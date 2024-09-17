Derbyshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction DER 39 % Chance of Winning MID 61 % Place a bet Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.641 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Middlesex will clash in the County Championship Division Two with their encounter being held at County Ground, Derby. The sides are going to square off from September 17 to 20, 2024, at 3:00 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Derbyshire suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of Northamptonshire in their previous match and they have no one to blame but themselves. Northamptonshire had a below par first innings with just 219 runs on the board which, ideally, Derbyshire should have kept up with. However, the latter made an even bigger blunder by getting bowled out for 165 which put them in a deficit; Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen kept the team’s innings afloat by contributing 50 and 47 runs, respectively. In the third innings, Northamptonshire did not quite build a commanding lead since they were only able to score an additional 211 runs. It was still a doable task for Derbyshire had they put their head in the game but they were absolutely not making it work. Wayne Madsen’s unbeaten 48 was the only noteworthy innings and ultimately, Northamptonshire took victory by 133 runs.

Middlesex, too, suffered an unfortunate loss against Gloucestershire in the last match which cost them second place on the points table. They started off with a brilliant batting performance, having notched up 377 runs. Jack Davies, Max Holden and Joshua De Caires were particularly impactful as they scored 91, 77 and 64 runs, respectively. Gloucestershire did not catch up to this total as they declared after scoring 309 and Middlesex had the chance to run away with the lead but they failed to do so, having been bowled out for 165. Gloucestershire were not too far behind at this point and they snatched victory by piling on 236 runs, winning by four wickets.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 39%

Middlesex chance of winning - 61%

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Derbyshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score low before first dismissal

Harry Came and Luis Reece seem to be off their game and the regression of Derbyshire’s first wicket stands has put additional pressure on the team. The pair have been scraping the bottom of the barrel with scores of 19, 7, 1, 46, 21, 27, 2, 0, 26 and 15 runs in the previous five fixtures. This is absolutely abhorrent and their partnership will likely continue to suffer unless they bring about a drastic change.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby is better suited to chasing as two out of four completed games have been won by the teams fielding first this season. Furthermore, on three out of four occasions, the toss winning skippers chose to field first at the venue so far, making it a lucrative choice for the upcoming match, too.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests absolutely no possibility of rain and sunny skies will prevail at Derby with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan, Sam Conners, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon, Ross Whiteley, Martin Andersson, Harry Moore.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter David Lloyd (C) Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler Harry Moore Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

In their previous five matches, Derbyshire have been bested four times and took victory on one occasion.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Noah Cornwell.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have been fighting at the top and registered two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five games.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex have two wins over Derbyshire in their last five head-to-head matches, giving the former the lead in their tally.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 1

Middlesex - 2

Draw - 2

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Harry Came and Luis Reece are yet to do something praiseworthy for Derbyshire’s first wicket and the totals they have produced in the last three matches are not something to write home about, having scored 19, 7, 1, 46, 21 and 27 runs before first dismissal. They are, undoubtedly, at a disadvantage against Middlesex’s openers who have been much more reliable with first wicket stands of 0, 34, 61, 59 and 26 runs in the previous three fixtures. Based on these performances, Middlesex’s opening order will be relied upon in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex First class County Ground in Derby, null Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.641 Bet Now!

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen narrowly missed out on two half-centuries in both innings during the previous match against Northamptonshire. He scored 47 in the first innings and upped himself a tad by scoring 48 runs in the second innings. With 848 runs in 20 innings and an average of 47.11, he is Derbyshire’s top run scorer and will be expected to come out on top again.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins has been truly phenomenal all season and has amassed a total of 1089 runs in 16 innings. In the last match against Gloucestershire, he was a bit of a let down as he scored a mere 20 and six runs. However, he will be anticipated to bounce back and come good in the next encounter.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell was more or less balanced in the last game against Northamptonshire along with the other bowlers who were all pulling their weight. He picked two wickets in the first innings and added one more wicket to the tally in the following innings. He has 28 wickets in 15 innings and remains the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones achieved his fifth fifer of the season in the last outing against Gloucestershire during the first innings where he delivered 24 overs. In the following 17-over spell, he did not claim any more wickets but remains at the top with 42 wickets in 17 innings. With a bowling average of 25.64, he is the leading choice for the next game.