WEA (Western Australia) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction
WEA
57%
Chance of Winning
BLU
43%
List a
WACA Ground
Facts:
- The tally is tied at 2-2 in the last five clashes between Western Australia and New South Wales.
- Currently, New South Wales are placed at the 3rd place of the table whereas Western Australia are placed at the top place.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Chances of Winning
Western Australia is in great form, and the side has lost only once in the tournament. They play at their home ground, where they haven't lost once in the last seven games. With four wins and a loss, the team is placed at the top position of the points table. The team has 17 points and a net run rate of 0.982. They are coming after a win against South Australia and will be high on expectations for their next fixture.
New South Wales have a strong team, but their middle order has struggled. It will be interesting to see if they can defeat Western Australia in the latter's home ground. The team has three wins and two losses in the competition. With that, they occupy the third place in the points table. The team has 13 points and a net run rate of -0.001.
Western Australia chance of winning - 57%
New South Wales chance of winning - 43%
Western Australia vs New South Wales Betting Tips
Western Australia to score under 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal
Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup. However, their opening partnerships in this season have not been as impressive as they had hoped for. D’Arcy Short and Josh Philippe average at 11.80 & 35.80 respectively. Although Philippe has been efficient in scoring runs, D’Arcy Short faced constant cheap dismissals in the tournament. The pair has scored 8, 2, 33, 4 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the five games so far. They scored 4 runs before their first wicket against New South Wales this season. That said, Western Australia can hope for an early dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership: New South Wales
New South Wales’ score before 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs
Match Winner: Western Australia
Western Australia vs New South Wales Toss Prediction
WACA Perth is a lively pitch, the ball tends to move around a bit, and the bowlers can extract good pace off the surface. Batsmen also find plenty of scoring opportunities as the ball comes onto the bat nicely, and the outfield is pretty fast. There isn’t much on this surface for the spinners. The conditions would be helpful for the fast bowlers early on in the morning as the ball will move around a bit. The side winning the toss here would like to take full advantage of the conditions by picking early wickets and delivering heavy blows to the opposition.
Weather Report
The weather will be clear at Perth, and conditions have always been difficult here for the batsmen at the start of the game as the track assists the fast bowlers. The side batting first would be happy to score more than 280 runs on this surface as it will be difficult to chase.
Western Australia Player List
Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon
Predicted Playing XI
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Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
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Nick Hobson
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Batter
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Hamish McKenzie
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Bowler
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Andrew Tye
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Bowler
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Sam Whiteman
|
Batter
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Ashton Turner (c)
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Batter
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D’Arcy Short
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All-rounder
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Josh Philippe
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Wicket-keeper
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Mahli Beardman
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Bowler
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Jason Behrendorff
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Bowler
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Charles Stobo
|
Bowler
Western Australia Recent Form
Western Australia are having a fantastic season and have won all but one game in the competition. They are coming after a win against South Australia by 4 wickets.
New South Wales Player List
Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Wicket Keeper
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Blake Macdonald
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Batter
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Daniel Hughes
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Batter
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Chris Green
|
Bowler
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Moises Henriques ©
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All-rounder
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Jason Sangha
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All-rounder
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Hayden Kerr
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All-rounder
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Oliver Davies
|
Batter
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Jack Nisbet
|
Bowler
|
William Salzmann
|
Bowler
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
New South Wales Recent Form
They performed well in their bowling department in the previous game. They won against Western Australia by 2 wickets in the game.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally by 2-2.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
New South Wales - 2
Western Australia - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Western Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds
Ashton Turner, returning as skipper, seeks to maintain the first leg's consistency, leading a team at the top of the points table with four wins out of five. Turner aims for a positive display, eyeing a final berth. Key players like Josh Philippe and Cooper Connolly are expected to secure a strong start, complemented by Sam Whiteman building partnerships. Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye aim for early wickets with the new ball.
New South Wales, third on the points table, faces a crucial match to enhance final prospects. Henriques must lead decisively, relying on Daniel Hughes and Blake Macdonald's strong start against a formidable bowling attack. Bowlers Ben Dwarshuis and William Salzmann aim for early breakthroughs, supported by Chris Green and Hayden Kerr's tight spells in the middle overs. A collective effort is crucial for Henriques' side, with Matthew Gilkes and Jason Sangha contributing in the middle order.
Western Australia vs New South Wales
List a
WACA Ground, Perth
Western Australia vs New South Wales Best Batters
Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’s Best Batter
Sam Whiteman is the top scorer of the competition. He smashed 367 runs in 5 innings at an average of 122.33. He has banked in a century and two fifties in his campaign so far. He scored 137* runs in his last outing.
Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’s Best Batter
Daniel Hughes is the top batter from New South Wales. He scored 257 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51.40. He will be expected to score high in the next game.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Best Bowlers
Andrew Tye to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler
Andrew is a very talented bowler from Western Australia. He picked 10 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 5.33 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in his last game.
Ben Dwarshuis to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler
Ben Dwarshuis will be the top batter from New South Wales. He has 6 wickets so far in 4 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 5.97 in the competition. He is coming from picking 2 wickets in his last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
Western Australia to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
New South Wales to win @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
Parimatch