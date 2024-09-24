WEA (Western Australia) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction WEA 65 % Chance of Winning RED 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia take on South Australia in the third game of the 2024 Marsh One Day Cup at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 24 at 05:00 AM IST.

Western Australia vs South Australia Chance of Winning

Western Australia did not have a great start to the tournament as they fell short against New South Wales which was the rematch of last year’s finals. New South Wales posted 287 runs on the scoreboard and West Australia just fell short as they were eventually beaten by eight runs.

On the other hand, South Australia comes into this tournament after struggling to make an impact last season. South Australia managed to win just one match in seven and ended up sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 65%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 35%

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Western Australia vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Cameron Bancroft had a decent tournament last season as he scored 234 runs in eight matches with an average of 29.25 which is pretty decent. In the opening game he was the star of the show for Western Australia as he scored 71 off 83 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nathan McSweeney was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for South Australia last season as he bagged 307 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. He also scored two half centuries in the two games against Western Australia which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last six of the eight matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

D Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Baxter Holt (wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Critchell

Predicted Playing XI

D'Arcy Short Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Baxter Holt Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Matthew Kelly Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia are the defending champions but did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost against New South Wales by eighth runs.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Benjamin Manenti, Campbell Thompson, Conor McInerney, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey (Wk), Harry Matthias (Wk), Harry Nielsen (Wk), Brendan Doggett, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Drew Batter Henry Hunt Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Jake Lehmann Batter Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Brendan Doggett All-rounder Jordan Buckingham Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Wes Agar Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won one match in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table.

Western Australia vs South Australia Head to Head

Western Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against South Australia 43-25. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Western Australia won the game.

Head to Head

Western Australia: 43

South Australia: 25

Western Australia vs South Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

South Australia and Western Australia go head to head after both sides had contrasting ends to the last campaign. Western Australia went all the way last season as they beat New South Wales in the finals. They managed five wins in seven matches and were second on the table. On the other side, South Australia struggled throughout the tournament as they managed just one win in seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and it was Western Australia who did the double and dominated the game but it was South Australia who ended up having a better opening partnership on both occasions which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming fixture.

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Western Australia vs South Australia Top Batters

Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’ top batter

Sam Whiteman had a decent opening game as he scored 26 off 32 balls and we expect him to grow into this campaign as we move forward. He was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Drew to be South Australia’ top batter

Daniel Drew had an impressive season last year as he scored 259 runs in five matches with an average of 64.75. In the two games against Western Australia, Drew scored 120 and 84 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Jhye Richardson to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Jhye Richardson did not have much of an impact last season as he played only two games. He could not have hoped for a better start this season as in the opening game he bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Thornton to be South Australia’ top bowler

Henry Thornton had an impressive season last year as he was the most consistent bowler for South Africa and with nine wickets was also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.