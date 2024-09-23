Victoria vs Tasmania Match Prediction VIC 55 % Chance of Winning TAS 45 % Bet now! Victoria take on Tasmania in the second game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 23 at 05:30 AM IST.

Victoria vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

Victoria had a stunning campaign last season as they had five wins in seven matches and ended the group stages level on points with Western Australia who went on and won the championship and Victoria were knocked out of the group stages. Victoria would be hoping to struck off the disappointment of last season and go all the way this time around.

On the other hand, Tasmania struggled for consistency in the last campaign as they ended up with three wins in seven matches and ended up fourth on the table. They ended the campaign with two losses in the last three games. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria’ chances of winning - 55%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 45%

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Victoria vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Beau Webster had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 315 runs in seven matches with an average of 52.50. In the two games against Victoria, he scored 83 and 47 and was the leading run scorer in both matches which makes us believe Webster would score well in the upcoming game.

Jake Weatherald struggled to make an impact last season as he was inconsistent throughout the campaign. Weatherald scored 105 runs in six matches with an average of 17.50 which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe Weatherald would have an underwhelming game and will score low in the upcoming tie.

Victoria vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last six of the eight matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Dylan Brasher, Harry Dixon, Josh Brown, Marcus Harris, Thomas Rogers, Will Pucovski, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Xavier Crone, Jai Lemire (Wk), Liam Blackford (Wk), Peter Handscomb (Wk), Sam Harper (Wk), Austin Anlezark, Cameron McClure, Doug Warren, Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Peter Siddle, Reiley Mark, Sam Elliott, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Tyler Pearson

Predicted Playing XI

Thomas Rogers Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Marcus Harris Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland Batter Campbell Kellaway All-rounder Sam Elliott All-rounder Fergus O'Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria had a solid campaign last season as they ended up with 21 points in the last campaign and were third on the table.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk, Macalister Wright, Nicholas Davis, Tim Ward, Aidan O’Connor, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Jarrod Freeman, Mitchell Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Raf MacMillan, Jake Doran (Wk), Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Kieran Elliott, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Will Prestwidge

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Jordan Silk Batter Macalister Wright All-rounder Charlie Wakim Wicket-keeper Beau Webster Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Will Prestwidge All-rounder Riley Meredith Bowler Billy Stanlake Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won three games and ended up fourth on the table.

Victoria vs Tasmania Head to Head

Victoria have had an upper hand in this fixture against Tasmania 32-21. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Victoria bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Victoria: 32

Tasmania: 21

Victoria vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

Tasmania and Victoria go head to head in what feels like a great game for neutrals. Both sides had contrasting seasons last year but the tournament ended up being a disappointment for both sides. Victoria ended the group stages level on points with Western Australia who went on to win the championship and Victoria were knocked out of the group stages. On the other hand, Tasmania only managed to win three games and ended up a distant fourth. Victoria dominated both games against Tasmania and on paper they have a far better bowling lineup which would cause troubles especially with the new ball. We believe Victoria would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Tasmania Top Batters

Thomas Rogers to be Victoria’ top batter

Thomas Rogers had a stunning campaign last season as he was the standout performer and with 406 runs he was the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Caleb Jewell to be Tasmania’ top batter

Caleb Jewell was the standout performer for Tasmania in the last tournament as he was consistent throughout the campaign and with 327 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Sam Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler

Sam Elliott was the most consistent bowler for Victoria last season as he bagged 14 wickets. In the two matches against Tasmania, he bagged six wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Billy Stanlake to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Billy Stanlake has been one of the most consistent bowlers last season as he ended up with nine wickets in six matches and was the leading wicket taker for Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.