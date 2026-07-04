Western Australia vs Tasmania Match Prediction

Western Australia will play withTasmania in the match no. 20 of Marsh Cup domestic one day series. This encounter will take place at Bellerive Oval Ground in Hobart which is Tasmanis’s local ground. Western Australia has already marked their place in the final by winning all 6 matches they played in this series. Both the teams faced each other for the first time in this tournament. Playing against other teams Tasmania defeated South Australia and Queensland, they lost the remaining 4 matches. In spite of playing at the home conditions it will be a tough competition for Tasmania.

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Western Australia vs Tasmania Chance of winning

By winning all 6 matches WA has shown their class. Team has a strong squad and has high confidence. Team has a strong batting line with star players like Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short and Cameron Bancroft. In the batting department team consistent wicket taker bowlers like Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff. As per prediction WA has 81% chances on the other hand Tasmania has only 19% chances.

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Western Australia vs Tasmania Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Western Australia has already entered in the Marsh Cup finals on the other hand Tasmania is struggling in the series somewhere by losing 4 matches out of 6. They are in 5th position and do not have a chance to make their ground in the final. It will be a tough competition for Tasmania as their opponent is comparatively more strong.

Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorf, McDermott, Jewell, Peter Siddle and Nathan Ellis are some of favorite picks for the fantasy and betting lovers.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Bowlers may take advantage at the starting of the game but as the match progresses the pitch tends to help the batters. So we can expect a good competition between bat and bowl here at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. After winning the toss, the team may like to bowl first to take advantage of the initial seam.

Weather Report

There is some patchy rain possible on 26th February Sunday. Clouds are anticipated throughout the day. Temperature will be around 13 degree celsius with humidity of 82%.

Western Australia Player List

Western Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role Josh Philippe Batsman D'Arcy Short Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batsman Josh Inglis (WK) Batsman Ashton Turner (C) All Rounder Hilton Cartwright All Rounder Aaron Hardie All Rounder Joel Paris Bowler Matthew Kelly Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Western Australiasquad for the Marsh Cup:Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (WK), Ashton Turner (C), Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Gannon, Sam Whiteman

Western Australia Team Form

Team is in wonderful form as they won all 6 matches consecutively they played in this series. Players like Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie are in fantastic form throughout the series.

Tasmania Player List

Tasmania Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ben McDermott Batsman Caleb Jewel Batsman Jake Doran (wk) Batsman Jordan Silk (c) Batsman Matthew Wade Batsman Beau Webster Batsman Tom Andrews Batsman Tom Rogers All Rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmaniasquad for the Marsh Cup:Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran (wk), Jordan Silk (c), Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird, Tim Ward, Macalister Wright, Jarrod Freeman

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania started well in the series but they lost 4 matches. Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell and Jake Doran showed their fantastic form throughout the series and played some brilliant knocks. In the bowling Nathan Ellis and Peter Siddle have impressed with their line and length.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Head to Head

Both the teams faced each other in Sheffield Shield but they have not encountered each other in ODI and in the Marsh Cup. So currently their ODI head to head record is not available.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting odds

Looking at the amazing form of Western Australia team is a favorite of bookies. They have near about 81% winning chances, so they are getting odds of 1.30. Whereas in spite of home conditions Tasmania has a very low chance so they got winning odds of 3.60.

Western Australia to win @ 1.30

Tasmania to win @ 3.60

Western Australia vs Tasmania Top Team Batsmen

The Western Australia hitters who are countable are Josh Philippe and D Arcy Short. Philippe has been in incredible form; in the previous game, he scored 100 and 81 against Victoria, 73 against Queensland, and 55 against South Australia. D Arcy Short made some other strong efforts while scoring 90 against Victoria. Josh Inglis contributed 85 runs to the previous game as well.

Caleb Jewell, Jordan Silk, and Ben McDermott will be Tasmania's three power batters. Jewell and Silk are both reliable, but McDermott poses the greatest threat due to his average of 46.97 in the Marsh Cup with overall more than 1600 runs.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Top Team Bowler

For WA, Jason Behrendorff is a reliable bowler who is frequently picking the wickets. In the previous three games, he took 6 wickets. Against SA, Matthew Kelly also claimed 3 wickets. Western Australia will also depend on Andrew Tye in the bowling section.

The most dependable bowlers for Tasmania are Siddle and Ellis. In the Marsh Cup domestic competition, Siddle has 92 wickets. In 18 innings, Ellis has racked up 26 wickets. Riley Meredith might also work Tasmania's enchantment with the bowl.