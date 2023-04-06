Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction DER 54 % Chance of Winning WOR 46 % Bet Now! Derbyshire will take on Worcestershire in their first match of the County Championship 2023 season at Derby from Thursday, April 6. Derbyshire finished 5th in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. Worcestershire were placed 4th in Division Two.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

Derbyshire have been preparing meticulously for this encounter, working on their batting line-up and trying to strengthen their bowling. They are hoping for a solid start to their season, and to set the tone for their campaign. Worcestershire, too, is aiming to get a good start in the competition and will be looking to build on their impressive performance from last season.

Worcestershire has a strong batting unit, with the likes of Daryl Mitchell and Ben Cox in their line-up, who are known to be excellent finishers. Derbyshire, on the other hand, will be counting on Billy Godleman and Wayne Madsen to provide the batting strength they need. Both teams have a balanced bowling attack, and it will be interesting to see how they utilize their resources in this match.

Derbyshire chances of winning - 54.35% (Melbet)

Worcestershire chances of winning - 52.08% (Melbet)

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Derbyshire and Worcestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Derbyshire and Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Toss results in the last 5 games at Derby have been evenly split, with three wins for the team batting first and two for the team batting second. This suggests that the toss may not be a significant factor in determining the result of this match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny with some clouds, and temperatures ranging from 12 to 15 degrees Celsius during the match. The

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Luis Reece Batsman Billy Godleman All-rounder Brooke Guest Batter and WK Wayne Madsen Batter L du Plooy Batter Harry Came All-rounder Anuj Dal Batsman Alex Thomson Bowler Sam Conners All-rounder Nick Potts Bowler Ben Atchison Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire team form last season shows that they struggled at times, but also managed to pull off some impressive wins. Their win percentage was lower than Worcestershire's, but they will be hoping to turn things around this season. They have added some promising players to their squad, including the young fast bowler George Scrimshaw, who could make a big impact in this match.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batsman Ben Cox Batsman Jack Haynes Batter Ed Pollock Batter Gareth Roderick Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brett D’Oliveria All-rounder Josh Tongue All-rounder Ben Gibbon All-rounder Matthew Waite Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Ed Bernard Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire's team form last season was impressive, with some stand-out performances from their top players. Their batting was particularly strong, and they will be looking to dominate Derbyshire's bowling attack in this match. Their bowlers will also be confident going into the game, having picked up wickets consistently last season. Overall, Worcestershire is a well-rounded team that will be hard to beat.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Derbyshire and Worcestershire have faced each other five times in the County Championship over the last few seasons. Worcestershire has won two of these matches, while Derbyshire has won one, with two matches ending in draws.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to win

Worcestershire has an edge in this match, given their solid performance in the previous season. However, Derbyshire cannot be taken lightly, and they will be looking to cause an upset in their opening match. Their strategy will revolve around setting up a strong platform with their top-order batsmen and hoping their bowlers can pick up regular wickets. Worcestershire, on the other hand, will be looking to capitalize on their batting prowess and put a big score on the board.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Top Team Batsmen

Leus Du Plooy to be Derbyshire's top batter

Derbyshire will be hoping that Leus du Plooy can continue his good form in this match. Du Plooy was a consistent performer for his team, scoring 845 runs in 22 innings, including two centuries and five half-centuries. He will be one of the key players to watch out for in this game.

EG Barnard to be Worcestershire top Batter

Worcestershire top batter EG Barnard is expected to be the key player in this match, having scored consistently in the previous season. Derbyshire will need to work hard to dismiss him early, as he can take the game away from them if he gets going. He scored 895 runs in the last season.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire top bowler

Tony Palladino to be Derbyshire's top bowler

Derbyshire has a talented bowler in Tony Palladino, who has been instrumental in their success in the past. He has been a consistent performer for the team and can pick up crucial wickets at crucial moments. His experience will be invaluable to the team, especially in high-pressure situations.

Dillon Pennington to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Dillon Pennington will also be a player to keep an eye on. The young fast bowler has shown a lot of promise and could make a big impact in this match. It will be interesting to see how these bowlers perform against Derbyshire's batting line-up. He took 44 wickets in the last season.