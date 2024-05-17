Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction DER 48 % Chance of Winning NOR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.365 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Northamptonshire are going to clash in the County Championship Division Two from May 17 to May 20, 2024. Their outing will be held at County Ground, Derby, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire suffered their first defeat this season on home soil at the hands of table toppers Sussex. The former managed to score 246 runs in the first innings but it was not nearly enough to keep Sussex at bay, who chased it down and annexed the lead by scoring 479 runs. Luis Reece, Blair Tickner and Aneurin Donald tried to keep Derbyshire afloat with their contributions of 50, 47 and 44 runs but a lack of support from the rest of the players caused them to crumble quickly. In the second innings, none of Derbyshire’s batters made a mark and the team departed for 109 which handed Sussex a win by an innings and 124 runs.

Northamptonshire were on the receiving end of a thrashing in their last outing against Gloucestershire where the latter amassed 409 runs in the first innings and tasked the home team with an insurmountable chase. Notwithstanding the pressure, Northamptonshire found themselves bowled out for 171 runs which led Gloucestershire to further their lead by adding 319 runs to the tally. At this point, Northamptonshire had too much of a shortfall on their hands and, naturally, lost by 256 runs after braving out the fourth innings with 301 additional runs on the board.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 48%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 52%

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Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score low before first dismissal

Apart from Derbyshire’s one-off competent first wicket partnership of 57 runs against Leicestershire, the openers have not found that kind of success again in the tournament. In the remaining innings, their totals have been 16, 33, 15, 0, 2 and 7 runs. Their partnerships are not something to write home about and they are anticipated to falter again in the next game against Northamptonshire.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby witnessed Sussex win by a substantial margin in their match against Derbyshire while there was a draw between Derbyshire and Leicestershire in the first match held at the venue this season. The toss winner went with fielding first both times and it played out perfectly for Sussex the second time around. Chasing will be the preferred option at this surface in the next match, too.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted at Derby on match day and there is a lowly 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan, Sam Conners, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon.

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd (C) Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Anuj Dal Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire kicked off their season with an abandoned match but they failed to make a case for themselves after the fact, especially since they lucked out with three draws subsequently. Their defeat at the hands of Sussex did not come as a surprise.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Liam Patterson-White, Siddarth Kaul.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Karun Nair Batter George Bartlett Batter Saif Zaib Bowler Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have had the fighting spirit in them since the start of their campaign but they have not materialized any wins, sometimes due to factors outside their control. To give credit where it is due, their batting order is extremely difficult to topple and it has been their greatest asset this season.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire maintain a slight upper hand over Derbyshire, having won three of their last five outings. The latter won on the remaining two occasions.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 2

Northamptonshire - 3

Draw - 0

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Luis Reece and Harry Came could not make their partnership work as they were tasked with opening the innings for Derbyshire. They opened together in two out of the last three matches and secured totals of 15, 0 and 57 runs. But it seems a tad more consistent now that the latter has been replaced by skipper David Lloyd, and together with Reece the pair scored 16 and 33 runs in the previous match. Northamptonshire’s opening order has attained some stability since Ricardo Vasconcelos took over and led the way with Emilio Gay. In their previous three outings, they have added 12, 31, 80 and 20 runs to the first wicket which increases their prospects of setting up a stronger first wicket partnership than Derbyshire.

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Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen turned out to be a disappointment against Sussex as he was dismissed for a mere six runs in the first innings and 13 runs in the following innings. Nevertheless, he maintains his spot as the leading run-getter for the team with 270 runs in seven innings and will be anticipated to crank it up against Northamptonshire.

Emilio Gay to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Emilio Gay was out on a golden duck against Gloucestershire during the first innings but he returned with a vengeance in the second innings, given that he scored 74 runs. He stands as their top run scorer with 463 runs in seven innings and has an average of 66.14, making him the top pick for the next game.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Jack Morley to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Jack Morley participated in his first innings of the season against Sussex and managed to bring home a three-wicket haul in 25.4 overs with an economy rate of 4.55. He was tied as the top wicket-taker during the match but he is the leading pick for the next match, especially since he was able to keep his economy rate in check despite having bowled more overs than the others.

Siddarth Kaul to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Siddarth Kaul came in and wrecked the opposition with a fifer in 29 overs in his first innings of the season with an economy rate of 2.62. He also delivered a whopping seven maidens during his spell and picked up a sixth wicket in the second innings. With a bowling average of 19.16, he is expected to come out on top once more for Northamptonshire.