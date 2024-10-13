WEA (Western Australia) vs BUL (Queensland) Match Prediction WEA 58 % Chance of Winning BUL 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.702 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia take on Queensland in the seventh game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 13 at 07:30 AM IST.

Western Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Western Australia have struggled at the start of the tournament as they have lost back to back games against New South Wales and South Australia and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game, Western Australia failed to chase the target of 167 against South Australia and eventually lost the game by two runs.

Much like their opponents, Queensland have also stuttered at the start of the campaign as their opening game was called off due to rain and then they lost the last game against Victoria by six runs. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 58%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 42%

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Western Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Even though Cameron Bancroft did not have a great game in the last outing against South Australia, we are going to stick with him as he was brilliant in the opening game where he scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Clayton only played four games last season and scored 84 with an average of 21 which isn’t great. But we expect him to feature in all games this season and make an impact. In the last game he scored 20 off 30 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Queensland Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Half Century in the Game: Yes 1.08 Bet on Batery

Western Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

D Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Baxter Holt (wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Critchell

Predicted Playing XI

D'Arcy Short Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Baxter Holt Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Matthew Kelly Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia are the defending champions but did not have a great start to the tournament as they have lost both games thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Ben McDermott, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Hugo Burdon (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson (c), Tom Straker, Usman Khawaja, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Batter Max Bryant Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Lachlan Hearne All-rounder Hugo Burdon Wicket-keeper Jack Wildermuth Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Tom Straker Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again have struggled thus far as they are winless after two matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Western Australia vs Queensland Head to Head

Western Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture against Queensland 32-28. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Western Australia who won the game.

Head to Head

Western Australia: 32

Queensland: 28

Western Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

Queensland to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Queensland and Western Australia go head to head after a disappointing start to the campaign as both sides remain winless after two rounds of matches. Western Australia have lost both games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In both games thus far Western Australia have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, Queensland’s opening game was called off due to rain and in the last game they were beaten by Victoria but it was Queensland who had a better opening partnership in the game. We believe Queensland would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Western Australia vs Queensland List a W.A.C.A. Ground, null Western Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.165 Bet Now!

Western Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’ top batter

Sam Whiteman has had a decent start to the tournament as he has scored 26 and 48 in the first two games. Whiteman was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’ top batter

Matt Renshaw has had a terrific start to the campaign. In the opening game against Tasmania he scored a brilliant half century and then in the last game he scored 38 off 44 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Jhye Richardson to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Jhye Richardson did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as he was brilliant in the opening game as he bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson only played one game last season but is expected to play a key role this season. In the last game against Victoria he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.