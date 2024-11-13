VIC (Victoria) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction

VIC

43%

Chance of Winning

WEA

57%

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1.72
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Melbet

1.78
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1.703
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Melbourne Cricket Ground

Victoria take on Western Australia in the 13th game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 13 at 04:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 126 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria this season.
  • With 148 runs, Sam Whiteman is the leading run scorer for Western Australia in this campaign.

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Victoria vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

Victoria missed the finals last season by a single point, this season Victoria has struggled for consistency thus far as they have two wins in four games and with nine points they are currently third on the table. In the last game they went head to head against South Australia who won the game with nine wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Western Australia has struggled to make a mark thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and with four points, they are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Tasmania by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Victoria’ chances of winning - 43%
  • Western Australia’ chances of winning - 57%

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Victoria vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Samuel Elliott has been sublime this season as he has showcased consistency with the ball and with the bat. So far this season he has scored 91 with an average of 30.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Hilton Cartwright did not have a good game in the last outing he has had a solid campaign as Cartwright has scored 137 runs with an average of 45.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Victoria Opening Partnership Over 19.5

1.85
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Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 25.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership: Western Australia

1.64
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Victoria vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 90% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Rogers, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Merlo

Batter

Marcus Harris

Batter

Peter Handscomb

Batter

Thomas Rogers

All-rounder

Sam Harper

Wicket-keeper

Mitchell Perry

Batter

Will Sutherland

All-rounder

Samuel Elliott

All-rounder

Fergus O Neill

Bowler

Todd Murphy

Bowler

Peter Siddle

Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria lost the last game against South Australia and with nine points they are currently third on the table.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

D Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Cooper Connolly, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Lance Morris, Sam Whiteman, Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Critchell, Baxter Holt, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Whiteman

Batter

D Arcy Short

Batter

Cameron Bancroft

Batter

Ashton Turner

All-rounder

Josh Inglis

Wicket-keeper

Cooper Connolly

Batter

Hilton Cartwright

All-rounder

Ashton Agar

All-rounder

Jhye Richardson

Bowler

Joel Paris

Bowler

Lance Morris

Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently sixth on the table.

Victoria vs Western Australia Head to Head

Western Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against Victoria 44-18. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stage and it was Western Australia who won the game.

Head to Head

Victoria: 18

Western Australia: 44

Victoria vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Western Australia and Victoria go head to head after both sides dropped points in the last game. Both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign this season. Western Australia were dominant last season but has struggled thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, even though Victoria were embarrassed in the last game they are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four matches so far on three occasions Western Australia has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Victoria would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Western Australia

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Melbourne Cricket Ground, null

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Victoria

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2.10
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Western Australia

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1.78
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1.703
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Victoria vs Western Australia Top Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb was the shining light in the last game as he scored a brilliant century and kept Victoria in the game. With 126 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’ top batter

Sam Whiteman had an impressive season thus far as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Western Australia. With 148 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler

Samuel Elliott has been the star of the show thus far and has been the main reason for Victoria’s impressive form after four matches. With ten wickets, Elliott is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jhye Richardson to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Jhye Richardson is expected to return in the starting eleven in this game. He has been pretty consistent thus far and with eight wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Western Australia

Even though Western Australia has dominated this fixture in the past, they have struggled for consistency so far in this campaign. Victoria lost the last game against South Australia, the bookmakers have favoured Western Australia in this match and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Victoria to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
  • Western Australia to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
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