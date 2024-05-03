Derbyshire vs Sussex Match Prediction

DER

33%

Chance of Winning

SUS

67%

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1.50
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1.51
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First class

County Ground in Derby

Derbyshire take on Sussex in the 16th game of the 2024 County Championship Division two at the County Ground, Derby. The game is scheduled to be played on May 03 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 13 wickets, Alex Thomson is the leading wicket taker for Derbyshire this season.
  • With 311 runs, John Simpson is the leading run scorer for Sussex in this campaign.

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Derbyshire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Derbyshire had an underwhelming campaign last year as they were winless throughout the season and ended up sixth on the table. This season, they have had a steady start but after four wins they are still looking for their first win. With 41 points in four games, Derbyshire are currently fourth on the table.

Sussex had a solid campaign last season as they ended the season third on the table. After a couple of draws in the opening two fixtures, Sussex were impressive in the last game against Gloucestershire as they registered their first win of the season. As per our calculations, Sussex are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 33%
  • Sussex’ chances of winning - 67%

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Derbyshire vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Aneurin Donald has had a solid start to the tournament and has been one of the most consistent batsman for Derbyshire this season. In the last two games against Leicestershire and Yorkshire, Donald has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Haynes has been sensational for Sussex thus far. So far in this campaign, Haynes has scored 258 runs in four innings with an average of 64.50 runs which is pretty impressive. Haynes has scored two centuries in three games which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last three of the four matches were won by teams who opted to bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 90% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Harry Came, Luis Reece, David Lloyd (c), Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest (wk), Aneurin Donald, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Zak Chappell, Blair Tickner, Patrick Brown, Samuel Conners, Matthew Lamb, Jack Morley

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came

Batter

Luis Reece

Batter

David Lloyd

Batter

Wayne Madsen

All-rounder

Brooke Guest

Wicket-keeper

Aneurin Donald

All-rounder

Anuj Dal

Batter

Alex Thomson

Bowler

Zak Chappell

Bowler

Blair Tickner

All-rounder

Patrick Brown

Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire remain winless after four games but at the same time they remain unbeaten as they have drawn four games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Tom Haines, Tom Clark, Tom Alsop, Cheteshwar Pujara, James Coles, John Simpson (c & wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Danny Lamb, Jack Carson, Ollie Robinson, Jayden Seales, Aristides Karvelas, Henry Crocombe, Sean Hunt, Oliver Carter

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Haines

Batter

Tom Clark

Batter

Tom Alsop

All-rounder

Cheteshwar Pujara

All-rounder

John Simpson

Wicket-keeper

James Coles

Batter

Jack Carson

Batter

Fynn Hudson-Prentice

All-rounder

Danny Lamb

Bowler

Ollie Robinson

Bowler

Jayden Seales

Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Much like their opponents, Sussex have started off their campaign with two draws but in the last game they beat Gloucestershire and are currently fifth on the table.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Head to Head

Sussex hold a slight edge against Derbyshire in this tournament 47-42. Last season both sides went head to head twice in this competition and in both games points were shared.

Head to Head

Derbyshire: 42

Sussex: 47

Draws: 57

Derbyshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Sussex and Derbyshire have had a decent start to the tournament as both sides remain unbeaten thus far in the tournament. Derbyshire have started off their campaign with four draws on the bounce and would be hoping to get their first win of the season in the upcoming game. On the other hand, much like their opponent, Sussex started the campaign with two draws but in the last game they beat Gloucestershire and registered their first win of the tournament. Derbyshire openers have struggled to make an impact thus far as in the three games they have managed an opening stand of 2, 0 and 15 and in all three games, they conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Sussex would end up with better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Derbyshire vs Sussex

First class

County Ground in Derby, null

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Derbyshire

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2.35
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1.533
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Derbyshire vs Sussex Top Team Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Wayne Madsen had a solid campaign for Derbyshire last season and has continued his brilliance in this campaign as well. In the last game against Yorkshire, Madsen scored a brilliant century and with 251 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

John Simpson to be Sussex’ top batter

John Simpson has had a stunning campaign thus far as the Sussex skipper has led his side from the front. Simpson has scored one double century and a half century in four innings and with 311 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Sussex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Top Team Bowlers

Alex Thomson to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

Derbyshire has struggled in the bowling department thus far as they have been a stand out bowler so far. Alex Thomson has showcased his brilliance in the opening game where he bagged 12 wickets in the game. With 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for Derbyshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jayden Seales to be Sussex’ top bowler

Jayden Seales had a brilliant game against Gloucestershire in the last last outing as he bagged six wickets in the game and Sussex registered their first win of the season. With 12 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for Sussex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sussex

Historically Sussex have had an upper hand in this fixture against Derbyshire 47-42. Sussex head into this game after an impressive win against Gloucestershire which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them in this game giving them odds as low as 1.50. We believe Sussex would bag back to back wins in the upcoming game.
  • Derbyshire to win @ 2.35 (PariMatch)
  • Sussex to win @ 1.50 (PariMatch)
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