Durham vs Essex Match Prediction DUR 40 % Chance of Winning ESS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Essex will take on each other in the County Championship Division One from April 26 to April 29, 2024. Their encounter is going to take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, with the match scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Durham vs Essex Chances of Winning

Durham registered their first victory of the season over Worcestershire in their last outing. Durham scored 244 runs as the visiting team in the first innings which is not an easy total to defend in this format. However, Durham’s bowlers pulled off a miracle and bowled out Worcestershire for 184 runs. They retained the advantage going into their second innings and this time they really took off, scoring 397 runs at which point they declared the total. Worcestershire once again faltered in their chase and found themselves bundled out for 272 runs. Durham brought home a 185-run victory.

By the looks of it, Essex only used half of their firepower against Lancashire but it was enough to overcome the latter on home soil. Lancashire batted first and scored a mere 146 runs before they were dismissed. Essex seized the opportunity to surpass the target and posted a total of 377 runs. Openers Dean Elgar and Feroze Khushi did well to score 79 runs and 53 runs, respectively. Skipper Tom Westley scored 81 runs and the dispersed contributions made by others brought Essex up to a decent total. However, things were just not working out for Lancashire who did even worse than before and got bowled out for just 107 runs, leading to a victory for Essex by an innings and 124 runs.

Durham chance of winning - 40%

Essex chance of winning - 60%

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Durham vs Essex Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

In Durham’s first match against Warwickshire, Scott Borthwick showed signs of struggle on the opening front. After 42 runs were scored, he departed having contributed just 16 runs. Since then, it has only gone downhill since the second match saw Alex Lees have trouble making ground. The pair scored a single run in the first innings against Worcestershire before they were sent packing and they did not improve in the slightest in the second innings as they only collaborated for five runs. This puts Durham in a sticky situation and until they can find a way to make their partnership work, they will be expected to put on another low total before their first dismissal.

Durham vs Essex Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground has a lot to offer to the batters who will have the advantage of scoring big runs as soon as they arrive at the crease. Four out of six test matches played here have gone in favor of the teams batting first. With an average first innings score of 352, the toss winner will want to maximize their chances by batting first.

Weather Report

There is a lowly 20% chance of precipitation at Chester-le-Street on match day and the temperature is likely to hover around eight degrees Celsius. Overcast conditions can be anticipated.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham made the most of what was handed to them after their first scheduled match was abandoned. A draw and a victory in two matches is a decent trajectory to have in this tournament, especially in such a competitive group.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Sam Cook All-rounder Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Noah Thain Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have brought their A-game to every match so far. Their victory in the first match could not be ascribed to chance of luck since they have an incredibly powerful bowling attack. Their second win was also quite remarkable.

Durham vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have been quite dominant in their head-to-head matches against Durham, having won three out of their last five fixtures. The remaining two concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 0

Essex - 3

Draw - 2

Durham vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Alex Lees’ form seems to have taken a hit after his two early dismissals against Worcestershire, where he was dispatched for six runs and four runs in the first and second innings, respectively. The first time around, his partner, Scott Borthwick, also failed to have an impact on the innings as he was out for a duck. Their partnership lasted long enough for one run to be scored. In the second innings, they managed to post five runs before the first wicket fell. For Essex, things seem to have taken a turn for the better after opener Feroze Khushi upped his game and scored a half-century against Lancashire with 53 runs. Now that the initial struggle has passed, Essex’s opening pair are poised to stay for the long haul. Durham will find it difficult to establish a decent first wicket stand unless Lees can find his pain points and bounce back.

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Durham vs Essex Best Batters

David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter

David Bedingham took the lead as Durham’s top run-getter, having amassed 261 runs in four innings. After a mediocre first innings with 38 runs, he upped his game and notched up 138 runs in the second innings with a strike rate of 139.39. He seems to have found his footing and will be expected to put on a decent showing against Essex.

Dean Elgar to be Essex’s Best Batter

Dean Elgar emerged as Essex’s second highest run scorer in the last match against Lancashire with 79 runs. The opener also stands as the team’s leading batter, having accumulated 339 runs in five innings. This was his second half-century of the season and he has also already scored a century, too. He will be the top choice for the next game.

Durham vs Essex Best Bowlers

Paul Coughlin to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Paul Coughlin participated in his first match of the season and immediately cemented his place as Durham’s leading wicket-taker. He bagged three wickets against Worcestershire during his first spell and added four more to the count in the following innings. With seven wickets across two innings and an average of 12.42, he will be anticipated to be their premier bowler once more.

Sam Cook to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Sam Cook is tied as Essex’s top wicket-taker with 15 wickets in four innings. He was incredibly consistent in the previous match against Lancashire, having captured three wickets in each of the two spells. He also maintains a brilliant average of 7.93 and an overall economy rate of 2.00, making him a dependable player to bet on for the upcoming match.