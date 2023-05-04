Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction DER 45 % Chance of Winning LC 55 % Bet Now! Derbyshire will take on Leicestershire in their third match of the County Championship 2023 season at Derby from Thursday, May 4. Derbyshire finished 5th in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. Worcestershire were placed 4th in Division Two. Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Leicestershire have been on fire since the beginning of the season and are currently leading the eight-team points table. They won their first match against Yorkshire by three wickets before settling for draws against Derbyshire and Glamorgan.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom and have two of their three matches. They ended up losing by an innings and seven runs in their last match against Durham.

The Derbyshire batting unit collapsed in both the innings against Durham. They were bundled out for 165 and 280. In their second match against Leicestershire, their opponent in the upcoming match, they were reduced to 254/7 in the only innings they batted.

On the flip side, Leicestershire piled up 451/9 before declaring. In the second match of the season, it's quite natural that Leicestershire will enter the match as the more confident team.

Leicestershire will be the favourites to beat Derbyshire. Three Leicestershire batters have scored over 300 runs in the first three matches. Only one Derbyshire batter has scored over 200 runs.

Zak Chappell is the only Derbyshire batter with more than five wickets after three matches this season. Leicestershire bowlers have performed as a unit and will pose a big threat to Derbyshire.

Derbyshire chances of winning - 45%

Leicestershire chances of winning - 55%

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Derbyshire and Leicestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Derbyshire are currently a very under confident team and they need a major turnaround to be considered as the favourites. The batters have failed and the bowling unit has also looked lopsided.

Leicestershire have bounced back strongly after their bottom finish last year. They are unbeaten so far and will be looking to carry forward the momentum. A lot will depend on their bowling department. Once they start to click together, the side can become unstoppable.

Derbyshire and Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match in Derby this season, Worcestershire opted to bowl first and won the match by eight wickets against Derbyshire. In the last at this venue previous season, Derbyshire elected to field and the match ended in a draw.

Going by the trend, the team winning the toss should opt to be field first.

Weather Report

A temperature hovering around 16 degrees and mostly cloudy conditions without rain on the first day. Strong rain forecasts on the next three days with precipitation level close to eighty percent. Temperature will hover around 16-18 degree celsius on the final three days.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Billy Godleman Batter Haider Ali Batter Brooke Guest Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy (cap) Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Zak Chappell All-rounder Ben Aitchison Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have lost three of their last five matches. Two matches have ended in draws. The side has lost two of their last three matches.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Rishi Patel All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (cap) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Peter Handscomb (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Chris Wright Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have won one, lost one and played three draws in their last five matches in the County Championship. In the last three matches, they have played two draws and won a match.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

The last two matches between the two sides have ended in draws. Overall, Derbyshire are unbeaten and have won two out of the last five matches between the two sides.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to win

Upbeat Leicestershire are currently the table toppers. They have won one match and settled for draws in two games. They will come across as a big challenge for Derbyshire who have struggled so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Leicestershire batters are in top form. They scored 407 and 253/3 against Glamorgan in the previous match. In the match prior to it against Derbyshire, they declared after scoring 451 runs for nine wickets. In their first match, they scored 415 and 392/7.

On the flip side, Derbyshire were bundled out for 165 and 280 in their innings defeat against Durham in the last match. Earlier, they were seven down for 254 before the match was declared a draw against Leicestershire. The bowling unit have also relied a lot on Zak Chappell.

All the odds are in the favour of Leicestershire and the table-toppers should dominate Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Team Batsmen

Leus Du Plooy to be Derbyshire's top batter

Du Plooy was a consistent performer for his team last season, scoring 845 runs in 23 innings, including two centuries and five half-centuries. He is the second-highest run-scorer for his team after three matches in the County Championship 2023 as well.

In the ongoing season, he has scored 170 runs in three matches at an average of 56.66. Overall, he has played 91 first-class matches and scored 5558 runs at an average of 43.42.

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire's top Batter

In the first three matches, Peter Handscomb has scored 302 runs at an average of 100.66. Two fifties and a hundred has come off his bat so far. In the last match against Glamorgan, he scored 95 runs in the first innings. Overall, he has played 153 first-class matches at an average of 39.51.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire top bowler

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire's top bowler

Chappell is the leading wicket-taker for his side at the moment in the County Championship 2023. He has picked 12 wickets at an average of 28.91. The 26-year-old has played 33 first-class matches and picked 80 wickets at an average of 34.91.

Chris Wright to be Leicestershire's top bowler

The veteran pacer has played a total of 192 first-class matches and picked 553 wickets at an average of 32.46. He picked a five-wicket haul in the only innings he got to bowl in his last outing against Glamorgan. The 37-year-old is the leading wicket-taker for his side currently with 13 scalps at an average of 23.61.