Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
DER
59%
Chance of Winning
GLO
41%
First class
County Ground in Derby
Facts:
- Derbyshire and Gloucestershire are equal in their head-to-head tally so far as they stand 3-3.
- Derbyshire’s captain, Leus du Plooy, was the second highest run scorer of the County Championship Division Two 2023 with 1236 runs in 21 innings.
- Gloucestershire’s Miles Hammond scored eight 50s out of the 23 innings he participated in during the 2023 season.
Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Derbyshire had a forgettable season during the 2023 edition of the tournament as they failed to pick up a single victory in 14 matches. A majority of their matches were drawn, including the final one against Sussex. The former did well to restrict Sussex to 100 runs during the first innings and, naturally, went past them to secure a total of 229 runs. Sussex were only able to add 84 runs to their tally but the fact that the first two days of the match ended with no play hampered Derbyshire’s chance to seal the victory.
Gloucestershire, too, were equally dismal in the last season since they concluded their campaign with absolutely no victories against their name. Their final match of the season was against their upcoming rivals, Derbyshire, where the former went on to set up a target of 377 runs. Derbyshire responded with a solid 403-run innings and Gloucestershire were able to add 208 runs to their original tally. Since their adversary did not get the opportunity to bat a second time, the match concluded in a draw.
- Derbyshire chance of winning - 59%
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 41%
Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
Luis Reece to score big for Derbyshire
Luis Reece brought his A-game to every match of the previous season of the tournament. His form was phenomenal and it was particularly evident during the last three matches of the season, wherein he scored 139, 119, 86 and 77 runs. He was truly in a different class with an unbelievable average of 87.33. He will absolutely be the player to watch out for in the upcoming game.
Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
Teams batting first and second will find themselves on equal footing as the pitch offers assistance to both batters and bowlers. Although the batters may be slightly disadvantaged by the new ball, high scores are very much on the horizon. The toss winning captain will want to bat first and set up a good total.
Weather Report
According to Weather25.com, Derby is going to experience a 100% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius during the match.
Derbyshire Player List
Leus du Plooy (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Leus du Plooy (C)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Lamb
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Wagstaff
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Dal
|
Bowler
|
Alex Thomson
|
Bowler
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Samuel Conners
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire’s squad have been mighty impressive as individuals but their inability to deliver as a team has been a matter of concern. They do, however, have the potential to beat Gloucestershire in the next match.
Gloucestershire Player List
James Bracey (c), Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Chris Dent
|
Batter
|
James Bracey (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Zafar Gohar
|
Bowler
|
Ed Middleton
|
Bowler
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Akhter
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire were unable to overcome their hurdles during the last season and found themselves ranking at the bottom of the table. They suffered the most defeats out of any team in their division and are in desperate need of a revival. It appears unlikely that they will find redemption in the upcoming match.
Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head
Derbyshire and Gloucestershire are evenly matched in their head-to-head encounters with three wins each in six matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 6
Derbyshire - 3
Gloucestershire - 3
Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire
Both teams were able to set quite competitive opening partnerships in the 2023 edition of the County Championship. Ben Charlesworth and Chris Dent, Gloucestershire’s opening pair, scored 4, 12, 80, 68, 49 and 9 runs together before their first dismissal in the final three matches of the previous season. Derbyshire’s openers, during their last three matches, were much more consistent with their partnerships as they set up totals of 80, 132, 65, 80 and 68 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Derbyshire are projected to secure a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire.
Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire
First class
County Ground in Derby, null
Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Best Batters
Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter
Luis Reece was nothing short of sensational last season since he gathered 1048 runs in 19 innings. In the last match of the season against Glamorgan, he went great guns and scored two successive centuries, having amassed 139 and 119 runs during the match. He will be expected to perform well in the upcoming match.
Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Miles Hammond was the only major contributor from the team given that he accumulated 812 runs in 23 innings in the 2023 edition of the tournament. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their last match against Sussex, having scored 48 runs. He is the top choice to be their standout batter.
Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers
Alex Thomson to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler
Alex Thomson emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker in the County Championship last year with 31 wickets in 16 innings. He picked up a six-wicket haul across two innings in their final match of the season versus Glamorgan. He is expected to do so again and continue as their top bowler.
Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Matt Taylor added six wickets to his tally in their final match of the previous season against Sussex and ended up as the team’s top wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 11 innings. He also maintained an impressive economy rate of 3.09 during the season. He will be expected to lead their bowling attack in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Derbyshire
- Derbyshire to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
- Gloucestershire to win @ 2.01 (Parimatch)
Parimatch