VIC (Victoria) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction
VIC
43%
Chance of Winning
WEA
57%
List a
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 126 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria this season.
- With 148 runs, Sam Whiteman is the leading run scorer for Western Australia in this campaign.
Victoria vs Western Australia Chance of Winning
Victoria missed the finals last season by a single point, this season Victoria has struggled for consistency thus far as they have two wins in four games and with nine points they are currently third on the table. In the last game they went head to head against South Australia who won the game with nine wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Western Australia has struggled to make a mark thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and with four points, they are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Tasmania by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 43%
- Western Australia’ chances of winning - 57%
Victoria vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Samuel Elliott has been sublime this season as he has showcased consistency with the ball and with the bat. So far this season he has scored 91 with an average of 30.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Even though Hilton Cartwright did not have a good game in the last outing he has had a solid campaign as Cartwright has scored 137 runs with an average of 45.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Victoria Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Best Opening Partnership: Western Australia
Victoria vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 90% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Rogers, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Thomas Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Perry
|
Batter
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Samuel Elliott
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria lost the last game against South Australia and with nine points they are currently third on the table.
Western Australia News & Player List
Western Australia Player List
D Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Cooper Connolly, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Lance Morris, Sam Whiteman, Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Critchell, Baxter Holt, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Batter
|
D Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Ashton Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Joel Paris
|
Bowler
|
Lance Morris
|
Bowler
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently sixth on the table.
Victoria vs Western Australia Head to Head
Western Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against Victoria 44-18. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stage and it was Western Australia who won the game.
Head to Head
Victoria: 18
Western Australia: 44
Victoria vs Western Australia Betting Odds
Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia
Western Australia and Victoria go head to head after both sides dropped points in the last game. Both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign this season. Western Australia were dominant last season but has struggled thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, even though Victoria were embarrassed in the last game they are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four matches so far on three occasions Western Australia has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Victoria would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Victoria vs Western Australia
List a
Melbourne Cricket Ground, null
Victoria vs Western Australia Top Batters
Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter
Peter Handscomb was the shining light in the last game as he scored a brilliant century and kept Victoria in the game. With 126 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’ top batter
Sam Whiteman had an impressive season thus far as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Western Australia. With 148 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Victoria vs Western Australia Top Bowlers
Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler
Samuel Elliott has been the star of the show thus far and has been the main reason for Victoria’s impressive form after four matches. With ten wickets, Elliott is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jhye Richardson to be Western Australia’ top bowler
Jhye Richardson is expected to return in the starting eleven in this game. He has been pretty consistent thus far and with eight wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
- Victoria to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Western Australia to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
Parimatch