Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction DER 37 % Chance of Winning YOR 63 % Bet Now! Derbyshire will take on Yorkshire in their third match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the Queen's Park, Chesterfield from Sunday, June 11. Derbyshire finished 5th in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two after a horrid run in the 2022 season. They won only one of their 14 matches and finished ninth in the 10-team Division One.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire are the favourites to beat Derbyshire in their upcoming fixture. The likes of Shai Hope and Jonny Bairstow, who are on national duties, will not be featuring in the eleven but Yorkshire will have an edge because of a superior bowling attack and a batting unit still stronger than Derbyshire's.

Yorkshire lost their last match but gave table-toppers a run for their money, allowing them to win only by one wicket. Derbyshire, on the other hand, played another draw in which they were behind the opposition for most part of the game. Just two Derbyshire batters have scored over 200 runs in the tournament so far. Zak Chappell who has 13 wickets at an average of 33.38 is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire.

The overall strength and composition of the two sides give Yorkshire the edge.

Derbyshire chances of winning - 37%

Yorkshire chances of winning - 63%

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Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Haider Ali continued to disappoint for Derbyhsire. The Pakistan star has played five matches in the season and scored 236 runs at an average of 19.62. The nine innings have seen him hit just two fifties. His return to form is crucial to Derbyshire's future in the tournament.

Senior Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan has scored 296 runs in four matches at an average of 37 in the ongoing season. With the likes of Shai Hope and Jonny Bairstow not available for the upcoming matches, Malan will now have a bigger role to play.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The Derbyshire vs Yorkshire match is the first and last match scheduled to be held at the Queen's Park, Chesterfield in the County Championship 2023. Middlesex elected to bat first in the last match at the venue in 2022, however, Derbyshire won by six wickets. With overcast conditions on the card, the team winning the toss is very likely to field first.

Weather Report

Rain is the forecast on the opening two days of the match. Precipitation and humidity levels will be close to 80 and 70 percent on both days. Mostly sunny on the next two days with minimal chances of rain.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Harry Came Batsman Haide Ali All-rounder Brooke Guest (wk) Batter and WK Wayne Madsen Batter L du Plooy (cap) Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Henry Brookes All-rounder Alex Thomson Bowler Sam Conners Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire are yet to win a match in the County Championship 2023. Their last two matches have ended in draws. Overall, Derbyshire have lost three of their last five matches.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dawid Malan Batter Shan Masood (cap) Batter James Wharton All-rounder Matthew Milnes Bowler George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are yet to win a match in the ongoing season of County Championship 2023. They fought bravely in their last match against Durham but lost by one wicket. One match was abandoned.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Yorkshire are unbeaten against Derbyshire in their last five encounters. The last match between the two sides ended in a draw. Yorkshire have won two of their last three matches against Derbyshire. The last four matches have seen Yorkshire lose two and settle for draws twice.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire opening par to score over 22.5 runs

Adam Lyth and Shan Masood are two world-class batters and openers and therefore forging a 22-plus run stand for the first wicket for them shouldn't be a big task. The fact that Derbyshire don't boast of a very impressive bowling attack is also going to help Luth and Masood. In the last match the duo could partner for zero and two runs only but they were up against a world-class Durham bowling unit. In the two innings prior to it, Yorkshire openers partnered for 99 and 21 runs.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Top Team Batsmen

Leus du Plooy to be Derbyshire's top batter

Leus du Plooy is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 362 runs at an average of 72.40. Three fifties has come off his bat till now. Overall, Plooy has scored 5750 runs in 93 first-class Test matches at an average of 44.23. He has scored 15 hundreds and 32 fifties in first-class cricket.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire's top batter

The opener is the leading run-scorer for his team in the County Championship 2023. In the four matches he has played, Lyth has scored 305 runs in four matches at an average of 43.57. A hundred and a fifty has come off his bat. The 35-year-old has featured in 213 first-class matches and scored 12808 runs at an average of 37.56.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire top bowlers

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire's top bowler

The pacer has played four matches in the season so far and picked 13 wickets - maximum from his team - at an average of 33.38. Overall, he has featured in 34 first-class matches and picked 81 wickets at an average of 35.55.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Ben Coad is the second-highest wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the season so far. In three matches, he has picked eleven wickets at an average of 20.90. In his second last outing, he picked six wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. In his last match against Glamorgan, he picked two wickets for 18 runs in the only innings he bowled.