WEA (Western Australia) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction WEA 77 % Chance of Winning RED 23 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.335 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia will take on Western Australia in the 15th match of the Marsh Cup 2023 at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on November 20, 2023. The game will commence from 11:35 AM IST.

Western Australia vs South Australia Chance of Winning

Western Australia had a flawless campaign last season. They were having an unbeatable campaign until they faced a defeat against New South Wales in their last outing. With three wins and a loss, they are placed second in the points table. The team has 13 points and a net run rate of 1.220. They will be eager to retain the top spot after the upcoming clash.

On the contrary, the South Australian team is having their worst nightmare. They played four games while one of their fixtures was abandoned. They have the only point earned from that game since they lost every other outing in the current competition. Although the batters are doing decently in the tournament, their bowlers have been inefficient in supporting the squad equally. The team is placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.613.

Western Australia's chance of winning: 77%

South Australia’s chance of winning: 23%

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Western Australia vs South Australia Betting Tips

South Australia to score higher before their 1st dismissal

South Australia have a very talented batting line-up in the team, starting from their opening line-up. Henry Hunt is in terrific form and scored massively in his campaign so far. Jake Fraser-McGurk also opened alongside Hunt in the first two games and together posted 26 & 172 runs for the first wicket. Jake Carder replaced McGurk in the third game and posted 56 runs in the opening partnership with Hunt. Hunt and Carder average at 57.66 & 32.00 respectively in the competition. They scored 26 runs before their first dismissal in the previous encounter against Western Australia this season. Whereas Western Australia have Josh Philippe and D’Arcy Short who open for the team. Philippe and Short average at 44.00 & 9.75 in the competition respectively. Philippe is in a good form whereas Short has been dismissed out cheaply in all the games he has played so far. The duo posted 8, 2, 33 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in their four outings. With that said, you should pick this betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Australia Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Western Australia 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

Western Australia vs South Australia Toss Prediction

Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions and pile up the runs. The past games at the venue have favoured the team batting first here. Hence, opting to bat first will be the optimal choice here.

Weather Report

The weather will be hot and sunny during the game. The temperature will see a high of 31 degree Celsius on November 20.

Western Australia Players List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter D'arcy Short Batter Ashton Turner (c) Batter Josh Philippe (wk) Wicket-keeper Sam Whiteman Batter Mahli Beardman Bowler Andrew Tye All-rounder Nick Hobson Batter Jason Behrendorff Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler Hamish McKenzie Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia, the reigning Marsh One Day Champions have won three games in a row but lost their last game in the tournament. They will be aiming to get back to their winning ways.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Jake Carder Batter Daniel Drew Batter Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Nathan McSweeney Batter Harry Conway Bowler Henry Hunt Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia have lost all the games in the competition. They have a decent batting order but their bowlers have been very expensive in the competition.

Western Australia vs South Australia Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Western Australia have won all the games.

Western Australia Won: 5

South Australia Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Western Australia vs South Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia faced New South Wales in their last outing. Their batting order did not have a good day and were dismissed one after another with a final score of 216 runs. Josh Philippe scored 61 runs in the game while Sam Whiteman was able to chip in 41 runs. WA tried very hard with their bowlers but lost the game by 2 wickets by DLS. Western Australia will be looking to win their next game in order to reclaim the top position in the table.

South Australia went against New South Wales too. They conceded 291 runs in the game. Harry Conway and Henry Thorton picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target was tough for the batters as they bundled out for 258 runs in the game, losing the game by 33 runs. Henry Hunt smashed 75 runs in the game.

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Western Australia vs South Australia Top Batters

Henry Hunt to be South Australia's top batter

Henry Hunt has posted the scores of 47, 51 & 75 runs in the three games he has played. This sums up to 173 runs, averaging at 57.66. He will be the top batting prospect from South Australia.

Sam Whiteman to be the top batter for Western Australia

Sam Whiteman is an exceptional white ball batter. He has scored 230 runs in 4 games at an average of 76.66. He has scored 62, 89, 38* & 41 runs in the four games. He will be the top batting pick in the team and will score high in the next game.

Western Australia vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Henry Thorton to be South Australia's top bowler

Henry Thorton picked 2 wickets in his last outing. He has picked a total of 5 wickets in 4 games with an economy rate of 7.88. This will make him the best bowling pick in the team.

Andrew Tye to be the top bowler for Western Australia

Andrew Tye has been terrific with the ball. He picked a total of 9 wickets in four games at an economy rate of 5.31. He picked 3 wickets in his last game.