VIC (Victoria) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction VIC 43 % Chance of Winning WEA 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria take on Western Australia in the 13th game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 13 at 04:30 AM IST.

Victoria vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

Victoria missed the finals last season by a single point, this season Victoria has struggled for consistency thus far as they have two wins in four games and with nine points they are currently third on the table. In the last game they went head to head against South Australia who won the game with nine wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Western Australia has struggled to make a mark thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and with four points, they are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Tasmania by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria’ chances of winning - 43%

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 57%

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Victoria vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Samuel Elliott has been sublime this season as he has showcased consistency with the ball and with the bat. So far this season he has scored 91 with an average of 30.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Hilton Cartwright did not have a good game in the last outing he has had a solid campaign as Cartwright has scored 137 runs with an average of 45.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Western Australia 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 90% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Rogers, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Merlo Batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Thomas Rogers All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Samuel Elliott All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria lost the last game against South Australia and with nine points they are currently third on the table.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

D Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Cooper Connolly, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Lance Morris, Sam Whiteman, Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Critchell, Baxter Holt, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Whiteman Batter D Arcy Short Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Cooper Connolly Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently sixth on the table.

Victoria vs Western Australia Head to Head

Western Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against Victoria 44-18. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stage and it was Western Australia who won the game.

Head to Head

Victoria: 18

Western Australia: 44

Victoria vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Western Australia and Victoria go head to head after both sides dropped points in the last game. Both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign this season. Western Australia were dominant last season but has struggled thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, even though Victoria were embarrassed in the last game they are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four matches so far on three occasions Western Australia has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Victoria would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Western Australia List a Melbourne Cricket Ground, null Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Western Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now!

Victoria vs Western Australia Top Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb was the shining light in the last game as he scored a brilliant century and kept Victoria in the game. With 126 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’ top batter

Sam Whiteman had an impressive season thus far as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Western Australia. With 148 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler

Samuel Elliott has been the star of the show thus far and has been the main reason for Victoria’s impressive form after four matches. With ten wickets, Elliott is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jhye Richardson to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Jhye Richardson is expected to return in the starting eleven in this game. He has been pretty consistent thus far and with eight wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.