered back-to-back five defeats in the competition. Jake Doran and Caleb Jewell did extremely well for the side last season, scoring 335 & 317 runs respectively. In their bowling department, Tom Rodergs picked up as many as 20 wickets for the team. Jake Weatherald has been one of the vital additions to Tasmania’s squad.

Victoria’s chance of winning: 65%

Tasmania’s chance of winning: 35%

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Victoria vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Peter Handscomb, the Victorian batter scored 169 runs in five games at an average of 42.25. He is arriving here after playing nine games at the England One Day Cup, scoring 401 runs at an average of 57.28. Therefore, we have backed Handscomb to score over 28.5 runs in the game.

Caleb Jewell accumulated 317 runs in 7 games last season at an average of 52.83. He was Tasmania’s 2nd highest run-scorer last season. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Jewell will surpass the 24.5 run mark in the next game.

Victoria vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Junction Oval is known for its batting-friendly characteristics. Batsmen relish playing here because the ball comes onto the bat smoothly, making shot-making relatively straightforward. This pitch offers a consistent and reliable bounce. While fast bowlers might get some early assistance from the surface, once batsmen settle in, bowlers will need to put in considerable effort to secure breakthroughs. Last season, three games were hosted at this venue out of which all three have been won by the side batting second. The average first innings score here is 265 runs. Hence, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Monday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 58% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Victoria Players List

Scott Boland*, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris*, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell*, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy*, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland, Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Matt Short Batsman Marcus Harris Batsman Peter Handscomb Batsman Nic Maddinson Batsman Will Sutherland All-rounder Jono Merlo All-rounder Will Pucovski Batsman Peter Siddle Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Glenn Maxwell All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria finished 3rd last season, picking up three wins and losing on the remaining four occasions.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Caleb Jewell Batsman Jake Doran Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk Batsman Mac Wright Batsman Beau Webster All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Mitch Owen Batsman Nivethan Radhakrishnan All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Sam Rainbird Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania had a disastrous campaign last time around, finishing at the foot of the table with only two wins in seven games.

Victoria vs Tasmania Head-to-Head Record

Since 2018, these two sides have faced each other on five occasions. Victoria has held the upper hand in this matchup, emerging victorious in three of these five games, with Tasmania prevailing in the remaining three encounters.

Last five matches:

Victoria Won: 3 matches

Tasmania Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Victoria vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Tasmania to score over 27.5 runs before their first dismissal

Caleb Jewell and Jake Doran are set to commence the innings for Tasmania in this game. They both delivered exceptional performances in the previous season, with Jewell boasting an impressive average of nearly 83.75, while Doran averaged 52.83. It is anticipated that these two will provide a strong start to Tasmania's innings, aiming to accumulate more than 27 runs together before experiencing their initial dismissal.

Victoria vs Tasmania Top Batters

Marcus Harris to be the top batter for Victoria

Marcus Harris, the Aussie batter scored 315 runs in the Marsh One Day Cup last season in only 7 games at an average of 63.00. He smashed a fifty and a century and was Victoria’s leading run-scorer in the competition. We predict Harris to be the best batter for Victoria in the game.

Jake Doran to be the top batter for Tasmania

With 335 runs in six innings, Doran was the top run-getter for Tasmania last season. He scored two centuries and maintained a healthy average of 83.75. He scored a 104 run knock against Victoria last season. All that said, Doran is expected to make amends with the bat once again when the sides meet on Monday.

Victoria vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Scott Boland to be the top bowler for Victoria

In five matches, Boland managed to pick six wickets at an economy of 3.89. Last time when the two sides collided, Boland picked up three wickets while conceding only 38 runs in his quota of ten overs. He was the best bowler for his side in that game and we predict the same to happen in the upcoming contest as well.

Riley Meredith to be the top bowler for Tasmania

Riley Meredith played six games last season in the Marsh One Day Cup and managed to pick up 10 wickets at an economy of 5.30. Meredith last played at the 2023 IPL where he picked up 7 in five games. This makes him a top bowling prospect for Tasmania in the game.