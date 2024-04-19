Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction
DER
40%
Chance of Winning
LEI
60%
First class
County Ground in Derby
Facts:
- Wayne Madsen has scored two half centuries in each of the last two games against Leicestershire.
- In the last game against Glamorgan, Alex Thomson bagged 12 wickets in the match and is the leading wicket taker in this tournament.
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning
Derbyshire had a distraught campaign last season as they failed to win a single game in the entire campaign. With four losses and ten draws, Derbyshire ended up with 113 points and were sixth on the table. This season once again they have started off with two draws and are currently sixth on the table.
On the other hand, Leicestershire had a great start to the tournament last season as they were unbeaten in the first five games but with just three wins in the campaign, they ended up fourth on the table. With two draws in two games this season, they are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 40%
- Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 60%
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Luis Reece did not have a great outing against Leicestershire last season, he scored 1048 runs in the last campaign with an average of 87.33 which is phenomenal. This season in the last game against Glamorgan, Reece scored 91 runs in the second innings which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Lewis Hill had a solid campaign for Leicestershire last season as he scored 880 runs in 14 games with an average of 40 runs. In the two matches against Derbyshire, Hill scored 162 and 63 which makes us believe he would have a good game and would score well in the upcoming fixture.
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 12C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 2C.
Derbyshire News & Player List
Derbyshire Player List
Harry Came, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest (wk), David Lloyd (c), Wayne Madsen, Aneurin Donald, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Zak Chappell, Blair Tickner, Samuel Conners, Matthew Lamb, Jack Morley, Patrick Brown
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Luis Reece
|
Batter
|
David Lloyd
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
All-rounder
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aneurin Donald
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Dal
|
Batter
|
Alex Thomson
|
Bowler
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Samuel Conners
|
All-rounder
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire’s opening game against Gloucestershire was called off due to rain. In the last game Derbyshire managed to hold off Glamorgan as the game ended in a draw.
Leicestershire News & Player List
Leicestershire Player List
Rishi Patel, Marcus Harris, Louis Kimber, Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Cox (wk), Ben Mike, Tom Scriven, Scott Currie, Matt Salisbury, Rehan Ahmed, Soloman Budinger, Sam Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Liam Trevaskis
|
Batter
|
Ben Mike
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Scott Currie
|
Bowler
|
Matt Salisbury
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Much like their opponents, Leicestershire have started off their campaign with draws against Yorkshire and Sussex and are currently second on the table.
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head
Leicestershire held a slight edge against Derbyshire in this fixture 64-63. Last season both sides went head to head twice in this competition and in both games points were shared.
Head to Head
Derbyshire: 63
Leicestershire: 64
Draws: 95
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire
Much like other teams Leicestershire and Derbyshire have started off their campaigns with two draws and considering how this fixture has ended in the last few years it wouldn’t be a surprise if once again both teams manage to share the spoils. Last year both sides went head to head twice and even though Leicestershire had a better opening partnership in the first game, in the second match, Derbyshire managed a 108 runs opening stand. Looking at the two teams we believe Leicestershire to dominate this fixture. In the last game, Leicestershire managed a 59 runs opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming fixture.
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire
First class
County Ground in Derby, null
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Team Batters
Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter
Wayne Madsen had a solid campaign for Derbyshire last season as he ended up with 779 runs. In the two games against Leicestershire, Madsen scored two half centuries in two matches and this season, in the last game against Glamorgan Madsen scored 63 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’ top batter
Rishi Patel had a brilliant season last year as he scored 1075 runs which includes a half century against Derbyshire and was the leading run scorer for Leicestershire. This year once again he has had a solid start to the campaign as he has already scored 159 runs in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Team Bowlers
Alex Thomson to be Derbyshire’ top bowler
Alex Thomson had a sublime season last year as in ten matches he bagged 31 wickets and was one of the most consistent bowlers for Derbyshire this season. Thomson had a brilliant game against Glamorgan in the last game as he bagged 12 wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matt Salisbury to be Leicestershire’ top bowler
Matt Salisbury did not have a great season last year as he bagged 14 wickets in six matches. But he has had a positive start to the campaign this year, in the last game he bagged 3/77 and we expect him to spearhead Leicestershire’s bowling attack and make a difference which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Derbyshire to win @ 2.03 (PariMatch)
- Leicestershire to win @ 1.67 (PariMatch)
Parimatch