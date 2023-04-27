Durham vs Derbyshire Match Prediction DUR 65 % Chance of Winning DER 35 % Bet Now! Durham will take on Derbyshire in the County Championship 2023 Division Two match at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street from Thursday, April 27. Durham, on the other hand, finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table. Derbyshire, on the other hand. Derbyshire, on the other hand, won and lost three matches each. They finished eighth in Division Two last year.

Durham vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Durham are the red-hot favourites to beat Derbyshire in the upcoming contes. The side is currently leading the eight-team Division Two table after winning and losing a match each. One match ended in a draw. Derbyshire, on the other hand, lost their first match and then played a draw against Leicestershire.

Durham has a very decent batting attack and a brilliant bowling unit consisting of Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matthew Kuhnemann. Paul Coughlin played in the last match and picked five wickets as a strong Glamorgan batting unit was made to follow on. The batting group has also posted over 400 runs in each of their last two matches. Durham lost their first match by two wickets but fought bravely till the end.

Derbyshire have a very inexperienced bowling unit and same is the reason why they leaked 437 in the first innings against Worcestershire in the first match and then lost the match by eight wickets. In the last match as well, Leicestershire scored over 450 runs. Derbyshire themselves scored 254/7 in the first innings as the match ended in a draw.

The very strong bowling unit and an in-form batting group is set to create a lot of problems for Derbyshire.

Durham chances of winning - 65%

Derbyshire chances of winning 35%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Durham has got what it takes to finish at the top and in the top three at least. Derbyshire, on the other hand, lack firepower in batting as well as the bowling department.

Match Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue Worcestershire elected to field first but lost the match against the hosts Durham by 121 runs. In the match prior to it (last year) Durham elected to field first and won the match by an innings and 140 runs against Sussex.

With overcast conditions also on the cards, the team winning the toss will certainly look to field first.

Weather Report

Rain has been predicted on all the four days of the match in Chester-le-Street. The precipitation level on all the four days will be over 70 percent. The temperature will hover around 10-12 degree celsius.

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Durham Predicted XI

Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark All-rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Ben Raine All-rounder P Coughlin All-rounder Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham kicked off their campaign with a 2-wicket defeat against Sussex before winning Worcestershire by 121 runs. Their last match against Glamorgan was a draw. They won two and lost two of their last five matches.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Ben Aitchison, Samuel Conners, Dustin Melton, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Haider Ali (Pakistan), Zak Chappell, Matthew Lamb, Mark Watt

Derbyshire Playing XI

Billy Godleman Batter Haider Ali Batter Brooke Guest Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy (cap) Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Anuj Dal All-rounder Zak Chappell All-rounder Ben Aitchison Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire lost their first match of the season against Worcestershire before playing a draw against Leicestershire. Overall, they have lost two and played three draws in their last five County Championship matches.

Durham vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Durham have won three of their last five matches against Glamorgan. The remaining two matches have ended in draws. Durjam won the last match between the two sides by 58 runs.

Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Durham

The very strong Durham bowling unit accompanied with a very in-form batting unit is set to cause a lot of problems for Derbyshire in the upcoming match. Two Durham batters have scored over 200 runs after the side’s three matches so far. Three have scored over 150 runs already.

Zak Chappell is the only Derbyshire bowler with more than five wickets after the side's two matches. Two Durham bowlers have picked 10 or more wickets.Three have picked over five wickets.

Table-toppers Durham are expected to run through the Derbyshire batting line-up. Their batters also look set to post a huge total against a very inexperienced Derbyshire line-up.

Durham vs Derbyshire Top Team Batsmen

Alex Less to be Durham's top batter

The Durham opener has hit two fifties in five innings so far. In the last match against Glamorgan, the southpaw scored 24 runs in the only innings he batted against them. The 30-year-old would be aiming for a big score against an inexperienced Derbyshire attack. Overall, he has played 149 first class matches and scored 8556 runs at an average of 35.35.

Brooke Guest to be Derbyshire’s top batter

The Derbyshire captain scored 92 runs off 99 balls in the only innings against Leicestershire in the last match. He had managed only four runs from two innings of the first match. He will have the onus of scoring big again for his team. Overall, he has played 31 first-class matches and scored 1544 runs at an average of just over 30.

Durham vs Derbyshire Top Team Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler

The fast bowler will again be a bowler to watchout for in the match. In his last outing against Glamorgan, he picked six wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Overall, he has picked 10 wickets in three matches this season. He has featured in 112 first-class matches and picked 376 wickets at an average of 25.90.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s top bowler

The 26-year-old is the key pacer for his side and he has proved it with his performances in the first two matches. He picked a five-fer in the first innings of the first match and also picked a four wicket-haul in the last match. Overall, he has played 32 first-class matches and picked 78 matches.