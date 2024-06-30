Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction DER 29 % Chance of Winning YOR 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.449 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Yorkshire are poised to clash in the County Championship Division Two from June 30 to July 3, 2024. They will be hosted at Queen's Park, Chesterfield, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire’s second defeat of the season at the hands of Middlesex has more or less sealed their fate. Middlesex batted first and performed quite well, having scored 433 runs. This was a tough one for Derbyshire to chase down and their struggle became increasingly apparent as their innings progressed. They posted 339 runs on the board which was made possible by the efforts of Luis Reece who scored 125 while Aneurin Donald and Wayne Madsen lent a helping hand with scores of 54 and 49 runs, respectively. Middlesex bolstered up their lead by adding 302 runs to the tally which sunk Derbyshire, who found themselves all-out for 202 in a fourth innings chase. The latter suffered a 194-run defeat.

Yorkshire celebrated for the first time this season in their previous outing against Gloucestershire. As Yorkshire batted first, openers Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean knocked it out of the park with a partnership of 307 runs. They added 129 and 164 runs, respectively, and made life easy for the rest of the batters. However, George Hill and Jordan Thompson were the only ones who attempted to help with scores of 45 and 44, respectively, and with little to no help from the others, Yorkshire settled for a first innings total of 456. In hindsight, this was enough to get them over the line against Gloucestershire who were taken out for 197 runs and, following on, departed for 237 which led to a victory for Yorkshire by an innings and 22 runs.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 29%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 71%

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Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have cemented their position as the openers for Yorkshire but the stronghold they have has only solidified over the course of time. Admittedly, they have had their lows which are difficult to get past but their trajectory has been rather inspiring. In the previous five matches, the duo have contributed 307, 86, 0, 8, 12, 26, 46 and 59 runs to the first wicket. Their last match alone where they had an opening total upwards of 300 is enough to believe that they are more than capable of putting big runs on the board for the team.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

Derbyshire and Yorkshire met at Queen's Park for the solitary fixture held there in the previous season. The latter won the toss and opted to field first which, ultimately, worked out quite favorably for them. With a low first innings total and a high scoring chase, Yorkshire made life quite difficult for Derbyshire. It is expected that the toss winner will mirror the outcome of the last match and elect to chase at this venue.

Weather Report

There is a negligible 20% chance of rainfall at Chesterfield but cloudy conditions are likely to prevail. The temperature is expected to remain around 17 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan, Sam Conners, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon, Ross Whiteley.

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd (C) Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Anuj Dal Bowler Alex Thomson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s trajectory is unappealing and does not convey any semblance of redemption whatsoever. They have faced two defeats in the last five matches.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonathan Tattersall (c), Shan Masood, Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter George Hill All-rounder Dom Bess All-rounder William Luxton All-rounder Matthew Revis Batter Jonathan Tattersall (C) Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s victory has been in the making for a while and they could finally relish in their success last time around. They will be high on morale as they enter this game.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire lead their tally against Derbyshire with three wins in the last five meetings between the sides. Two games were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 0

Yorkshire - 3

Draw - 2

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

For Derbyshire, David Lloyd and Luis Reece are the lead-off batters and their combined totals have not been something to write home about. The last three games have witnessed first wicket stands of 26, 15, 51, 25, 14 and 16, which are not particularly impressive. Yorkshire’s openers are on the other end of the spectrum with an extraordinary opening duo. Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have had their ups and downs but with the latter displaying strong form, their partnerships have improved tremendously. In the last three matches, they have scored 307, 86, 0, 8 and 12 runs together. They are the favorites to establish a better first wicket partnership without a second thought.

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Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Luis Reece picked up his first ton of the season in the last match versus Middlesex where the opener scored 125 runs in the first innings. He now has 438 runs in 13 innings with an average of 36.50. Although it has not been his most fruitful campaign, he has two half-centuries under his belt and will be expected to lead the way once again.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth leads Yorkshire’s run charts with 732 runs in 13 innings with an average of 61.00. He was a centurion for the fourth time this season in the last outing against Gloucestershire where he scored 129 runs and emerged as the second highest run scorer for the team. His consistency is truly remarkable and he is undoubtedly the top choice for the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Alex Thomson to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Alex Thomson was the leading wicket-taker for the team against Middlesex where he took six wickets across two innings, having claimed two in the first innings and four in the following innings. This performance has only built his lead as the top wicket-taker for Derbyshire with a total of 20 wickets in eight innings. He is the top pick for the next match, too.

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Jordan Thompson stands as the second highest wicket-taker for Yorkshire with 19 wickets in ten innings, four of which were captured in the previous game against Gloucestershire. He picked three in the first innings and added one to the tally in the second innings. Moreover, he has a decent bowling average of 29.36 and an overall economy rate of 3.75, making him the leading pick for the next game.