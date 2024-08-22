Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction DER 36 % Chance of Winning GLAM 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Glamorgan’s County Championship Division Two fixture will take place from August 22 to 25, 2024. They will be hosted at County Ground, Derby, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Derbyshire suffered their third defeat of the season at the hands of Yorkshire last time out where the former batted first. It was a humiliating display to say the least as some of the most seasoned players were unable to take on Yorkshire’s bowlers which resulted in the team all out for 76. While chasing the target, Yorkshire did the best they could to pull away with the lead and decided to declare the score after posting 451 runs on the scoreboard. Derbyshire had a chance to redeem themselves but it was not their day at all as they found themselves dismissed for a measly 171 where skipper David Lloyd was the standout batter with 57 runs. Derbyshire surrendered by an innings and 204 runs.

Glamorgan had yet another draw in the previous match as they took on Gloucestershire. They bundled out the latter for 179 and edged past with a slight lead, having scored 197 runs. Gloucestershire came back with a vengeance and were absolutely ruthless since they were able to secure 610 runs. Glamorgan, though, refused to crumble under pressure and scored an additional 592 runs which put them on par with Gloucestershire. However, they were all out at this stage and had to settle for an unsatisfying tie after all that effort.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 36%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 64%

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Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score high before first dismissal

Glamorgan’s openers have maintained remarkable consistency no matter who opens the innings and it has been greatly beneficial to their side. Eddie Byrom and Billy Root are the mainstay openers for the team and together, they have added 24, 67, 63, 30, 90, 4, 44, 35, 15 and 33 runs to the first wicket in the last five matches. They will be expected to keep up the consistency and lay down a solid foundation for the rest of the team to build on in the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby supports high scoring totals but fielding first is the preferred option since the surface allows big totals to be chased down. In two out of three games, the toss winners elected to field first and it paid off in one game while the other two were drawn. In the next match, too, the toss winning skipper will want to make the best of it and field first.

Weather Report

The forecast projects a 30% chance of a downpour at Derby with scattered showers and the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan, Sam Conners, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon, Ross Whiteley.

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Wagstaff Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter David Lloyd (C) Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Alex Thomson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have suffered three defeats in their previous five outings, including two on the trot leading up to this fixture.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Billy Root Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Sam Northeast (C) Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have an array of outcomes in the last five games with a win, a defeat, two draws and a tie. That does not take away from the fact that their batting and bowling departments alike are incredibly dominant.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Derbyshire and Glamorgan have drawn four out of their last five matches but the remaining one went in favor of the latter.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 0

Glamorgan - 1

Draw - 4

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

David Lloyd and Luis Reece were regular openers for Derbyshire before the latter moved himself down the order to accommodate Mitchell Wagstaff in the last game. This did not do anything to improve the team’s first wicket stands. In the last three games, Derbyshire have secured totals of 2, 0, 26, 15, 51 and 25. There has been a steady decline which is not the case for Glamorgan whose openers, Eddie Byrom and Billy Root, have scored 24, 67, 63, 30, 90 and 4 runs in the previous three games. They seem poised to outclass Derbyshire’s opening order in the next match.

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Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Brooke Guest to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Brooke Guest is the top run scorer for Derbyshire at the moment with 525 runs in 15 innings with an average of 37.50. He was not particularly impactful in the last match against Yorkshire, seeing as he departed for 17 and 8 runs. Despite that, he will be expected to bounce back and come into his own against Glamorgan.

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Sam Northeast is Glamorgan’s most dependable batter with 902 runs in 18 innings and an outstanding average of 69.38. He has three centuries and a half-century under his belt so far. During the previous match versus Gloucestershire, he was dismissed for 19 in the first innings but he went hammer and tongs to score 187 runs in the second innings, making him the top choice to be their leading batter.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Alex Thomson to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Alex Thomson leads the charge for Derbyshire’s bowling with 20 wickets in nine innings. Although his average of 35.35 is slightly on the higher side, he has been prolific for the team in the tournament. He went wicketless in the last game against Yorkshire but he continues to be the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Timm van der Gugten is quickly making his way to the top, having captured 17 wickets in five innings so far which includes two fifers. One of those came in the first innings against Gloucestershire and in the same match, he added two more wickets to his tally in the second innings. With an average of 20.88, he is the leading choice for the next game.