WEA (Western Australia) vs BUL (Queensland) Match Prediction

WEA

58%

Chance of Winning

BUL

42%

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W.A.C.A. Ground

Western Australia take on Queensland in the seventh game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 13 at 07:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 419 runs, Sam Whiteman was the leading run scorer for Western Australia last season.
  • With 316 runs, Ben McDermott was the leading run scorer for Queensland in the last campaign.

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Western Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Western Australia have struggled at the start of the tournament as they have lost back to back games against New South Wales and South Australia and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game, Western Australia failed to chase the target of 167 against South Australia and eventually lost the game by two runs.

Much like their opponents, Queensland have also stuttered at the start of the campaign as their opening game was called off due to rain and then they lost the last game against Victoria by six runs. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Western Australia’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Queensland’ chances of winning - 42%

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Western Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Even though Cameron Bancroft did not have a great game in the last outing against South Australia, we are going to stick with him as he was brilliant in the opening game where he scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Clayton only played four games last season and scored 84 with an average of 21 which isn’t great. But we expect him to feature in all games this season and make an impact. In the last game he scored 20 off 30 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 27.5

1.87
Bet on Batery

Queensland Opening Partnership Over 28.5

1.87
Bet on Batery

Half Century in the Game: Yes

1.08
Bet on Batery

Western Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

D Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Baxter Holt (wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Critchell

Predicted Playing XI

D'Arcy Short

Batter

Cameron Bancroft

Batter

Sam Whiteman

Batter

Hilton Cartwright

All-rounder

Baxter Holt

Wicket-keeper

Ashton Turner

Batter

Ashton Agar

All-rounder

Jhye Richardson

All-rounder

Matthew Kelly

Bowler

Andrew Tye

Bowler

Jason Behrendorff

Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia are the defending champions but did not have a great start to the tournament as they have lost both games thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Ben McDermott, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Hugo Burdon (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson (c), Tom Straker, Usman Khawaja, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott

Batter

Max Bryant

Batter

Matt Renshaw

Batter

Lachlan Hearne

All-rounder

Hugo Burdon

Wicket-keeper

Jack Wildermuth

Batter

Jack Clayton

All-rounder

Michael Neser

All-rounder

Mark Steketee

Bowler

Mitchell Swepson

Bowler

Tom Straker

Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again have struggled thus far as they are winless after two matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Western Australia vs Queensland Head to Head

Western Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture against Queensland 32-28. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Western Australia who won the game.

Head to Head

Western Australia: 32

Queensland: 28

Western Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

Queensland to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Queensland and Western Australia go head to head after a disappointing start to the campaign as both sides remain winless after two rounds of matches. Western Australia have lost both games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In both games thus far Western Australia have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, Queensland’s opening game was called off due to rain and in the last game they were beaten by Victoria but it was Queensland who had a better opening partnership in the game. We believe Queensland would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Western Australia vs Queensland

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W.A.C.A. Ground, null

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Western Australia

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Queensland Bulls

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2.165
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Western Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’ top batter

Sam Whiteman has had a decent start to the tournament as he has scored 26 and 48 in the first two games. Whiteman was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’ top batter

Matt Renshaw has had a terrific start to the campaign. In the opening game against Tasmania he scored a brilliant half century and then in the last game he scored 38 off 44 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Jhye Richardson to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Jhye Richardson did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as he was brilliant in the opening game as he bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson only played one game last season but is expected to play a key role this season. In the last game against Victoria he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Western Australia

Western Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture and they also beat Queensland in the last outing. Even though Western Australia has lost both games so far, we expect them to bounce back. The bookmakers have favoured them in this game and we believe you should do the same as Western Australia would register their first win come Oct 13.
  • Western Australia to win @ 1.70 (PariMatch)
  • Queensland to win @ 2.15 (PariMatch)
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