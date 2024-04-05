Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction DER 59 % Chance of Winning GLO 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Gloucestershire are set to take on each other in the County Championship Division Two. From April 5 to April 8, 2024, the teams will meet at County Ground, Derby, with the action ready to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire had a forgettable season during the 2023 edition of the tournament as they failed to pick up a single victory in 14 matches. A majority of their matches were drawn, including the final one against Sussex. The former did well to restrict Sussex to 100 runs during the first innings and, naturally, went past them to secure a total of 229 runs. Sussex were only able to add 84 runs to their tally but the fact that the first two days of the match ended with no play hampered Derbyshire’s chance to seal the victory.

Gloucestershire, too, were equally dismal in the last season since they concluded their campaign with absolutely no victories against their name. Their final match of the season was against their upcoming rivals, Derbyshire, where the former went on to set up a target of 377 runs. Derbyshire responded with a solid 403-run innings and Gloucestershire were able to add 208 runs to their original tally. Since their adversary did not get the opportunity to bat a second time, the match concluded in a draw.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 59%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 41%

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Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Luis Reece to score big for Derbyshire

Luis Reece brought his A-game to every match of the previous season of the tournament. His form was phenomenal and it was particularly evident during the last three matches of the season, wherein he scored 139, 119, 86 and 77 runs. He was truly in a different class with an unbelievable average of 87.33. He will absolutely be the player to watch out for in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

Teams batting first and second will find themselves on equal footing as the pitch offers assistance to both batters and bowlers. Although the batters may be slightly disadvantaged by the new ball, high scores are very much on the horizon. The toss winning captain will want to bat first and set up a good total.

Weather Report

According to Weather25.com, Derby is going to experience a 100% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius during the match.

Derbyshire Player List

Leus du Plooy (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Leus du Plooy (C) Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Mitchell Wagstaff All-rounder Anuj Dal Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s squad have been mighty impressive as individuals but their inability to deliver as a team has been a matter of concern. They do, however, have the potential to beat Gloucestershire in the next match.

Gloucestershire Player List

James Bracey (c), Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Charlesworth Batter Chris Dent Batter James Bracey (C) Wicket-keeper Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter Zafar Gohar Bowler Ed Middleton Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire were unable to overcome their hurdles during the last season and found themselves ranking at the bottom of the table. They suffered the most defeats out of any team in their division and are in desperate need of a revival. It appears unlikely that they will find redemption in the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Derbyshire and Gloucestershire are evenly matched in their head-to-head encounters with three wins each in six matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 6

Derbyshire - 3

Gloucestershire - 3

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Both teams were able to set quite competitive opening partnerships in the 2023 edition of the County Championship. Ben Charlesworth and Chris Dent, Gloucestershire’s opening pair, scored 4, 12, 80, 68, 49 and 9 runs together before their first dismissal in the final three matches of the previous season. Derbyshire’s openers, during their last three matches, were much more consistent with their partnerships as they set up totals of 80, 132, 65, 80 and 68 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Derbyshire are projected to secure a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire.

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Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Luis Reece was nothing short of sensational last season since he gathered 1048 runs in 19 innings. In the last match of the season against Glamorgan, he went great guns and scored two successive centuries, having amassed 139 and 119 runs during the match. He will be expected to perform well in the upcoming match.

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Miles Hammond was the only major contributor from the team given that he accumulated 812 runs in 23 innings in the 2023 edition of the tournament. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their last match against Sussex, having scored 48 runs. He is the top choice to be their standout batter.

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Alex Thomson to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Alex Thomson emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker in the County Championship last year with 31 wickets in 16 innings. He picked up a six-wicket haul across two innings in their final match of the season versus Glamorgan. He is expected to do so again and continue as their top bowler.

Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Matt Taylor added six wickets to his tally in their final match of the previous season against Sussex and ended up as the team’s top wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 11 innings. He also maintained an impressive economy rate of 3.09 during the season. He will be expected to lead their bowling attack in the next game.