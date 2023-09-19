Derbyshire vs Sussex Match Prediction DER 41 % Chance of Winning SUS 59 % Bet Now! Derbyshire and Sussex are set to lock horns in the County Championship Division Two at Derby from September 19 - 22. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Derbyshire recently played to a draw in their match against Gloucestershire. Gloucestershire, winning the toss, chose to bat first and posted scores of 377 in the first innings and 208 in the second. Derbyshire responded strongly, accumulating 403 runs in their first innings, leading to a drawn match.

In contrast, Sussex emerged victorious in their previous encounter against Leicestershire. Leicestershire, opting to field first after winning the toss, restricted Sussex to scores of 262 and 344 in their respective innings. However, Leicestershire couldn't mount a successful chase, managing 1108 and 483 in their innings. Sussex narrowly secured a 15-run victory.

Sussex holds an advantage heading into the next fixture, given their more favourable performance record in the tournament compared to Derbyshire.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 41%

Sussex chance of winning - 59%

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Derbyshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Despite Derbyshire's current form, their captain Leus du Plooy stands out as the second-highest run-scorer in County Championship Division Two, amassing an impressive 1160 runs in just 18 innings. Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen follow closely with 704 and 779 runs, respectively. Luis Reece has showcased his remarkable all-rounder abilities by also contributing 20 wickets, tying with Anuj Dal. Alex Thompson leads the bowling charts with 24 wickets.

For Sussex, Fynn Hudson-Prentice currently leads the batting department with 785 runs. Tom Aslop, Oli Carter, and James Coles are in close pursuit with 722, 714, and 701 runs, respectively. Aristides Karvelas leads the bowling attack with 35 wickets to his name.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled at the County Ground in Derby. The pitch at this venue provides an equitable balance for both bowlers and batsmen. In the most recent match held here between Derbyshire and Glamorgan, Derbyshire won the toss and chose to field first, resulting in a drawn match. Interestingly, the last five matches at this venue have all concluded in draws, making it somewhat challenging to ascertain a clear preference. However, historically, there seems to be a slight advantage for the team batting second, and thus, the toss winners may opt to field first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Cricket fans may find themselves disappointed as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain stable around 18 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Leus du Plooy (c), Ben Aitchison, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Zak Chappell, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Archie Harrison, Zaman Khan, Suranga Lakmal, Matt Lamb, Wayne Madsen, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Mitch Wagstaff, Mark Watt, Tom Wood, Pat Brown.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy (C) Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Sam Conners Bowler Anuj Dal Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s form so far this season has been rather underwhelming. They have not won a single match so far. In their last five matches, four matches ended in draws and one ended in defeat.

Sussex Player List

Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Ravi Bopara, Tom Alsop, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Steven Finn, Bertie Foreman, George Garton Tom Haines, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Sean Hunt, Dan Ibrahim, Ari Karvelas, Shadab Khan, Archie Lenham, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Charlie Tear, Harrison Ward, Jaydev Unadkat.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines All-rounder Tom Aslop Batter Cheteshwar Pujara (C) Batter James Coles Batter Oli Carter Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Jack Carson Batter Aristides Kavelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has been in relatively better form. In their previous five matches, they have drawn three and lost one. Their most recent match against Leicestershire ended in victory.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Derbyshire holds a slight edge over Sussex in their encounters, having secured victory on one more occasion than Sussex.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 2

Sussex - 1

Draw - 2

Derbyshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

In Sussex's recent match against Leicestershire, the opening pair of Tom Haines and Tom Clark put together a partnership of 50 runs from 51 deliveries. However, Derbyshire's opening partnership outperformed Sussex considerably. The duo of Luis Reece and Harry Came amassed an impressive 132 runs from 234 deliveries against Gloucestershire. Given this strong showing, it is reasonable to anticipate that Derbyshire will aim to replicate their first-wicket partnership in the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Best Batters

Leus du Plooy to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

The skipper of Derbyshire currently ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in the County Championship Division Two, accumulating an impressive 1160 runs across 18 innings. This remarkable tally comprises four centuries and four fifties. In their recent match against Gloucestershire, Leus du Plooy proved to be Derbyshire's top batsman, scoring 108 runs from 164 deliveries. Given his consistent form, there is a strong likelihood that he will once again lead as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Fynn Hudson-Prentice holds the distinction of being Sussex's leading run-scorer, having accumulated an impressive 785 runs in 19 innings. He displayed consistent form in their recent match against Leicestershire, contributing 65 runs from 92 deliveries in the first innings and following it up with 44 runs from 80 deliveries in the second innings. Given his reliable performance, it is reasonable to anticipate that he will once again lead as their top batsman in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Anuj Dal to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Anuj Dal shares the position of Derbyshire's leading wicket-taker, having secured 20 wickets in 13 innings. He delivered an exceptional bowling performance against Gloucestershire in the first innings, clinching six wickets in 23.1 overs while conceding 69 runs, which translated to an economy rate of 2.97. In the second innings, he didn't add to his wicket tally but remained economical, bowling five overs and conceding just eight runs, resulting in an economy rate of 1.60. Given his recent form, it is highly likely that he will continue to be their top-performing bowler.

Aristides Karvelas to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Aristides Karvelas currently leads Sussex as their top wicket-taker, amassing an impressive 35 wickets from 15 innings. He displayed exceptional skill in their recent match against Leicestershire, securing four wickets in the first innings while delivering 12 overs and conceding a mere 14 runs, achieving an extraordinary economy rate of 1.16. In the second innings, he added two more wickets to his tally in 19 overs, giving away 58 runs at an economy rate of 3.05. He can be anticipated to emerge as their top bowler.