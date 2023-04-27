Durham vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
DUR
65%
Chance of Winning
DER
35%
Great Britain
Riverside Ground
Durham, on the other hand, finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table. Derbyshire, on the other hand. Derbyshire, on the other hand, won and lost three matches each. They finished eighth in Division Two last year.
Facts
- Derbyshire batter Wayne Madsen has scored back-to-back fifties in the first two matches.
- Zak Chappell picked a four-wicket haul for Derbyshire in the first innings vs Leicestershire.
- Durham batter Scott Borthwick scored a hundred in the first match against Worcestershire and followed it with a fifty against Glamorgan.
Durham vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Durham are the red-hot favourites to beat Derbyshire in the upcoming contes. The side is currently leading the eight-team Division Two table after winning and losing a match each. One match ended in a draw. Derbyshire, on the other hand, lost their first match and then played a draw against Leicestershire.
Durham has a very decent batting attack and a brilliant bowling unit consisting of Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matthew Kuhnemann. Paul Coughlin played in the last match and picked five wickets as a strong Glamorgan batting unit was made to follow on. The batting group has also posted over 400 runs in each of their last two matches. Durham lost their first match by two wickets but fought bravely till the end.
Derbyshire have a very inexperienced bowling unit and same is the reason why they leaked 437 in the first innings against Worcestershire in the first match and then lost the match by eight wickets. In the last match as well, Leicestershire scored over 450 runs. Derbyshire themselves scored 254/7 in the first innings as the match ended in a draw.
The very strong bowling unit and an in-form batting group is set to create a lot of problems for Derbyshire.
Durham chances of winning - 65%
Derbyshire chances of winning 35%
Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.
Durham has got what it takes to finish at the top and in the top three at least. Derbyshire, on the other hand, lack firepower in batting as well as the bowling department.
Match Toss Prediction
In the last match at the venue Worcestershire elected to field first but lost the match against the hosts Durham by 121 runs. In the match prior to it (last year) Durham elected to field first and won the match by an innings and 140 runs against Sussex.
With overcast conditions also on the cards, the team winning the toss will certainly look to field first.
Weather Report
Rain has been predicted on all the four days of the match in Chester-le-Street. The precipitation level on all the four days will be over 70 percent. The temperature will hover around 10-12 degree celsius.
Durham Player List
Durham Squad
Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)
Durham Predicted XI
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Scott Borthwick
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Ollie Robinson (wk)
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Graham Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Trevaskis
|
Bowler
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
P Coughlin
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham kicked off their campaign with a 2-wicket defeat against Sussex before winning Worcestershire by 121 runs. Their last match against Glamorgan was a draw. They won two and lost two of their last five matches.
Derbyshire Player List
Derbyshire Squad
Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Ben Aitchison, Samuel Conners, Dustin Melton, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Haider Ali (Pakistan), Zak Chappell, Matthew Lamb, Mark Watt
Derbyshire Playing XI
|
Billy Godleman
|
Batter
|
Haider Ali
|
Batter
|
Brooke Guest
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy (cap)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Lamb
|
Batter
|
Anuj Dal
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Aitchison
|
Bowler
|
Samuel Conners
|
Bowler
|
Suranga Lakmal
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire lost their first match of the season against Worcestershire before playing a draw against Leicestershire. Overall, they have lost two and played three draws in their last five County Championship matches.
Durham vs Derbyshire Head to Head
Durham have won three of their last five matches against Glamorgan. The remaining two matches have ended in draws. Durjam won the last match between the two sides by 58 runs.
Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Durham
The very strong Durham bowling unit accompanied with a very in-form batting unit is set to cause a lot of problems for Derbyshire in the upcoming match. Two Durham batters have scored over 200 runs after the side’s three matches so far. Three have scored over 150 runs already.
Zak Chappell is the only Derbyshire bowler with more than five wickets after the side's two matches. Two Durham bowlers have picked 10 or more wickets.Three have picked over five wickets.
Table-toppers Durham are expected to run through the Derbyshire batting line-up. Their batters also look set to post a huge total against a very inexperienced Derbyshire line-up.
Durham vs Derbyshire Top Team Batsmen
Alex Less to be Durham's top batter
The Durham opener has hit two fifties in five innings so far. In the last match against Glamorgan, the southpaw scored 24 runs in the only innings he batted against them. The 30-year-old would be aiming for a big score against an inexperienced Derbyshire attack. Overall, he has played 149 first class matches and scored 8556 runs at an average of 35.35.
Brooke Guest to be Derbyshire’s top batter
The Derbyshire captain scored 92 runs off 99 balls in the only innings against Leicestershire in the last match. He had managed only four runs from two innings of the first match. He will have the onus of scoring big again for his team. Overall, he has played 31 first-class matches and scored 1544 runs at an average of just over 30.
Durham vs Derbyshire Top Team Bowlers
Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler
The fast bowler will again be a bowler to watchout for in the match. In his last outing against Glamorgan, he picked six wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Overall, he has picked 10 wickets in three matches this season. He has featured in 112 first-class matches and picked 376 wickets at an average of 25.90.
Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s top bowler
The 26-year-old is the key pacer for his side and he has proved it with his performances in the first two matches. He picked a five-fer in the first innings of the first match and also picked a four wicket-haul in the last match. Overall, he has played 32 first-class matches and picked 78 matches.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Durham
The very strong Durham bowling unit accompanied with a very in-form batting unit is set to cause a lot of problems for Derbyshire in the upcoming match. Two Durham batters have scored over 200 runs after the side’s three matches so far. Three have scored over 150 runs already.
Zak Chappell is the only Derbyshire bowler with more than five wickets after the side's two matches. Two Durham bowlers have picked 10 or more wickets.Three have picked over five wickets.
Table-toppers Durham are expected to run through the Derbyshire batting line-up. Their batters also look set to post a huge total against a very inexperienced Derbyshire line-up.
Durham to win @ 1.55 (Melbet)
Derbyshire to win @ 2.42 (Melbet)Bet Now!