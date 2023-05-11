Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction DER 56 % Chance of Winning GLO 44 % Bet Now! Derbyshire will take on Gloucestershire in their fifth match of the County Championship 2023 season at Derby from Thursday, May 11. Derbyshire finished 5th in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. Gloucestershire finished at the bottom of the Division One table last year and as a result were relegated to Division Two.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire are the bottom-ranked team but could emerge on top of their upcoming match against Gloucestershire. The Derbyshire batting unit has not been at its best but better than that of Gloucestershire.

The Gloucestershire batting unit collapsed against Sussex in the last match. They were bundled out for 248 in the first innings and were reduced to 121/4 while following on. In the match prior to it they were bundled out for 231 in the first innings. In their first match of the season, they were bundled out for 165.

Derbyshire batting hasn’t collapsed apart from their defeat against Durham. They declared their first innings at 350/7 against Leicestershire in the last match.

The Derbyshire’s bowling department is definitely ahead with the likes of Zak Chappell, Sam Conners and Luis Reece in the ranks. Tom Price is the only Gloucestershire bowler who has taken more than 10 wickets in the ongoing season for his team.

Derbyshire chances of winning - 56%

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 44%

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Derbyshire and Gloucestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

The Derbyshire batting unit hasn’t yet given their best but once they get going the side has a decent chance of finishing in top three.

Gloucestershire batting has collapsed very often and neither do they have the bowling unit which is very impressive. A top finish will not be easy for them.

Derbyshire and Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match in Derby this season, Worcestershire opted to bowl first and won the match by eight wickets against Derbyshire. In the last match at this venue, Derbyshire opted to bowl first and the match against Leicestershire ended in a draw.

Going by the trend, the team winning the toss should opt to be field first.

Weather Report

Variable clouds with showers and a temperature of 16 degree celsius. Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 14 degree celsius. Partly sunny with no rain and a temperature of 16 degree celsius. Cloudy with a temperature of 18 degree celsius on Day 4.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Billy Godleman Batter Haider Ali Batter Brooke Guest Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy (cap) Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Zak Chappell All-rounder Ben Aitchison Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have played three draws in their last five outings. In the other two matches, they have faced defeats against Durham and Worcestershire.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Marcus Harris Batter Chris Dent Batter James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder Gv Buuren (cap) All-rounder Ollie Price All-rounder Jack Taylor All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Price Bowler Marchant De Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have settled for draws in each of their last three matches. They won their fourth-last match, they defeated Yorkshire by 18 runs.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

Gloucestershire has won two of their last three matches against Derbyshire. Two matches have ended in draws. Derbyshire won the fourth-last match by 157 runs.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to win

Derbyshire are expected to topple Gloucestershire in their upcoming match. The bowling unit of Derbyshire is far ahead of Gloucestershire. Further, Gloucestershire's batting unit has collapsed very frequently, unlike Derbyshire’s.

On paper Gloucestershire is unbeaten but Derbyshire has been the more impactful team despite reeling at the bottom spot.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batsmen

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire's top batter

Wayne Madsen is the leading run-scorer for his team currently. He has scored 272 runs at an average of 45.33. He has scored three fifties in the season so far. In his last match, Madsen scored 67 runs in the only innings he played against Leicestershire. In 218 matches so far, he has scored 14397 runs at an average of 39.99.

Marcus Harris to be Gloucestershire's top Batter

Marcus Harris has played 146 first-class matches and scored 9831 runs at an average of 39.48. He scored 37 and 5 runs against Sussex. Overall, he has played 276 runs in six innings at an average of 46. A hundred and a fifty has come off his blade already.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire top bowler

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire's top bowler

The right-arm pacer has picked 13 wickets at an average of 33.38 in four matches. In his last match against Leicestershire he picked just one wicket. In the second-last match against Durham he picked two wickets in the only innings he bowled against them. The 26-year-old has played 34 first-class matches and picked 81 wickets at 35.55.

Tom Price to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

In five innings of County Championship 2023 so far, the pacer has picked 12 wickets at an average of 22.41. He did not pick any wicket in the last match but picked six wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first innings against Worcestershire in their second-last match. In 18 first-class matches he has featured in 60 wickets at an average of 22.66.