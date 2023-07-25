Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction DER 55 % Chance of Winning GLAM 45 % Bet Now! Derbyshire will take on Glamorgan in their tenth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the County Ground, Derby from Tuesday, July 25. Derbyshire finished 5th in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. Glamorgan finished third in Division Two last season and just missed out on promotion to Division One.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Derbyshire should beat Glamorgan in the upcoming match despite them being ranked lower in the eight-team Division Two points table. Derbyshire are placed seventh, while Glamorgan are occupying the fifth spot. Both the teams are unbeaten and have settled for a draw in each of their last three matches.

Derbyshire are likely to pip Glamorgan because of a better bowling attack which posses a decent pace trio of Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell and Luis Reece. Off-spinner has also managed to pick 14 wickets in five matches for Derbyshire. The batting unit also consists of at least four batters who have the capability to turn the match on its head. Leus du Plooy (981), Wayne Madsen (582), Brooke Guest (570) and Haider Ali (461) have helped Derbyshire post handsome totals in their last three matches.

Glamorgan primarily have three batters who they are relying upon. Their leading wicket-taker Timm van der Gugten hasn't picked a wicket in his last two outings. Second-highest wicket-taker Michael Nesser who has also scored 487 runs is not playing regularly. He missed his side's last match as well. The bowling group of Glamorgan looks highly vulnerable.

Derbyshire chances of winning - 55%

Glamorgan chances of winning - 45%

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Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pakistan star Haider Ali scored 38 in his last outing against Durham. In his second-last outing against Sussex, he scored 38 and 73 runs across the two innings. The 22-year-old also scored a hundred in his fourth-last match. Ali has scored 461 runs in nine matches but is lacking consistency. Derbyshire would want the right-hand batter to be more consistent and help the team register a few consolation wins in their last few matches in County Championship 2023.

Michael Nesser has been in cracking form for Glamorgan and he would be expected to carry it in the remaining matches of the season. In his last match, he smashed 176 runs and also picked a wicket. In the season so far, Nesser has picked 20 wickets and scored 487 runs.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

In the first match in Derby this season, Worcestershire opted to bowl first and won the match by eight wickets against Derbyshire. In the second match at this venue, Derbyshire opted to bowl first and the match against Leicestershire ended in a draw. In the third match, Gloucestershire opted to bowl and the match again ended in a draw. Considering the weather forecasts, the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

Weather Report

Periods of clouds and sun on opening Day 1 in Derby according to AccuWeather. Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon

on Day 2. Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with a couple of showers on Day 3. Breezy with periods of clouds and sun on Day 4. The temperature will hover around 19 degree celsius on the first two days and around 21-22 degree celsius on the last two days.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Harry Came Batsman Haider Ali All-rounder Brooke Guest (wk) Batter and WK Wayne Madsen Batter L du Plooy (cap) Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Anuj Dal All-rounder Alex Thomson Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Samual Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire settled for a draw in each of their last three matches. They lost their fourth-last match against Yorkshire by three wickets. Overall the team has lost three matches and played six draws in the ongoing season.

Glamorgan Player List

Squad

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Playing XI

David Lloyd (CAP) Batter Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson (CAP) Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Michael Nesser All-rounder Timm van der Gugten All-rounder James Harris Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have won just one match against Worcestershire by 10 wickets. The same came five matches ago. The side has settled for a draw in each of their remaining nine matches.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Glamorgan defeated Derbyshire by an innings and 24 runs in their last meeting against Derbyshire in 2022. The two matches prior to it ended in draws. Overall, the last five matches have seen Glamorgan win twice, Derbyshire win once and two matches ending in a draw.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Derbyshire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Derbyshire are very likely to score over 300 runs in the first innings of their match against Glamorgan. They scored 443 and 89/0 in their last match against Durham. In his second-last outing against Sussex, they scored 407 and 361/8. The third-last match against Worcestershire saw them score 578 runs for the loss of five wickets before declaring. One can realise that the team batters are in top form lately. Leus du Plooy (981), Wayne Madsen (582), Brooke Guest (570) and Haider Ali (461) are expected to make life tough for Glamorgan bowlers. Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker Timm van der Gugten hasn't picked a wicket in his last two matches. Michael Neser also did not turn up in the side's last match. These factors are also going to work in favour of Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Top Team Batsmen

Leus du Plooy to be Derbyshire's top batter

Leus du Plooy is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 981 runs in nine matches at an average of 98.10. Three hundreds and four fifties have come off his bat till now. Plooy scored 53 and 128 runs in his second-last match against Sussex. In the last outing against Durham, he managed just two runs in the only innings he batted. In his third-last outing, he scored 238 unbeaten runs against Worcestershire. Overall, Plooy has scored 6369 runs in 97 first-class matches at an average of 47.17. The 28-year-old has scored 18 hundreds and 33 fifties in first-class cricket.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan with 831 runs under his belt at an average of 51.93 in ten matches. He has already slammed four hundreds and two fifties. He has played a total of 76 first-class matches and scored 4130 runs at an average of 33.85. He has 11 hundreds and 17 fifties to his name in the format.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers

Sam Conners to be Derbyshire's top bowler

Sam Conners can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in the upcoming match. He picked a five-wicket haul in the only innings he bowled against Durham in his last outing. The five-fer also helped him become the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire. Conners has now picked 17 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 44.35. He would be hoping to replicate his performance against Glamorgan in the upcoming match. Overall, he has picked 107 wickets in 38 matches at an average of 34.90.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Timm van der Gugten is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan. He has picked 34 wickets at an average of 25.08 in ten matches. He has already picked three five-wicket hauls in the County Championship 2023. However, he failed to pick any wicket in his last two bowling innings. He would be hoping for a strong comeback against Derbyshire. The 32-year-old has played 77 first-class matches and picked 250 wickets at an average of 27.40.