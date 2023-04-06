Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
DER
54%
Chance of Winning
WOR
46%
Great Britain
County Ground
Facts
- The highest individual score in a Derbyshire vs Worcestershire County Championship match is 275*, scored by Graeme Hick for Worcestershire in 1995.
- The best bowling figures in a Derbyshire vs Worcestershire County Championship match are 9-38, taken by Worcestershire's Jack Flavell in 1957.
- The oldest player in the Derbyshire squad is batsman Wayne Madsen, who is 37 years old, while the youngest player is fast bowler George Scrimshaw, who is 23 years old.
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
Derbyshire have been preparing meticulously for this encounter, working on their batting line-up and trying to strengthen their bowling. They are hoping for a solid start to their season, and to set the tone for their campaign. Worcestershire, too, is aiming to get a good start in the competition and will be looking to build on their impressive performance from last season.
Worcestershire has a strong batting unit, with the likes of Daryl Mitchell and Ben Cox in their line-up, who are known to be excellent finishers. Derbyshire, on the other hand, will be counting on Billy Godleman and Wayne Madsen to provide the batting strength they need. Both teams have a balanced bowling attack, and it will be interesting to see how they utilize their resources in this match.
Derbyshire chances of winning - 54.35% (Melbet)
Worcestershire chances of winning - 52.08% (Melbet)
Derbyshire and Worcestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.
Derbyshire and Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction
Toss results in the last 5 games at Derby have been evenly split, with three wins for the team batting first and two for the team batting second. This suggests that the toss may not be a significant factor in determining the result of this match.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be mostly sunny with some clouds, and temperatures ranging from 12 to 15 degrees Celsius during the match. The
Derbyshire Player List
Derbyshire Squad
Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood
Derbyshire Predicted XI
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Luis Reece
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Batsman
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Billy Godleman
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All-rounder
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Brooke Guest
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Batter and WK
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Wayne Madsen
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Batter
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L du Plooy
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Batter
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Harry Came
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All-rounder
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Anuj Dal
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Batsman
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Alex Thomson
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Bowler
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Sam Conners
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All-rounder
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Nick Potts
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Bowler
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Ben Atchison
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Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire team form last season shows that they struggled at times, but also managed to pull off some impressive wins. Their win percentage was lower than Worcestershire's, but they will be hoping to turn things around this season. They have added some promising players to their squad, including the young fast bowler George Scrimshaw, who could make a big impact in this match.
Worcestershire Player List
Worcestershire Squad
Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan
Worcestershire Predicted XI
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Jake Libby
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Batsman
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Ben Cox
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Batsman
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Jack Haynes
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Batter
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Ed Pollock
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Batter
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Gareth Roderick
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Brett D’Oliveria
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All-rounder
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Josh Tongue
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All-rounder
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Ben Gibbon
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All-rounder
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Matthew Waite
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Bowler
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Dillon Pennington
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Bowler
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Ed Bernard
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Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire's team form last season was impressive, with some stand-out performances from their top players. Their batting was particularly strong, and they will be looking to dominate Derbyshire's bowling attack in this match. Their bowlers will also be confident going into the game, having picked up wickets consistently last season. Overall, Worcestershire is a well-rounded team that will be hard to beat.
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head
Derbyshire and Worcestershire have faced each other five times in the County Championship over the last few seasons. Worcestershire has won two of these matches, while Derbyshire has won one, with two matches ending in draws.
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Worcestershire to win
Worcestershire has an edge in this match, given their solid performance in the previous season. However, Derbyshire cannot be taken lightly, and they will be looking to cause an upset in their opening match. Their strategy will revolve around setting up a strong platform with their top-order batsmen and hoping their bowlers can pick up regular wickets. Worcestershire, on the other hand, will be looking to capitalize on their batting prowess and put a big score on the board.
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Top Team Batsmen
Leus Du Plooy to be Derbyshire's top batter
Derbyshire will be hoping that Leus du Plooy can continue his good form in this match. Du Plooy was a consistent performer for his team, scoring 845 runs in 22 innings, including two centuries and five half-centuries. He will be one of the key players to watch out for in this game.
EG Barnard to be Worcestershire top Batter
Worcestershire top batter EG Barnard is expected to be the key player in this match, having scored consistently in the previous season. Derbyshire will need to work hard to dismiss him early, as he can take the game away from them if he gets going. He scored 895 runs in the last season.
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire top bowler
Tony Palladino to be Derbyshire's top bowler
Derbyshire has a talented bowler in Tony Palladino, who has been instrumental in their success in the past. He has been a consistent performer for the team and can pick up crucial wickets at crucial moments. His experience will be invaluable to the team, especially in high-pressure situations.
Dillon Pennington to be Worcestershire's top bowler
Dillon Pennington will also be a player to keep an eye on. The young fast bowler has shown a lot of promise and could make a big impact in this match. It will be interesting to see how these bowlers perform against Derbyshire's batting line-up. He took 44 wickets in the last season.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Derbyshire
Worcestershire has an edge in this match, given their solid performance in the previous season. However, Derbyshire cannot be taken lightly, and they will be looking to cause an upset in their opening match. Their strategy will revolve around setting up a strong platform with their top-order batsmen and hoping their bowlers can pick up regular wickets. Worcestershire, on the other hand, will be looking to capitalize on their batting prowess and put a big score on the board.
Derbyshire to win - 1.84 (Melbet)
Worcestershire to win - 1.92 (Melbet)Bet Now!